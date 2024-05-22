Shadow of the Erdtree is the highly-anticipated DLC of the popular series Elden Ring. If you want to know the exact release time of this expansion, you can continue reading this handy guide. This is our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time countdown!

When Does Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Come Out?

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be released on June 21, 2024, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game will likely have a local midnight release, similar to the base game’s launch time. That means the DLC will be out at midnight in your local region. For US players, the expansion will launch at midnight Eastern Time for the whole country.

Here are the details:

US West Coast – June 20, 9:00 PM PT (UTC-8)

US East Coast – June 21, 12:00 AM ET (UTC-5)

United Kingdom – June 21,12:00 AM GMT (UTC)

Japan – June 21, 12:00 AM JST (UTC+9)

Australian East Coast – June 21, 12:00 AM AEDT (UTC+10)

New Zealand – June 21, 12:00 AM NZDT (UTC+11)

Philippines – June 21, 12:00 AM PHT (UTC+8)

The shadow of the story can now be told. Learn the history of the Realm of Shadow, the unseen land that will be revealed on June 21, 2024.



If you are planning to play the expansion on day one, I recommend pre-ordering the DLC to obtain the Ring of Miquella gesture. Unless you want the Digital Artbook and Soundtrack, you can simply purchase the standard version.

Here’s what you can expect from Shadow of the Erdtree DLC:

New story

New location

New weapons

New enemies

According to FromSoftware, the size of the Land of Shadow will be as big as Limgrave. You can enter this new location by interacting with Miquella’s arm at Mohg‘s Palace. The mysterious god will also play a major role in the Shadow of the Erdtree story, and there is a chance that we may get a new ending.

Besides Miquella, another important character is Messmer the Impaler. We don’t have much info about him, but some fans speculate he’s connected to Marika.

That’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time. For more related gaming content, you can check out our post on the best Elden Ring build calculator.

