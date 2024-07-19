Dungeons of Hinterberg Spells Tier List

Welcome to Hinterberg: the top vacation spot for slayers! This is a magical town full of adventure and intrigue and new spells to learn as you go. The spells you use are specific for each dungeon-filled area, but some are more powerful and fun than others! We have everything you need to know about the magic in Dungeons of Hinterberg in our spells tier list.

Best Spells in Dungeons of Hinterberg

There are four regions to explore in Hinterberg and each has dungeons and viewpoints to check out. While visiting each area you will learn the spell skills specific to that place. The four regions are:

Doberkogel

Hinterwald

Kolmstein

Brünnelsumpf

To learn your spells, you need to find the Skill Shrine in that region. It is usually very close to where you first load in, before you find a dungeon. Approach the shrine, interact with it and your spells will be ready to use. You will only have to do this once – when you return to the area another time the spells will be with you automatically. So, which spells do we think are the best? Let’s go ahead and get into it and rank each spell set from worst to best.

Doberkogel Spells: Wrecking Ball and Ball & Chain

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Spell Type Description Rating Wrecking Ball Main/Explosive Aim and release to cast a Wrecking Ball and then press again to detonate. Can also be used as a heavy weight to place on platforms. Pretty useful as an explosive when confronted with multiple enemies or breakable boulders. Doesn’t have much range, is more of a place-and-detonate type of weapon. This means you have to place and dodge or run to avoid damage from monsters when placing it in the middle of a crowd of them! Ball & Chain Ranged Aim and release to throw out a metal ball attached to a chain. Press again to pull the chain back in. A basic slingshot-type weapon. Not very exciting, and not particularly fun. It has some basic uses, such as pulling objects towards you or causing a little damage when flung at an enemy.

Hinterwald: Whirlwind and Wind Projectile

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Spell Type Description Rating Whirlwind Main/Traversal Spawn the whirlwind and let it pick you or other objects up. Press again to dissolve it. This was a lot of fun to use but it can be a bit clunky. Being lifted up by the whirlwind is fun, and it is pretty great being up and out of the way while it damages monsters. Just make sure you are ready to dodge out of the way when the whirlwind dissolves! Wind Projectile Ranged Hold to aim and shoot, or to pick up objects and shoot at targets. Not unlike the Ball & Chain but vastly more useful and fun! This spell allows you to pick up explosive seeds to throw at targets, or you can just shoot it at enemies.

Brünnelsumpf: Jelly Block and Plasma Ball

Spell Type Description Rating Jelly Block Main Hold and aim to summon a block of jelly to trap monsters in one space. Press again to remove. This is a great skill as it traps the enemies in place, giving you a chance to hit them with the ranged power. Unfortunately, it doesn’t cause any damage, so it isn’t as powerful as it could be. It is a good spell if you time it well. Plasma Ball Ranged Hold to shoot a ball of plasma which travels towards the monsters. This is powerful but it doesn’t feel like a lot of fun to use. It is good when well-timed and certainly shouldn’t be overlooked when in combat, but as it is the only spell in this set to cause damage, we felt a bit disappointed by it.

Kolmstein: Hover and Light Ray

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Spell Type Description Rating Hover Main/Traversal Hold to summon a hoverboard to slide and zoom across the snow and ice. Press again to stop riding. Now we are getting to the really fun stuff! The hoverboard is so much fun and you can travel vast distances using it. It is also great for a quick getaway if you are in some serious monster trouble! Grinding the magic rails is very satisfying too. This is one of our personal favorite spells to use. Light Ray Ranged Hold to shoot the ray of light and release to stop. This is powerful and a little unsteady when firing but just takes a bit of practice. It covers some distance, though, and is powerful enough to cut along weak ice and damage enemies.

Those are all of the spells you can use in Dungeons of Hinterberg! Let us know which are your favorites. Meanwhile, check out more Dungeons of Hinterberg guides like how to open the mysterious locked chests and how to complete the Jelly Tunnel puzzles.

