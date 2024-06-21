How to Get & Use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

As the Tarnished get ready to jump back into Elden Ring for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the Shadow Realm will bring a different experience compared to the Lands Between. Besides a selection of new enemies and equipment to look forward to, From Software has also added new mechanics that players will have to get familiar with if they hope to survive. This guide on how to get and use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is something everyone will benefit from.

What are Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

When it comes to dealing with the threads in the Shadow Realm, players will need to count on more than their current level and equipment. As the enemies here are different from the standard foes in Elden Ring, both your attack power and damage negation ability are somewhat curtailed, making it hard for even high-level players to take on the challenges in the DLC for Elden Ring.

Image Source: FromSoftware

This is where Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes come in, with the former being a vital way of progressing in Shadow of the Erdtree. By increasing the level of the Scadutree Blessing, players will get boosts for both their attack power and damage negation values.

In other words, you’ll be taking less damage from enemy attacks, and dealing more damage with your own attacks. These increases are applied as a percentage on top of the current base values, making it even more important for players to build off a solid foundation.

How to Get Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Thankfully, it isn’t hard to find Scadutree Fragments in the DLC, with several ways in which players can get their hands on this precious resource:

Always check Sites of Grace with Miquella Crosses . There are usually one or two Scadutree Fragments that can be found lying around.

. There are usually one or two Scadutree Fragments that can be found lying around. When arriving at churches , be sure to check the statues that lie within for Scadutree Fragments.

, be sure to check the statues that lie within for Scadutree Fragments. During your travels, look for the Shadow Undead enemies that are carrying pots . Defeating them has a good chance of seeing Scadutree Fragments dropped.

enemies that are . Defeating them has a good chance of seeing Scadutree Fragments dropped. Other enemies that will also drop Scadutree Fragments include the various Tree Spirits found in swampy or forested areas, or the Hippopotamuses that are found in the late-game area of Rauh.

How to Use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Getting the Scadutree Fragments is the hard part, and having them in the inventory is not going to make a difference to your survivability until you actually turn them in.

Image Source: FromSoftware

To do so, head to any of the Sites of Grace that can be found in the Shadow Realm, and choose the Shadow Realm Blessing option. Players can then proceed to use the required number of Scadutree Fragments to up the level of their Scadutree Blessing, which is shown as a numeral. Do note that as you go higher, the more Scadutree Fragments will be required.

That’s all there is to know about how to get and use Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help, please check out our other guides on the game, or search Twinfinite.

