Enigma of Sepia Tier List – Best Heroes Ranked (February 2025)

There are 44 heroes available at the global launch of Heroes of Sepia. Each unit carries its special traits, but many of them are united by personal synergies, so make up your party accordingly. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the Enigma of Sepia tier list, ranking every single unit by strength.

All Heroes Tier List for Enigma of Sepia

Tiers Heroes SS Sanguina, Chronis, Satoria, Sepia S Vespera, Yukari, Erenor, Nova, Little Rasi, Lena Frost, Eclipsea, Lumina, Carmilla A Aqua Sera, Celestia, Giselle, Morgana, Sandra, Elysia, Sylphyra, Naldra B Nora Zorana, Crimson, Denise, Ivy Lynn, Caelestis, Bipolaris, Mentora, Scientia C Ginara, Eldwyn, Sylvia, Dr. Lorena, Ayame, Eliza Thorn, Aurora, Alfyria D Little Sai, Lyra, Royelle, Levia, Yurina, Cheshire, Mirage

SS-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

These are the most overpowered heroes in the game, who can stand on their own or be the best leaders in each of their respective parties, especially Sanguina, having the top damage among all other units.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Sanguina · Best true damage dealer and slayer in the game.



· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies.



· Automatically activates counterspell every time she defeats an enemy. ATK: 634,149

HP: 4,436,207

DEF: 129,083

SPD: 2,952

Chronis · Best curser and buffer unit in the game.



· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla.



· Increases the chance of delaying enemy attacks.



· Applies Time Stop to all enemies. ATK: 631,533

HP: 4,418,056

DEF: 128,522

SPD: 2,940

Satoria · Best AoE damage dealer in the game.



· Applies counterspell buffs to all allies under conditions.



· Applies Time Stop to all enemies.



· Automatically activates counterspell every time she defeats an enemy. ATK: 631,533

HP: 4,418,056

DEF: 128,522

SPD: 2,940

Sepia · Best control unit that is capable of dealing true damage.



· Gains multiple stacks of self-healing.



· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies. ATK: 605,076

HP: 4,233,390

DEF: 123,099

SPD: 2,759

S-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

The following units may not be as overpowered as the top-tier ones, but they have highly useful skills and solid damage output, which puts them on the top shelf of our Enigma of Sepia tier list.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Vespera · Solid AoE damage dealer and purifier unit.



· Guarantees applying Severe Wound to enemies under Transcendence.



· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies. ATK: 602,445

HP: 4,214,978

DEF: 122,564

SPD: 2,747

Yukari · Great control unit with sacrifice mechanics.



· Guarantees 100% Taunt success against despair targets.



· Increases chances of inflicting Fire Curse on the random target. ATK: 602,353

HP: 4,215,092

DEF: 122,632

SPD: 2,747

Erenor · Best line unit and debuffer in the game.



· Gains 5 stacks of Wave against vanquished targets.



· Applies 3 extra stacks of Vanquished to entangled enemies. ATK: 602,353

HP: 4,215,092

DEF: 122,632

SPD: 2,747

Nova · Solid AoE damage dealer with the Thump mechanic.



· Increases the chance to apply Severe Wound to certain enemies.



· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla. ATK: 494,477

HP: 3,460,275

DEF: 100,515

SPD: 2,184

Little Rasi · Solid AoE damage dealer with the Thump mechanic.



· Increases chance to apply Severe Wound to certain enemies.



· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla. ATK: 494,477

HP: 3,460,275

DEF: 100,515

SPD: 2,184

Lena Frost · Excellent line unit with debuff abilities.



· Applies 5 extra stacks of Soul Slash to enemies with Critique.



· Has a significant impact on all energy consumption. ATK: 494,477

HP: 3,460,275

DEF: 100,515

SPD: 2,184

Eclipsea · Another fantastic AoE damage dealer with the Crow mechanic.



· Applies a stack of Crow to all enemies if she scores a kill.



· Applies 3 stacks of Crow to all electrified enemies. ATK: 597,198

HP: 4,178,266

DEF: 121,496

SPD: 2,724

Lumina · Very strong AoE counter damage attacker.



