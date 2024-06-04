Hardened fans of the beloved Roblox TDS game will no doubt want to know how to evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders. This is one of the best bleed units in the entire game, so making it even stronger is never going to be a bad thing. Here’s what you need to know!

Recommended Videos

Anime Defenders Curse Prince Evolution

To evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders, you need two Cursed Fingers in your inventory to initiate the upgrade. From there, it’ll transform into the Curse King unit.

Of course, getting a hold of two Cursed Fingers isn’t especially easy. It’s an item of Unique rarity, and can only be obtained by crafting in the Crafting Area. You’ll need the following stars to craft one Cursed Finger, so repeat the process twice:

Yellow Stars x14

Red Stars x6

Green Stars x6

Purple Stars x5

Rainbow Star x1

Once you have two Cursed Fingers – and the Curse Prince unit, of course – head to the Evolving area to the right of the hub world. Select the unit and required items and they’ll convert to the Curse King. This is an instant process, leaving you with one of the very best units in Anime Defenders.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Use Curse King in Anime Defenders

Once you have the Curse King unit, it’s best used as a bleed unit. It has some of the highest damage stats in the game, primarily operating with AoE attacks to wipe out enemies. This damage radius increases each time you upgrade Curse King. There’s a total of 12 upgrades available, meaning by the time you fully level it up you’ll be practically unstoppable.

That’s everything you need to know about evolving the Curse Prince in Anime Defenders. For more on the game, check out our tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got tips on getting the Sharpshooter unit.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more