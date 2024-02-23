Best Elden Ring Build Calculator – What to Use

After you’ve been through the Lands Between a few times, planning ahead in Elden Ring starts to make a lot more sense. Not just your route or decisions, but your class as well. That’s why it’s all the more important to use the best Elden Ring build calculator!

The Best Build Calculator to Use in Elden Ring

Simply put: respeccing your character in Elden Ring only takes you so far. What about items? Decisions? Abilities? You may have locked yourself off from certain items, incantations and sorceries. For that reason, the two best build calculators to use are EIP Build Calculator and Tarnished Build Planner.

What Does the EIP Build Calculator Offer?

Image Source: EIP Gaming via Twinfinite

Out of the two, EIP Gaming’s Elden Ring Build Calculator is the most user-friendly. You’re getting a great deal of information in a very digestible way. Stats are on the left, items in the middle, and how your character’s stats are affected on the right.

Along the bottom, you can also pick up to 10 spells, arrows, and bolts. You also have the option to activate a Great Rune (and see its effects), class, and toggle whether you’re two-handing your weapon or not.

Most importantly, it’s been kept up to date with Elden Ring’s most recent patch. The EIP Build Calculator is slim, simple, and efficient.

What Does the Tarnished Build Planner Offer?

Image Source: Tarnished.dev via Twinfinite

If you’re someone who wants to dive right into the nitty gritty details, the Tarnished Build Planner is brimming with numbers and features. It’s a little overwhelming, but it’s an absolute treat for planning your character in Elden Ring down to the decimal.

You get four types of calculators: weapon AR, armor optimizer, build calculator, and a spell calculator (which is still an experimental feature).

Weapon AR is excellent for figuring out DPS (damage per second); the armor optimizer for calculating the best armor set; spell calculator for spell DPS; and a build calculator for an overview of your character.

Whether you using Tarnished or EIP Gaming’s build planners, you’re getting the best Elden Ring build calculator either way. The latter is more practical than the former, if that helps. Once you’ve chosen, knowing the best class for each build will get you started!