League of Legends Trivia Quiz – Test Your Knowledge

What is Twisted Fate's real name? Image Source: Riot Games Tibblestif Fimblebumple Thomas Finch Tobitoto Frappuccino Tobias Felix

When was the Dominion game mode retired? Image Source: Riot Games 2015 2016 2014 2017

What champion hasn't received a new skin for the longest time now? Image Source: Riot Games Braum Rammus Alistar Skarner

Talon's in-game dance mimics which popular artist? Image Source: Riot Games PSY Shakira Michael Jackson James Brown

What are Miss Fortune's guns called? Image Source: Riot Games Anne Bonny & Mary Read Fire & Powder Razzle & Dazzle Shock & Awe

Which champion has the highest base attack range? Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Ashe Annie Anivia Caitlyn

When Elise jumps onto an enemy with her Rappel (E in spider form), what bonus does she get? Image Source: Riot Games Bonus movement speed Bonus attack range Bonus damage and healing from her passive Bonus percent magic resistance and armor

The longest professional game ever played, Jin Air Green Wings vs SKT T1, lasted how long? Image Source: Riot Games 133:70 83:12 91:20 94:40

What is the average lifespan of Yordles? Image Source: Riot Games 250 years 85 years They are immortal 1000 years

Which champion has claimed the most pentakills in pro play? Image Source: Riot Games Kai'sa Zeri Jinx Vayne

Which of these champions has the highest base HP? Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Sett Ornn Twitch Sion

How many champions were there in League of Legends during the alpha? Image Source: Riot Games 12 17 40 22

Which champion does Ezreal have a crush on? Image Source: Riot Games Zoe Vayne Sona Lux

How heavy is Vi "officially" with her gauntlets on? Image Source: Riot Games 198 lbs 8,140 lbs 212 lbs 245 lbs

Which player has most games on Nidalee in pro play? Image Source: Riot Games Canyon Clid Peanut Jankos

Which of these champions are actual siblings? Image Source: Riot Games Sivir & Akshan Katarina & Cassiopeia Samira & Rell Garen & Jarvan IV

Only one western team managed to win a World Championship. Which team was it? Image Source: League of Legends Fnatic TSM G2 SK Gaming

Which champion appears as a reflection in a mirror in their default splash art? Image Source: League of Legends Jhin LeBlanc Varus Morgana

Which player besides Faker has the most World Championship titles? Image Source: League of Legends BeryL Bang Wolf Bengi

On what day was URF mode first released? Image Source: League of Legends Christmas Day Saint Patrick's Day Valentine's Day April Fools' Day