Enigma of Sepia Tier List – Best Heroes Ranked (February 2025)

There are 44 heroes available at the global launch of Heroes of Sepia. Each unit carries its special traits, but many of them are united by personal synergies, so make up your party accordingly. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the Enigma of Sepia tier list, ranking every single unit by strength.
All Heroes Tier List for Enigma of Sepia
|Tiers
|Heroes
|SS
|Sanguina, Chronis, Satoria, Sepia
|S
|Vespera, Yukari, Erenor, Nova, Little Rasi, Lena Frost, Eclipsea, Lumina, Carmilla
|A
|Aqua Sera, Celestia, Giselle, Morgana, Sandra, Elysia, Sylphyra, Naldra
|B
|Nora Zorana, Crimson, Denise, Ivy Lynn, Caelestis, Bipolaris, Mentora, Scientia
|C
|Ginara, Eldwyn, Sylvia, Dr. Lorena, Ayame, Eliza Thorn, Aurora, Alfyria
|D
|Little Sai, Lyra, Royelle, Levia, Yurina, Cheshire, Mirage
SS-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
These are the most overpowered heroes in the game, who can stand on their own or be the best leaders in each of their respective parties, especially Sanguina, having the top damage among all other units.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Sanguina
|· Best true damage dealer and slayer in the game.
· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies.
· Automatically activates counterspell every time she defeats an enemy.
|ATK: 634,149
HP: 4,436,207
DEF: 129,083
SPD: 2,952
Chronis
|· Best curser and buffer unit in the game.
· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla.
· Increases the chance of delaying enemy attacks.
· Applies Time Stop to all enemies.
|ATK: 631,533
HP: 4,418,056
DEF: 128,522
SPD: 2,940
Satoria
|· Best AoE damage dealer in the game.
· Applies counterspell buffs to all allies under conditions.
· Applies Time Stop to all enemies.
· Automatically activates counterspell every time she defeats an enemy.
|ATK: 631,533
HP: 4,418,056
DEF: 128,522
SPD: 2,940
Sepia
|· Best control unit that is capable of dealing true damage.
· Gains multiple stacks of self-healing.
· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies.
|ATK: 605,076
HP: 4,233,390
DEF: 123,099
SPD: 2,759
S-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
The following units may not be as overpowered as the top-tier ones, but they have highly useful skills and solid damage output, which puts them on the top shelf of our Enigma of Sepia tier list.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Vespera
|· Solid AoE damage dealer and purifier unit.
· Guarantees applying Severe Wound to enemies under Transcendence.
· Increases chances of instantly killing enemies.
|ATK: 602,445
HP: 4,214,978
DEF: 122,564
SPD: 2,747
Yukari
|· Great control unit with sacrifice mechanics.
· Guarantees 100% Taunt success against despair targets.
· Increases chances of inflicting Fire Curse on the random target.
|ATK: 602,353
HP: 4,215,092
DEF: 122,632
SPD: 2,747
Erenor
|· Best line unit and debuffer in the game.
· Gains 5 stacks of Wave against vanquished targets.
· Applies 3 extra stacks of Vanquished to entangled enemies.
|ATK: 602,353
HP: 4,215,092
DEF: 122,632
SPD: 2,747
Nova
|· Solid AoE damage dealer with the Thump mechanic.
· Increases the chance to apply Severe Wound to certain enemies.
· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla.
|ATK: 494,477
HP: 3,460,275
DEF: 100,515
SPD: 2,184
Little Rasi
|· Solid AoE damage dealer with the Thump mechanic.
· Increases chance to apply Severe Wound to certain enemies.
· Gains free Blood Rage when playing alongside Carmilla.
|ATK: 494,477
HP: 3,460,275
DEF: 100,515
SPD: 2,184
Lena Frost
|· Excellent line unit with debuff abilities.
· Applies 5 extra stacks of Soul Slash to enemies with Critique.
· Has a significant impact on all energy consumption.
|ATK: 494,477
HP: 3,460,275
DEF: 100,515
SPD: 2,184
Eclipsea
|· Another fantastic AoE damage dealer with the Crow mechanic.
· Applies a stack of Crow to all enemies if she scores a kill.
· Applies 3 stacks of Crow to all electrified enemies.
|ATK: 597,198
HP: 4,178,266
DEF: 121,496
SPD: 2,724
Lumina
|· Very strong AoE counter damage attacker.
· Applies 3 extra stacks of Blood Rage if the target is not wounded.
· Increases chance to inflict Herme Seed under Blood Rage.
· Negates Blood Rage cost against enemies inflicted with Time Stop.
|ATK: 555,054
HP: 3,883,767
DEF: 112,873
SPD: 2,504
Carmilla
|· Very strong AoE counter damage attacker.
· Applies 3 extra stacks of Blood Rage if target is not wounded.
· Increases chance to inflict Herme Seed under Blood Rage.
· Negates Blood Rage cost against enemies inflicted with Time Stop.
|ATK: 552,423
HP: 3,865,263
DEF: 112,355
SPD: 2,492
A-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
Here’s the last batch of good party leaders that require very few conditions in Enigma of Sepia to be highly effective on the battlefield. It’s still recommended to pair them up with their synergistic partners for better performance, such as Morgana and Giselle.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Aqua Sera
|· Good buffer with solid AoE capabilities.
· Applies Idle Speed on enemies inflicted with 3 stacks of Wave.
· Gains 5 stacks of Wave against vanquished enemies.
|ATK: 486,585
HP: 3,405,049
DEF: 98,911
SPD: 2,149
Celestia
|· Another good buffer with AoE skills.
· Increases chances to apply Banishment after a successful critical hit.
· Instantly kills targets with less than 25% of HP.
|ATK: 552,423
HP: 3,865,263
DEF: 112,355
SPD: 2,492
Giselle
|· Best combo unit with transformation abilities.
· Synergizes with Morgana.
· Grants 5 extra stacks of Magical Circuit.
|ATK: 549,808
HP: 3,846,965
DEF: 111,823
SPD: 2,480
Morgana
|· One of the best supporter buffer units in the game.
· Gains 5 extra stacks of Magical Circuit.
· Increases the chance of delaying enemy attacks.
|ATK: 549,808
HP: 3,846,965
DEF: 111,823
SPD: 2,480
Sandra
|· One of the top healers in the game.
· Automatically heals all allies under 20% HP.
· Applies 3 stacks of regeneration to all allies with Rubber Rebound.
|ATK: 547,104
HP: 3,828,645
DEF: 111,344
SPD: 2,468
Elysia
|· Good debuffer with AoE capabilities.
· Increases the chance to summon Twirling Orb against electrified enemies.
· Applies 1 extra stack of Burn against 3 random targets.
|ATK: 452,364
HP: 3,165,778
DEF: 91,929
SPD: 1,977
Sylphyra
|· Solid combo buffer with some good control capabilities.
· Applies 1 extra stack of Burn against 3 random targets.
· Applies 1 stack of Crow if enemy was killed with the Wrath of the Storm God.
|ATK: 505,047
HP: 3,534,002
DEF: 102,691
SPD: 2,255
Naldra
|· One of the top burn characters that applies curses.
· Synergizes with Eldwyn unit.
· Increases chances to apply Oath Fire with Dragon Wings.
|ATK: 505,047
HP: 3,534,074
DEF: 102,678
SPD: 2,255
B-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
The following mid-tier units will be most useful in support roles as synergy partners for top leaders. Many of them perform well in the right party either in the middle or back row. But be sure to put healers in the very back, where they’ll be less threatened, such as Mentora and Scientia.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Nora Zorana
|· Decent debuffer with average AoE skills.
· Increases damage-healing conversion ratio if enemies are inflicted with debuff.
· Synergizes with Nova unit.
|ATK: 505,047
HP: 3,534,002
DEF: 102,691
SPD: 2,255
Crimson
|· Applies curse effects with Leech skills.
· Gains 3 stacks of Slaughter Aura.
· Best against Protocol enemies.
|ATK: 502,416
HP: 3,515,664
DEF: 102,143
SPD: 2,244
Denise
|· Decent debuffer with electricity control.
· Inflicts Chainsaw Storm on electrified targets.
· Synergizes with Giselle.
|ATK: 502,359
HP: 3,515,664
DEF: 102,200
SPD: 2,244
Ivy Lynn
|· Another good healer with crowd-control capabilities.
· Increases anger intensity after triggering the combo technique.
· Increases Sepia’s healing effects for each stack fo Fate.
|ATK: 499,744
HP: 3,497,366
DEF: 101,668
SPD: 2,232
Caelestis
|· Solid defender with high damage resistance.
· 100% chance to gain Rage Addict against exposed enemies.
· Synergizes with Ayame.
|ATK: 499,744
HP: 3,497,366
DEF: 101,668
SPD: 2,232
Bipolaris
|· Another functional debuffer with curse abilities.
· Inflicts Herme Seed and Severe Wound on enemies.
· Good against Protocol enemies.
|ATK: 497,170
HP: 3,478,956
DEF: 101,076
SPD: 2,220
Mentora
|· Decent healer with shield abilities.
· Heals 3 allies with the lowest HP.
· Synergizes with Yurina.
|ATK: 494,483
HP: 3,460,546
DEF: 100,598
SPD: 2,209
Scientia
|· Another good healer with crowd-control capabilities.
· Increases anger intensity after triggering the combo technique.
· Increases Sepia’s healing effects for each stack of Fate.
|ATK: 494,483
HP: 3,460,546
DEF: 100,598
SPD: 2,209
C-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
This tier of heroes involves units that have, unfortunately, the lowest damage output in comparison to all others, excluding the basic ones. Even when synergized with other stronger heroes, their performance is very much lackluster.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Ginara
|· Instant debuffer with curse effects.
· Good only against enemies with Critique, Entangled, or Destiny effects.
|ATK: 494,539
HP: 3,460,546
DEF: 100,541
SPD: 2,209
Eldwyn
|· Decent puncher able to inflict bleeding effects.
· Efficiency depends on low HP, increasing damage only if under 20% HP.
|ATK: 462,942
HP: 3,239,945
DEF: 94,105
SPD: 2,045
Sylvia
|· Subpar slayer with bleed effects.
· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 25-30% of HP.
|ATK: 457,680
HP: 3,202,778
DEF: 93,035
SPD: 2,021
Dr. Lorena
|· A rather weak healer, but synergizes with Nova for extra damage.
· Heals all allies only if they’re under 20% HP.
|ATK: 428,691
HP: 3,000,374
DEF: 87,149
SPD: 1,874
Ayame
|· Low-damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.
· Damage increase depends on stacks of Wave.
|ATK: 426,093
HP: 2,981,926
DEF: 86,590
SPD: 1,862
Eliza Thorn
|· Another low-damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.
· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 30% HP.
|ATK: 423,463
HP: 2,963,559
DEF: 86,048
SPD: 1,851
Aurora
|· Another low damage AoE dealer with curse capabilities.
· Can instantly kill enemies, but only if they’re under 30% HP.
|ATK: 420,832
HP: 2,945,151
DEF: 85,513
SPD: 1,839
Alfyria
|· Weakest healer that carries shield.
· Capable of penetrating enemy armor under special conditions.
|ATK: 420,800
HP: 2,945,151
DEF: 85,545
SPD: 1,839
D-Tier Enigma of Sepia Heroes
Finally, our Enigma of Sepia tier list ends with the basic units that are available at the start of the game. These units should be used only in the early game and rerolled as soon as possible for much stronger units listed above.
|Heroes
|Attributes
|Stats
Little Sai
|· Basic AoE damage dealer.
· The strongest early game unit with Teleportation skill.
|ATK: 1,610
HP: 10,496
DEF: 416
SPD: 207
Lyra
|· Basic unit for countering attacks.
· Capable of negating damage.
|ATK: 685
HP: 4,442
DEF: 222
SPD: 164
Royelle
|· Basic curse unit with some AoE skills.
· Capable of penetrating enemy armor under special conditions.
|ATK: 744
HP: 4,319
DEF: 252
SPD: 225
Levia
|· Basic supporter unit, increasing rage skill.
· High-speed debuffer for early game.
|ATK: 673
HP: 4,010
DEF: 220
SPD: 189
Yurina
|· Early game tank with Taunt ability.
· Has some good damage resistance skills.
|ATK: 640
HP: 4,025
DEF: 239
SPD: 186
Cheshire
|· Basic unit that’s good against electrified enemies.
· Mostly used for debuffing enemies in the early game.
|ATK: 608
HP: 3,756
DEF: 181
SPD: 154
Mirage
|· Weakest AoE damage dealer in the game.
· Has access to a few buff skills for early game.
|ATK: 606
HP: 3,747
DEF: 180
SPD: 153
