How to Unlock Sealed Spiritsprings in the Shadow Realm in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

When it comes to open-world exploration, few games do it better than Elden Ring. With your trusty spectral steed by your side, there is always something to look forward to as you travel the land, and in the case of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, engage in more vertical travel than ever before. There are a number of ways to traverse the world, but one of the most important ones is the use of Spiritsprings. These should be familiar to all who have played the base game, but for those wondering just how to unlock sealed spiritsprings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, we are here to help.

Recommended Videos

What are Sealed Spiritsprings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Image Source: FromSoftware

When it comes to jumping great heights or falling from them, in Elden Ring, the spiritsprings are the safest way to do so in the game. These instantly recognizable swirls of wind that emanate from the ground are not exactly hard to spot, and when you see one in the area, chances are, there are secrets or an alternate path waiting to be found at the top.

However, in the Shadow Realm, there is a possibility that the spiritspring you want to use is sealed, making it impossible to get the height boost. The telltale sign is a bunch of rocks arranged neatly in the center of the spiritspring.

Unlocking Sealed Spiritsprings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

In order to get these spiritsprings working as they should again, players will need to keep their eyes peeled in the general vicinity. The objective is to locate these stone cairns in their actual form and destroy them.

Image Source: FromSoftware

Thankfully, they are much larger in person, and while their positions may vary, such as some being hidden around corners, on other platforms, or even in structures, you should be able to find them without venturing too far from the sealed spiritspring. A quick swipe with your weapon of choice will remove the obstacle, enabling the spiritspring to be used again.

And there you go, everything you’ll need to know about how to unlock sealed spiritsprings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy