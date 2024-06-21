Wondering where to go after Castle Ensis in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree? Now that you’ve defeated Rellana, the sister of Relanna from the base game, it’s time to continue your quest to burn the Scadutree that prevents you from getting to the Tower of Shadow.

What to Do After Castle Ensis in Shadow of the Erdtree

As soon as you’ve defeated the Rellanna boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll need to start making your way to the Scadu Atlus area of the new Land of the Shadow region.

This sets you up for the next major boss you’ll face: Messmer the Impaler. He is one of the most prominent new bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, residing in the Shadow Keep region of the Scadu Atlus.

How to Get to Scadu Atlus

Getting to Scadu Atlus to encounter Messmer is, of course, no easy feat. Heading from the exit of Castle Ensis, turn north and keep following the path.

Heading this way and defeating waves of enemies as you go, you’ll learn that the only way to burn the Scadutree and get to the Tower of Shadow that’s at the core of the DLC’s narrative is by finding kindling.

Fortunately, you can get kindling by entering the Shadow Keep and defeating Messmer. It’s fairly linear at this point, so follow the northbound road out of Castle Ensis until you find the Scadu Atlus area. Then, you can’t miss the Shadow Keep once you get there.

From here, it’s a not-so-simple case of entering the Shadow Keep area, clearing it of enemies, and eventually fighting Messmer the Impaler. This is Elden Ring, after all, so don’t expect it to be an easy battle.

That’s everything you need to know about what to do after Castle Ensis in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree! For more on the much-anticipated expansion, check out the best early locations for Revered Spirit Ashes and how to use Scadutree Fragments.

