Fruit Blend Tycoon Codes (June 2024)

Looking for Fruit Blend Tycoon codes? You’re in luck, then, as we’ve added more codes just recently. They will give you free cash, Juice Boosts, and trees, all necessary to grow your fruit empire and climb the leaderboards. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start redeeming them now!

All Active Fruit Blend Tycoon Codes

1stGame : $50,000 (New)

: $50,000 JuiceBoostsAreCool : Juice Boost (New)

: Juice Boost ItsAllLemons : Amount of Fruit based on your current trees (use it after you’ve progressed a bit) (New)

: Amount of Fruit based on your current trees (use it after you’ve progressed a bit) 1Tree2Trees : Up to 50 Trees (based on your current highest tree) (New)

: Up to 50 Trees (based on your current highest tree) CashDelivery: Amount of cash equivalent to a daily chest (use it after you’ve progressed a bit) (New)

Expired Fruit Blend Tycoon Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Blend Tycoon

Join the BlankSourceCode Roblox group. Open Fruit Blend Tycoon on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left, next to the settings button. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the free stuff.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for Fruit Blend Tycoon are case-sensitive, long, and often mix letters and numbers. So, spelling them can be difficult and may lead to accidental spelling errors. To avoid those completely, copy and paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that your spelling was fine but that the code either expired or was already claimed once on your account. In that case, the game will give you a notification, and you can move on to redeeming another code.

How to Find Fruit Blend Tycoon Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then you should join the BlankSourceCode Development Discord server. The developer posts all the newest codes along with events and content updates in the gameplay and announcements channels.

However, they might remove some over time even though they are still working. So, you might want to bookmark this post instead. We will always keep all the working codes on the list, and that way, all the new players can enjoy the benefits of them.

That does it for our list of Fruit Blend Tycoon codes. For more code guides, visit the Roblox section on Twinfinite. You’ll find lists there for all the best tycoon titles, including Axolotl Cleaning Tycoon, Grand Mansion Tycoon, and Gas Station Tycoon 2.

