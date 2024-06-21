With the amount of worldbuilding and lore that backs up FromSoftware’s various games, it is always in the best interests of the players to see everything that they can. Going into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring is the same, with plenty of hidden areas and even characters that have much to say which can be easily missed. So if you want to make the most of it, here’s how to get to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

It is quite hard to miss this location in the Elden Ring DLC, as it dominates the skyline on the eastern side of the Scadu Altus. However, getting to it requires a keen eye, and players may have trouble locating the right way to get to this place of worship and magical possibilities.

With more secrets to uncover, it is well worth a visit, so let’s get right to it.

How to Get to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

After clearing the Castle Ensis legacy dungeon and defeating Rellana, players will find themselves at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace on the Scadu Altus. Follow the path north and be sure to grab the map fragment along the way, before turning east and going down the hill towards the Moorth Ruins.

Image Source: FromSoftware

Once you are in the area with the Site of Grace, look for a large hole in the ground in the southern part. Jump down using the ledges and rooftops, and eventually, you will reach the bottom without any harm. Go through the tunnel, and climb the ladder at the end to reach Bonny Village located just below the Moorth Ruins.

Image Source: FromSoftware

From here, start going east across the various bridges, with the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace being your next landmark. The path becomes much clearer after this, as players can head north through the trees and reach the Church District Highroad Site of Grace next, before turning south towards the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, where Count Ymir awaits with a cryptic quest and more spells for players to pick up.

Image Source: FromSoftware

With that, you now know how to get to Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy