How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders

Let's get the princess!
Published: Jun 4, 2024 10:36 am

Playing Anime Defenders is a lot of fun, but it would be even better if you were able to get some powerful characters to play as, right? Then the Mythic characters would definitely be a great idea. So let’s look at how to get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders and everything you need to know about not wasting too much time. Keep reading to find out how to do it.

How to Get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders

Much like all the other characters in Anime Defenders, to get the Warrior Princess you need to call her through the Summon portal. Since the Warrior Princess is a Mythic character, you will need 400 pulls, the maximum (at least at the time of writing), as opposed to Legendary which only require 50.

The Warrior Princess in the limited banner pull
Image source: Roblox Corp via Twinfinite

But there’s a nice trick. Currently, if you go to the Summon portal and you see the Warrior Princess in the banner, the one you see above, then you will get her for sure. But of course you want to make sure you have the 400 pulls before you attempt this, so you better be ready for it. Also, this is a limited event which will expire in a few days.

Naturally, you can also get her by trading with other characters, but in that case, you better be ready to spend a lot of gems. If you are looking to evolve the Warrior Princess into the Warrior Queen, then you need to use the Celestial sword to fuse with her. To craft a Celestial Sword, you will need the following materials:

  • 30,000 Coins
  • 8x Star Rift (Blue)
  • 6x Star Rift (Red)
  • 2x Star Rift (Rainbow)
  • 7x Star Rift (Purple)
  • 30x Star Rift (Yellow)

That’s all we have for you on how to get the Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders. For more guides on the game and to get more gems, check out our Anime Defenders codes. Or else why not check out some Onikami Legacy codes?

