When you are jumping into a FromSoftware game, you know very well that there are always going to be secrets to be found and entire areas that can be missed. This is the same for Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Following the main path is one thing, but enjoying everything the DLC has to offer is another. To help players out in that aspect, here’s a guide on how to get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Where Is the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

This particular area in the DLC for Elden Ring is located in the south of the Shadow Realm. You might be able to spot a blue hue from the Gravesite Plains, but getting there is a whole other matter. Even with Torrent, players will not be able to make the jump down towards this area and have to find an alternate way.

What awaits is a coast full of dangerous enemies and even more treasure to be obtained, so it makes perfect sense for players to try to enter the area.

How to Get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

To start, it is recommended that you have already beaten the Divine Beast Dancing Lion at Belurat so you are more in tune with the threats in this new world. From that legacy dungeon, the next port of call would be Castle Ensis to the northeast. Cross over the giant Ellac Greatbridge, and from the Castle Front Site of Grace, you will begin a long trek through caves, tunnels, and risky paths.

Start heading southeast and ignore the paths going up. Instead, go low and you will eventually reach the swampy, poisonous area. It is here where you will then need to turn north and follow alongside the trail until you reach the riverbed. Look out for the Miranda Blossoms here.

Image Source: FromSoftware

At the base of the cliff lies a tunnel, so go through and you will reach sanctuary in the form of the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace. Finding yourself below Gravesite Plain, your next cardinal direction is to go south, using Torrent’s jump to get across the series of stone columns. Be careful not to fall, and watch out for enemies that are waiting to catch you out. Keep going and you will reach the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace soon enough.

Image Source: FromSoftware

The end is nearing at this point. Look for the cliffside ledges towards the east and slowly make your way down. Eventually, you will reach a toppled column that can be used as a bridge, jump the gap and you will reach the other side of the river. From here on, follow the trail southwest until you reach the Cerulean Coast.

Image Source: FromSoftware

And there you go, everything you need to know about how to get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. For more help on the game, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy