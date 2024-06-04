The Curse Prince unit in Anime Defenders.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
How to Evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders

Get some royalty!
Luke Hinton
Published: Jun 4, 2024

Hardened fans of the beloved Roblox TDS game will no doubt want to know how to evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders. This is one of the best bleed units in the entire game, so making it even stronger is never going to be a bad thing. Here’s what you need to know!

Anime Defenders Curse Prince Evolution

To evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders, you need two Cursed Fingers in your inventory to initiate the upgrade. From there, it’ll transform into the Curse King unit.

Of course, getting a hold of two Cursed Fingers isn’t especially easy. It’s an item of Unique rarity, and can only be obtained by crafting in the Crafting Area. You’ll need the following stars to craft one Cursed Finger, so repeat the process twice:

  • Yellow Stars x14
  • Red Stars x6
  • Green Stars x6
  • Purple Stars x5
  • Rainbow Star x1

Once you have two Cursed Fingers – and the Curse Prince unit, of course – head to the Evolving area to the right of the hub world. Select the unit and required items and they’ll convert to the Curse King. This is an instant process, leaving you with one of the very best units in Anime Defenders.

The Evolve area in Anime Defenders.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Use Curse King in Anime Defenders

Once you have the Curse King unit, it’s best used as a bleed unit. It has some of the highest damage stats in the game, primarily operating with AoE attacks to wipe out enemies. This damage radius increases each time you upgrade Curse King. There’s a total of 12 upgrades available, meaning by the time you fully level it up you’ll be practically unstoppable.

That’s everything you need to know about evolving the Curse Prince in Anime Defenders. For more on the game, check out our tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got tips on getting the Sharpshooter unit.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.