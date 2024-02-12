League of Legends Trivia Quiz – Test Your Knowledge

There are players who got Challenger without even knowing their champion’s real name. Do you consider yourself one of those, or are you a true LoL aficionado? We’ll know once you finish our super-hard League of Legends trivia quiz. Check it out below.
The Hardest League of Legends Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Do
What is Twisted Fate's real name?
Image Source: Riot Games
When was the Dominion game mode retired?
Image Source: Riot Games
What champion hasn't received a new skin for the longest time now?
Image Source: Riot Games
Talon's in-game dance mimics which popular artist?
Image Source: Riot Games
What are Miss Fortune's guns called?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which champion has the highest base attack range?
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
When Elise jumps onto an enemy with her Rappel (E in spider form), what bonus does she get?
Image Source: Riot Games
The longest professional game ever played, Jin Air Green Wings vs SKT T1, lasted how long?
Image Source: Riot Games
What is the average lifespan of Yordles?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which champion has claimed the most pentakills in pro play?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which of these champions has the highest base HP?
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
How many champions were there in League of Legends during the alpha?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which champion does Ezreal have a crush on?
Image Source: Riot Games
How heavy is Vi "officially" with her gauntlets on?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which player has most games on Nidalee in pro play?
Image Source: Riot Games
Which of these champions are actual siblings?
Image Source: Riot Games
Only one western team managed to win a World Championship. Which team was it?
Image Source: League of Legends
Which champion appears as a reflection in a mirror in their default splash art?
Image Source: League of Legends
Which player besides Faker has the most World Championship titles?
Image Source: League of Legends
On what day was URF mode first released?
Image Source: League of Legends
