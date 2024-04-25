Type Soul Adjucar Progression Guide

The Adjucar is one of the many classes available in Type Soul on Roblox, but gaining the class can be tricky. Here’s how to unlock the Adjucar class in Type Soul.

How to Unlock Adjucar Class in Type Soul

The Adjucar class isn’t immediately available in Type Soul. Instead, you’ll need to die as soon as possible to become a Lost Soul. Ripping off your Mask once you’ve done so will see you become a Hollow.

You’ll begin as a Fishbone, the weakest form of Hollow in the game. Your goal is to kill other Hollows and eat their body parts to gain EXP.

Eventually, you’ll evolve from a Fishbone into a Menos, the next stage in the life chart. From here, you can rip off your mask at any point to select your Arrancar form. However, the earlier you do this, the weaker your Arrancar form will be.

To become an Adjucar, you’ll need to continue to kill Hollows until you evolve again, becoming an Adjuchas. Ripping your mask off now will see you become an Adjucar.

Image Source: Roblox

Next Steps

Once you select your Arrancar form, you’re set to grade 5, and can start the process of ranking up. From Grade 5 to Semi Grade 1, you’ll need to rely on mission EXP to rank up. From Semi Grade 1 to Elite Grade, however, you can also use Grip EXP and Raid EXP.

Once you hit Grade 2, you’ll need to pick your cero path. You can only pick one of these paths, so choose one which best suits your battle style. If you want to change your weapon, you’ll need a Hollow Box. You can either win this box in raids, or purchase it in the Karakura Town raid shop for 40,000 Kan. There are a total of 11 weapons available for the Arrancar, with Grimmjow’s Claws and Calibre being the most powerful.

Want more information on the options available in Type Soul? Check out the official Trello here. Elsewhere, we’ve got guides on how to get Elixir and how to meditate in the game.

