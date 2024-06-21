FromSoftware certainly loves hiding secrets in its games. When players enter the Shadow Realm in Shadow of the Erdtree for Elden Ring, there are tons to discover. This can include equipment, bosses, and even NPCs. Of course, there are also optional areas to explore. If you’re hoping to find out how to get to Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you’re in the right place.

Where is Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

This region in the Elden Ring DLC is located towards the south of the Shadow Realm, and is actually located in between Gravesite Plain and the Cerulean Coast below. The sub-region can easily be missed if players are not aware of the path leading to it, which makes for a good place to hide more secrets.

Arrive here and you will be greeted with a sea of red instead of blue like on the Cerulean Coast, and obviously, more foes that want to put you in the grave.

How to Get to Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Although Charo’s Hidden Grave is above the Cerulean Coast and below Gravesite Plain, the way of getting there is not found in either of these regions. Instead, players will need to go through even more treacherous territory.

From the Castle Front Site of Grace, head east up the hill and follow the path south, which will lead you to the Dragon’s Pit Terminus. From here, keep following the path towards the Jagged Peaks in the east. It is here players will have to slay one of the dragons that call this place home. Be sure to come prepared, as these flying foes are still a force to be reckoned with.

After defeating it, don’t go northeast. Instead, take the southern path that allows players to reach the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. At this Site of Grace, you can talk to the Dragon Communion Priestess, or exchange your Dragon Hearts for more spells.

Now look past the altar and get on top of the dragon carcass towards the southwest. Keep going over it and jump over its foot to a ledge on the other side. Here, drop down, and you will finally see a field of red lying in front of you. Keep going southwest, and you will soon find yourself in Charo’s Hidden Grave.

With that, you now know how to get to Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