· Applies 3 extra stacks of Blood Rage if the target is not wounded.



· Increases chance to inflict Herme Seed under Blood Rage.



· Negates Blood Rage cost against enemies inflicted with Time Stop. ATK: 555,054

HP: 3,883,767

DEF: 112,873

SPD: 2,504

Carmilla · Very strong AoE counter damage attacker.



· Applies 3 extra stacks of Blood Rage if target is not wounded.



· Increases chance to inflict Herme Seed under Blood Rage.



· Negates Blood Rage cost against enemies inflicted with Time Stop. ATK: 552,423

HP: 3,865,263

DEF: 112,355

SPD: 2,492

A-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

Here’s the last batch of good party leaders that require very few conditions in Enigma of Sepia to be highly effective on the battlefield. It’s still recommended to pair them up with their synergistic partners for better performance, such as Morgana and Giselle.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Aqua Sera · Good buffer with solid AoE capabilities.



· Applies Idle Speed on enemies inflicted with 3 stacks of Wave.



· Gains 5 stacks of Wave against vanquished enemies. ATK: 486,585

HP: 3,405,049

DEF: 98,911

SPD: 2,149

Celestia · Another good buffer with AoE skills.



· Increases chances to apply Banishment after a successful critical hit.



· Instantly kills targets with less than 25% of HP. ATK: 552,423

HP: 3,865,263

DEF: 112,355

SPD: 2,492

Giselle · Best combo unit with transformation abilities.



· Synergizes with Morgana.



· Grants 5 extra stacks of Magical Circuit. ATK: 549,808

HP: 3,846,965

DEF: 111,823

SPD: 2,480

Morgana · One of the best supporter buffer units in the game.



· Gains 5 extra stacks of Magical Circuit.



· Increases the chance of delaying enemy attacks. ATK: 549,808

HP: 3,846,965

DEF: 111,823

SPD: 2,480

Sandra · One of the top healers in the game.



· Automatically heals all allies under 20% HP.



· Applies 3 stacks of regeneration to all allies with Rubber Rebound. ATK: 547,104

HP: 3,828,645

DEF: 111,344

SPD: 2,468

Elysia · Good debuffer with AoE capabilities.



· Increases the chance to summon Twirling Orb against electrified enemies.



· Applies 1 extra stack of Burn against 3 random targets. ATK: 452,364

HP: 3,165,778

DEF: 91,929

SPD: 1,977

Sylphyra · Solid combo buffer with some good control capabilities.



· Applies 1 extra stack of Burn against 3 random targets.



· Applies 1 stack of Crow if enemy was killed with the Wrath of the Storm God. ATK: 505,047

HP: 3,534,002

DEF: 102,691

SPD: 2,255

Naldra · One of the top burn characters that applies curses.



· Synergizes with Eldwyn unit.



· Increases chances to apply Oath Fire with Dragon Wings. ATK: 505,047

HP: 3,534,074

DEF: 102,678

SPD: 2,255

B-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

The following mid-tier units will be most useful in support roles as synergy partners for top leaders. Many of them perform well in the right party either in the middle or back row. But be sure to put healers in the very back, where they’ll be less threatened, such as Mentora and Scientia.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Nora Zorana · Decent debuffer with average AoE skills.



· Increases damage-healing conversion ratio if enemies are inflicted with debuff.



· Synergizes with Nova unit. ATK: 505,047

HP: 3,534,002

DEF: 102,691

SPD: 2,255

Crimson · Applies curse effects with Leech skills.



· Gains 3 stacks of Slaughter Aura.



· Best against Protocol enemies. ATK: 502,416

HP: 3,515,664

DEF: 102,143

SPD: 2,244

Denise · Decent debuffer with electricity control.



· Inflicts Chainsaw Storm on electrified targets.



· Synergizes with Giselle. ATK: 502,359

HP: 3,515,664

DEF: 102,200

SPD: 2,244

Ivy Lynn · Another good healer with crowd-control capabilities.



· Increases anger intensity after triggering the combo technique.



· Increases Sepia’s healing effects for each stack fo Fate. ATK: 499,744

HP: 3,497,366

DEF: 101,668

SPD: 2,232

Caelestis · Solid defender with high damage resistance.



· 100% chance to gain Rage Addict against exposed enemies.



· Synergizes with Ayame. ATK: 499,744

HP: 3,497,366

DEF: 101,668

SPD: 2,232

Bipolaris · Another functional debuffer with curse abilities.



· Inflicts Herme Seed and Severe Wound on enemies.



· Good against Protocol enemies. ATK: 497,170

HP: 3,478,956

DEF: 101,076

SPD: 2,220

Mentora · Decent healer with shield abilities.



· Heals 3 allies with the lowest HP.



· Synergizes with Yurina. ATK: 494,483

HP: 3,460,546

DEF: 100,598

SPD: 2,209

Scientia · Another good healer with crowd-control capabilities.



· Increases anger intensity after triggering the combo technique.



· Increases Sepia’s healing effects for each stack of Fate. ATK: 494,483

HP: 3,460,546

DEF: 100,598

SPD: 2,209

C-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

This tier of heroes involves units that have, unfortunately, the lowest damage output in comparison to all others, excluding the basic ones. Even when synergized with other stronger heroes, their performance is very much lackluster.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Ginara · Instant debuffer with curse effects.



· Good only against enemies with Critique, Entangled, or Destiny effects. ATK: 494,539

HP: 3,460,546

DEF: 100,541

SPD: 2,209

Eldwyn · Decent puncher able to inflict bleeding effects.



· Efficiency depends on low HP, increasing damage only if under 20% HP. ATK: 462,942

HP: 3,239,945

DEF: 94,105

SPD: 2,045

Sylvia · Subpar slayer with bleed effects.



· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 25-30% of HP. ATK: 457,680

HP: 3,202,778

DEF: 93,035

SPD: 2,021

Dr. Lorena · A rather weak healer, but synergizes with Nova for extra damage.



· Heals all allies only if they’re under 20% HP. ATK: 428,691

HP: 3,000,374

DEF: 87,149

SPD: 1,874

Ayame · Low-damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.



· Damage increase depends on stacks of Wave. ATK: 426,093

HP: 2,981,926

DEF: 86,590

SPD: 1,862

Eliza Thorn · Another low-damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.



· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 30% HP. ATK: 423,463

HP: 2,963,559

DEF: 86,048

SPD: 1,851

Aurora · Another low damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.



· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 30% HP. ATK: 420,832

HP: 2,945,151

DEF: 85,513

SPD: 1,839

Alfyria · Weakest healer that carries shield.



· Capable of penetrating enemy armor under special conditions. ATK: 420,800

HP: 2,945,151

DEF: 85,545

SPD: 1,839

D-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes

Finally, our Enigma of Sepia tier list ends with the basic units that are available at the start of the game. These units should be used only in the early game and rerolled as soon as possible for much stronger units listed above.

Heroes Attributes Stats

Little Sai · Basic AoE damage dealer.



· The strongest early game unit with Teleportation skill. ATK: 1,610

HP: 10,496

DEF: 416

SPD: 207

Lyra · Basic unit for countering attacks.



· Capable of negating damage.

ATK: 685

HP: 4,442

DEF: 222

SPD: 164

Royelle · Basic curse unit with some AoE skills.



· Capable of penetrating enemy armor under special conditions. ATK: 744

HP: 4,319

DEF: 252

SPD: 225

Levia · Basic supporter unit, increasing rage skill.



· High-speed debuffer for early game. ATK: 673

HP: 4,010

DEF: 220

SPD: 189

Yurina · Early game tank with Taunt ability.



· Has some good damage resistance skills. ATK: 640

HP: 4,025

DEF: 239

SPD: 186

Cheshire · Basic unit that’s good against electrified enemies.



· Mostly used for debuffing enemies in the early game. ATK: 608

HP: 3,756

DEF: 181

SPD: 154

Mirage · Weakest AoE damage dealer in the game.



· Has access to a few buff skills for early game. ATK: 606

HP: 3,747

DEF: 180

SPD: 153

