How to Get The Beast Unit in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders is the biggest TDS game on the Roblox platform right now, with countless units based on beloved anime characters. One of the very best units is The Beast, based on Kurama from the Naruto franchise. For details on how to get The Beast in Anime Defenders, we’re here to help.

How to Unlock The Beast in Anime Defenders

The only way to unlock The Beast in Anime Defenders is via the Summoning system. As a unit of Epic rarity, it’s one of the hardest to randomly spin in the game.

To activate summons in Anime Defenders, you need to head to the dedicated Summon area in the north-east of the hub world. Summoning costs gems, which you can earn by completing levels and quests or by spending Robux. Each summon costs 50 Gems, with the roster of units available on the banner resetting every hour. If you go onto it and The Beast isn’t on the banner, you’ll want to wait an hour and check again. Simply repeat this until it appears.

From there, all you can do is hope you get lucky. As with so many other gacha games, there’s no way to determine what you’ll get from a random spin until it actually happens.

Anime Defenders The Beast Stats

If you’re one of the lucky few that manages to pull The Beast from a gacha summon, know that you’ve got one of the very best units in the game. It has a base cost of 875 gold to deploy, but a total of six upgrades that you’ll definitely want to invest in.

Each upgrade increases The Beast’s AoE damage, meaning by level six it’s one of the best damage-dealers in the game. That said, there’s sadly no evolution for The Beast. This means once you reach that final upgrade there’s nothing more you can do.

That’s everything you need to know about getting The Beast in Anime Defenders. For more on the game, check out our tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got tips on getting the Sharpshooter unit and how to evolve Curse Prince.

