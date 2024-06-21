The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion adds an entirely new area to the Lands Between, but getting from point to point is just as disorienting as ever. In this guide, we’ll tell you where to go after Belurat, Tower Settlement in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where Should You Go Following Belurat, Tower Settlement?

The area you go to after Belurat, Tower Settlement is Castle Ensis. However, it’s not as straightforward as simply walking across the new area in Shadow of the Erdtree.

You first leave Belurat after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss. Once that’s done, traverse up towards the top tower in Belurat, climbing to its peak. When you get up there, though, you can’t progress fully due to a length of shadowy tendrils blocking the way.

How to Clear the Shadowy Tendrils

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as casting a spell or simply chopping down these tendrils. Instead, you need to burn away the corruption causing them in the first place, which means you’ve got to go back and follow Miquella’s footsteps.

This requires you to track back and go to the next explorable area of Shadow of the Erdtree’s new Land of the Shadow map – Castle Ensis. It’s another region to explore with a new boss at the end of your journey, who has ties to one of Elden Ring’s most iconic enemies. This boss is Rellana, the sister of Relanna.

To actually get to Castle Ensis, go back to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace that forms the main navigational crux of the Land of the Shadow. Then, head northeast across the Ellac Greatbridge. As you reach the end of that route, you’ll find Castle Ensis.

That’s all for this guide to where you should go after Belurat, Tower Settlement in Shadow of the Erdtree. For more on the expansion, check out how to get and use Scadutree Fragments and the best early locations for Revered Spirit Ashes.

