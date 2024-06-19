Top 10 Best Elden Ring Mods to Install for Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lands Between beckon once more, Tarnished! With the arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC comes a brand new Elden Ring adventure. But what if you crave a new twist on your Elden Ring experience? Look no further than the vibrant modding community! Depending on the kind of mod, it can add a ton of QoL and excitement to your experience if you’re tired of Elden Ring’s original formula. So today, we’ll share our picks for the top 10 mods for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

The Convergence (by The Convergence Team)

For a truly transformative experience, look no further than The Convergence. This ambitious mod expands the Elden Ring world significantly, introducing interconnected areas, unique starting points for new classes (27!), and a revamped fast travel system. The mod also boasts a plethora of new content, including spells, equipment, and a reimagined crafting system. The world feels more open and accessible, with progression tied to defeating specific Remembrance bosses.

Image via Nexus Mods

Rune Loss Disabled (by TechieW)

If the constant fear of losing your hard-earned Runes dampens your excitement for exploration, then this mod is for you. Rune Loss Disabled removes the penalty for dying, allowing you to focus on mastering combat and uncovering the secrets of the Lands Between without the pressure of losing your progress.

Image via Nexus Mods

Seamless Co-op (by LukeYui)

Yearning to conquer the Lands Between with a friend by your side? Seamless Co-op removes the restrictions of Elden Ring’s co-op mode. Explore the entire world together, fight bosses seamlessly without interruptions, and utilize your spectral steeds for a truly cooperative adventure. Miyazaki has recently shown his approval for the Mod, so you should check if Seamless Co-op works in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Image via Nexus Mods

Martial Arts Moveset (by Clever)

Channel your inner Shinobi with this mod! It implements a full martial arts combat system, complete with animations and attacks from FromSoftware’s acclaimed title, Sekiro. Unleash a flurry of punches, kicks, and devastating Ash of War techniques, adding a whole new dimension to your Elden Ring experience. The Shadow of Erdtree is bringing new martial arts movesets to the Lands Between, so this mod becomes important for practice for even the most skilled players.

Image via Nexus Mods

Grand Merchant (by Vawser)

Ever wished you could buy everything in the game from the get-go? Grand Merchant makes that dream a reality. This mod allows you to purchase any item in the game from Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh. This opens up a world of possibilities for experimenting with different builds and acquiring rare equipment early on. It’s one of the best mods for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree if you’re looking to stock up on resources before heading into the DLC.

Image via Nexus Mods

Pause The Game (by TechieW and iArtorias)

The Soulsborne games are notorious for their lack of a pause function. In Elden Ring, entering menus doesn’t stop the game world, leaving you vulnerable to enemy attacks while fiddling with your inventory.

The Pause the Game mod solves this frustration by allowing you to truly pause the game whenever you access the menus. This provides much-needed peace of mind, letting you browse items, tweak your build, or answer that real-world call without fear of being ambushed. Unlike the workaround of using the menu explanation function, this mod offers a seamless pause experience that’s exactly what you’d expect from a standard pause function.

Image via Nexus Mods

Prepare To Die (Hard Mode) (by SilentVerge)

Craving a true challenge before the DLC arrives? Prepare To Die throws you into the fire. This mod significantly ramps up the difficulty: enemies are tougher, have improved AI, and fast travel is severely restricted. It demands mastery of combat mechanics and strategic resource management, making you a more formidable Tarnished before facing the new threats of the Erdtree.

image via Nexus Mods

Elden Ring Reforged (ERR)

For a comprehensive overhaul that refines the Elden Ring experience, look no further than ERR. This expansive mod tweaks core mechanics like enemy hitboxes, adds a bestiary for tracking encountered foes, introduces new player movement options, and even implements a New Game Plus mode with adjustable difficulty settings. It also boasts new spells, a revamped progression system with ‘Runeforging’ for passive stat boosts, and smoother traversal mechanics.

image via Nexus Mods

Item and Enemy Randomizer (by thefifthmatt)

Spice up your playthrough with a healthy dose of surprise! This mod shuffles the locations of items and enemies throughout the Lands Between. Familiar locations might hold unexpected treasures, while fearsome foes could lurk around every corner. This mod injects a sense of discovery and exploration, even for seasoned Players. If you want your Shadow of the Erdtree to be even more unique and different from everyone else, try this randomizer.

image via Nexus Mods

Capitalism Mod (by thefifthmatt)

This one’s for those who enjoy a darkly comedic twist. Capitalism injects a satirical dose of economic reality into the Lands Between. Every action you take – moving, attacking, even existing – costs you Runes! If you reach zero, you’re stuck or even die. The mod description by thefifthmatt explains it perfectly: “Souls are already a highly applicable metaphor for primitive accumulation (the dark soul is literally enclosed),” making it a thought-provoking and hilarious addition to the game.

Image via Nexus Mods

How to Enable Elden Ring Mods

Since mods are labors of love from fans and players, finding them is usually the easiest part. Your one-stop shop is the Nexus Mods website, a haven for mod enthusiasts. Here’s a simplified guide to get you started:

Choose Your Mods: Head over to NexusMods and search for “Elden Ring” in the search bar. You’ll be presented with a treasure trove of mods to choose from. For this guide, let’s use the Elden Ring Reshade mod to change the game’s lighting. Download the Mod: Once you’ve found your chosen mod, click the “Files” tab and then “Manual Download.” Your download will begin shortly. Copy the Files: After downloading the mod, extract the files and copy them into your Elden Ring game folder. Finding the game folder is easy: Go to your Steam library, right-click on “Elden Ring,” navigate to “Manage,” and then select “Browse local files.4. Locate the ELDEN RING Folder:** Inside the Elden Ring folder, enter the “Game” folder. Paste the content from the downloaded file here, ensuring it’s placed next to the “eldenring.exe” file. Play with Mods! Launch Elden Ring, and your mod should be active. Remember, some mods might require a keybind to activate their functionalities. You can find these instructions on the mod’s page on NexusMods. To deactivate most mods, simply press the “END” key on your keyboard.

That concludes our list of the top 10 mods to get for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Remember, modding is a vast and ever-evolving landscape. Explore the treasure trove of creations available on Nexus Mods to find mods that perfectly suit your playstyle and preferences. While you’re here, check out our release time countdown so you know exactly when it drops. We’ve also got tips on the best ways to prepare for the DLC.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy