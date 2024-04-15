Type Soul promo art shikai
How to Meditate in Type Soul

Patience is key to meditation and power ups
Type Soul is characterized by the chaotic combat and raids that can take you by storm at a moment’s notice. However, if you want to strengthen your bond with your soul-reaping weapons, you’ll have to take a slower approach to getting stronger. This is why it’s important to learn how to meditate in Type Soul.

How to Meditate Walkthrough

To meditate in Type Soul, you just need to press the M key on your keyboard after reaching Grade 2. It’s really that simple. The system has been updated and when you sit down to meditate, the game gives you a warning stating “Not enough shikai exp”. Ignore this and keep meditating for 5-7 minutes until your character stands up on their own. You have to repeat this process two more times and on the fourth attempt, meditating teleports you to the Shikai boss.

not enough shikai exp message when player sits down to meditate
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you’re still getting the “Not enough shikai exp” message, you might want to try out some quests. A method that worked for us was getting our character killed. Meditating after death resulted in the intended teleportation to the Shikai boss fight and ascension quest.

Note that you can’t ascend to Semi-grade 1 without meditating and facing your Shikai, so this is not an optional activity for anyone planning on reaching the highest Elite Grades.

What is Meditate in Type Soul

Meditation is a skill that is exclusive to the Soul Reaper race in Type Soul. Meditation allows you to attune yourself to your Shikai. Then, you can defeat it to rank up and unlock the Shikai fast. You must follow this path if you want to unlock your Bankai as well. So, for anyone serious about taking their abilities to the next level, meditating in Type Soul is a must.

While you’re here, learn how to rank up fast in Type Soul and claim all the Type Soul Codes. For more specialized information, you should also check the Partial Res tier list and the best Type Soul Clan tier list. Lastly, if you’re interested in the community, join the Type Soul Discord and Trello links.

