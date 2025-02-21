Best Caelestis Builds in Enigma of Sepia

Caelestis is one of the best tanks in Enigma of Sepia, having an Impenetrable Defense ability that provides her and her party with high damage resistance. In this guide, we’ll provide you with some of the best Caelestis builds in the game, including early, mid, and late-game gear and weapons.

Best Starter Caelestis Builds

Image Source: Unicorn Whale via Twinfinite

Before you reach level 200, there will only be a few options in terms of how you can make up Caelestis’ build using early-game gear and weapons. Since at the start of the game, your party will be quite fragile, it’s recommended to improve your tank’s defensive stats with the Steel armor set. Combine this with an axe as a powerful melee weapon for the opening handful of hours.

Build Items Stats Features Battle Axe ATK: +692

HP: +2%

DEF: +2% Best early game melee weapon for tanks. Steel Armor HP: +4,841

DEF: +2%

ATK: +2% Best starter armor with high defense. Steel Boots DEF: +138

HP: +2%

ATK: +2% A required part of the Steel armor set for gear resonance. Steel Ring SPD: +22

HP: +2%

DEF: +2%

ATK: +2% Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.

Once you cross the threshold beyond level 200, you’ll gain access to much more effective equipment, which will allow you to further improve on Caelestis’ defensive role in your party. She also belongs to the Swords guild, which means that she’ll have a much higher chance of dealing high damage if equipped with a strong melee weapon and Restraint armor set.

Build Items Stats Features Hunter’s Fang ATK: +2,881

HP: +10%

DEF: +10% Extremely sharp melee weapon, dealing both physical and magic types of damage. Restraint Cloak HP: +20,164

DEF: +10%

ATK: +10% A cloak that grants additional ability enhancements for tanky units. Restraint Boots DEF: +576

HP: +10%

ATK: +10% A required part of the Restraint armor set for gear resonance. Restraint Ring SPD: +33

HP: +10%

DEF: +10%

ATK: +10% Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.

Alternatively, if you can’t get the Restraint armor set, the best alternative for Caelestis is the Mithril armor, which provides a substantial boost to your defense. The only suitable alternative for Hunter’s Fang would be the Hunting Axe, which is just a tad weaker.

Best Midgame Caelestis Builds

Image Source: Unicorn Whale via Twinfinite

As you cross the level 500 threshold, you’ll be able to equip legendary gear and weapons that will significantly enhance your gameplay. Once again, if you wish to continue balancing her high physical damage with defensive stats, here’s what we recommend:

Build Items Stats Features Purgatory Axe ATK: +8,398

HP: +14%

DEF: +14% One of the best midgame melee weapons for any physical class. Scaled Armor HP: +58,787

DEF: +14%

ATK: +14% Highly defensive armor that significantly increases your HP pool. Scaled Boots DEF: +1,680

HP: +14%

ATK: +14% A required part of the Scaled armor set for gear resonance. Sea Dragon Ring SPD: +45

HP: +14%

DEF: +14%

ATK: +14% Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.

To support this fantastic set of stats and improve even further after reaching level 700, you’ll need to double all of your resistances to be able to withstand what’s coming your way. Fortunately, the Starlight armor set will allow you to breeze through all these challenges.

Build Items Stats Features Endless Blade ATK: +11,997

HP: +15%

DEF: +15% This massive blade exponentially increases its damage with each swing. Starlight Armor HP: +83,981

DEF: +15%

ATK: +15% The best legendary armor for tanks, which has an in-built ability to self-repair. Starlight Boots DEF: +2,399

HP: +15%

ATK: +15% A required part of the Starlight armor set for gear resonance. Also able to self-repair. Starlight Ring SPD: +50

HP: +15%

DEF: +15%

ATK: +15% Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.

Best Endgame Caelestis Builds

Image Source: Unicorn Whale via Twinfinite

Lastly, after level 1,000, only the Divine gear and weapons will be able to sustain Caelestis’ presence in any given party. Here, you may focus either only on boosting your defense and resistances to their possible maximum or push for a more aggressive build where every piece of your gear works on increasing your damage output. If you want to go all in on defense, then here’s what we recommend:

Build Items Stats Features Tengen Shield ATK: +23,995 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

DEF: +20% · This shield is a part of the Holy Radiance set, which can block all status effects.



· Sacred Body: +10% Block; +10% HP in battle.



· Radiance: +15% HP when blocking. Daybreak Robe HP: +167,962 (+2.4%)

DEF: +20%

ATK: +20% This armor is especially useful for all sorts of magic boosts, as it continuously restores your mana. Shadow Boots DEF: +4,799 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

ATK: +20% A pair of shoes that greatly improves your stamina consumption while on the move. Rainbow Ring SPD: +55 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

DEF: +20%

ATK: +20% This ring not only increases your speed but also restores your mana.

Alternatively, if you decide to push Caelestis’ attack power to the brim, then a completely different set of gear should be used, such as:

Build Items Stats Features Heaven Shaker ATK: +23,995 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

DEF: +20% · A powerful sword, which is a part of the Annihilation set.



· Wind Breaking: +10% crit rate; +20% crit damage in battle.



· Divine Power: 10% chance to gain 100% attack power when landing crits with normal attacks or rage skills. War God Armor HP: +167,962 (+2.4%)

DEF: +20%

ATK: +20% This armor provides an extreme boost to your defense when you’re active in combat. Fiery Boots DEF: +4,799 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

ATK: +20% A pair of shoes that greatly increases your agility, allowing you to dodge more effectively during combat. War God Ring SPD: +55 (+2.4%)

HP: +20%

DEF: +20%

ATK: +20% A ring that provides an additional boost to your attack power when you’re active in combat.

If you’re looking for information on the best characters to build your team around, we’ve got a comprehensive Enigma of Sepia tier list, ranking all of the heroes.

