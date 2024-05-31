If you’ve been looking to be one of the best in Anime Defenders by climbing those leaderboards, then you already know that strong units are key to improving your chances. Many players have been wondering how to get Sharpshooter in Anime Defenders. Luckily, you don’t have to wonder anymore! In this guide, we’ll tell you all about how to do it quickly.

How To Get Sharpshooter Unit in Anime Defenders

The Sharpshooter is a unit of the Mythic rank, quite strong and able to deal some solid damage to enemies. But, just like other strong ones such as the Flame Dragon King and Thunder Shinobi, it is among one of the most difficult units to get.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

As with all other units in Anime Defenders, you will need gems to purchase new units. Since the Sharpshooter is one of those rare units, you will need to save up 100 gems to purchase it. They are not as rare as the secret units, but you’ll probably have to try several times before you get the one you want.

In order to unlock the Sharpshooter, just follow these simple steps:

Enter the Summon building in the hub

Head to the Summon Pad

Choose the unit you want to unlock

In case you don’t have enough gems, you can also sell other units that you don’t want or need in order to save up a few more. Of course, there’s also the possibility to get gems via codes, so you don’t need to spend too much time in battles and defeating enemies.

That's all we have for you on how to get the Sharpshooter in Anime Defenders.

