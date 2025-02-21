Best Caelestis Builds in Enigma of Sepia

Caelestis is one of the best tanks in Enigma of Sepia, having an Impenetrable Defense ability that provides her and her party with high damage resistance. In this guide, we’ll provide you with some of the best Caelestis builds in the game, including early, mid, and late-game gear and weapons.
Best Starter Caelestis Builds
Before you reach level 200, there will only be a few options in terms of how you can make up Caelestis’ build using early-game gear and weapons. Since at the start of the game, your party will be quite fragile, it’s recommended to improve your tank’s defensive stats with the Steel armor set. Combine this with an axe as a powerful melee weapon for the opening handful of hours.
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Battle Axe
|ATK: +692
HP: +2%
DEF: +2%
|Best early game melee weapon for tanks.
|Steel Armor
|HP: +4,841
DEF: +2%
ATK: +2%
|Best starter armor with high defense.
|Steel Boots
|DEF: +138
HP: +2%
ATK: +2%
|A required part of the Steel armor set for gear resonance.
|Steel Ring
|SPD: +22
HP: +2%
DEF: +2%
ATK: +2%
|Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.
Once you cross the threshold beyond level 200, you’ll gain access to much more effective equipment, which will allow you to further improve on Caelestis’ defensive role in your party. She also belongs to the Swords guild, which means that she’ll have a much higher chance of dealing high damage if equipped with a strong melee weapon and Restraint armor set.
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Hunter’s Fang
|ATK: +2,881
HP: +10%
DEF: +10%
|Extremely sharp melee weapon, dealing both physical and magic types of damage.
|Restraint Cloak
|HP: +20,164
DEF: +10%
ATK: +10%
|A cloak that grants additional ability enhancements for tanky units.
|Restraint Boots
|DEF: +576
HP: +10%
ATK: +10%
|A required part of the Restraint armor set for gear resonance.
|Restraint Ring
|SPD: +33
HP: +10%
DEF: +10%
ATK: +10%
|Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.
Alternatively, if you can’t get the Restraint armor set, the best alternative for Caelestis is the Mithril armor, which provides a substantial boost to your defense. The only suitable alternative for Hunter’s Fang would be the Hunting Axe, which is just a tad weaker.
Best Midgame Caelestis Builds
As you cross the level 500 threshold, you’ll be able to equip legendary gear and weapons that will significantly enhance your gameplay. Once again, if you wish to continue balancing her high physical damage with defensive stats, here’s what we recommend:
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Purgatory Axe
|ATK: +8,398
HP: +14%
DEF: +14%
|One of the best midgame melee weapons for any physical class.
|Scaled Armor
|HP: +58,787
DEF: +14%
ATK: +14%
|Highly defensive armor that significantly increases your HP pool.
|Scaled Boots
|DEF: +1,680
HP: +14%
ATK: +14%
|A required part of the Scaled armor set for gear resonance.
|Sea Dragon Ring
|SPD: +45
HP: +14%
DEF: +14%
ATK: +14%
|Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.
To support this fantastic set of stats and improve even further after reaching level 700, you’ll need to double all of your resistances to be able to withstand what’s coming your way. Fortunately, the Starlight armor set will allow you to breeze through all these challenges.
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Endless Blade
|ATK: +11,997
HP: +15%
DEF: +15%
|This massive blade exponentially increases its damage with each swing.
|Starlight Armor
|HP: +83,981
DEF: +15%
ATK: +15%
|The best legendary armor for tanks, which has an in-built ability to self-repair.
|Starlight Boots
|DEF: +2,399
HP: +15%
ATK: +15%
|A required part of the Starlight armor set for gear resonance. Also able to self-repair.
|Starlight Ring
|SPD: +50
HP: +15%
DEF: +15%
ATK: +15%
|Increases the speed of your movement, attacks, and defensive combos.
Best Endgame Caelestis Builds
Lastly, after level 1,000, only the Divine gear and weapons will be able to sustain Caelestis’ presence in any given party. Here, you may focus either only on boosting your defense and resistances to their possible maximum or push for a more aggressive build where every piece of your gear works on increasing your damage output. If you want to go all in on defense, then here’s what we recommend:
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Tengen Shield
|ATK: +23,995 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
DEF: +20%
|· This shield is a part of the Holy Radiance set, which can block all status effects.
· Sacred Body: +10% Block; +10% HP in battle.
· Radiance: +15% HP when blocking.
|Daybreak Robe
|HP: +167,962 (+2.4%)
DEF: +20%
ATK: +20%
|This armor is especially useful for all sorts of magic boosts, as it continuously restores your mana.
|Shadow Boots
|DEF: +4,799 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
ATK: +20%
|A pair of shoes that greatly improves your stamina consumption while on the move.
|Rainbow Ring
|SPD: +55 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
DEF: +20%
ATK: +20%
|This ring not only increases your speed but also restores your mana.
Alternatively, if you decide to push Caelestis’ attack power to the brim, then a completely different set of gear should be used, such as:
|Build Items
|Stats
|Features
|Heaven Shaker
|ATK: +23,995 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
DEF: +20%
|· A powerful sword, which is a part of the Annihilation set.
· Wind Breaking: +10% crit rate; +20% crit damage in battle.
· Divine Power: 10% chance to gain 100% attack power when landing crits with normal attacks or rage skills.
|War God Armor
|HP: +167,962 (+2.4%)
DEF: +20%
ATK: +20%
|This armor provides an extreme boost to your defense when you’re active in combat.
|Fiery Boots
|DEF: +4,799 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
ATK: +20%
|A pair of shoes that greatly increases your agility, allowing you to dodge more effectively during combat.
|War God Ring
|SPD: +55 (+2.4%)
HP: +20%
DEF: +20%
ATK: +20%
|A ring that provides an additional boost to your attack power when you’re active in combat.
If you’re looking for information on the best characters to build your team around, we’ve got a comprehensive Enigma of Sepia tier list, ranking all of the heroes.
Published: Feb 21, 2025 10:28 am