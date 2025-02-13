Civilization 7 Tier List – Best Leaders and Civilizations (February 2025)



Ibn Battuta · The Trung Trac’s military prowess is unmatched, especially when dealing with empires. She can blitz through the infantry line of enemy armies, which makes her a top pick for players who prefer aggressive gameplay.



· Among a whole list of military leaders, Trung Trac has offensive traits that set her apart as one of the few leaders that can both lead in battle and maintain technological supremacy.



· Trung Trac’s abilities allow players to settle as many times as possible and build Academies in the Exploration Age, which can serve as a great science base for later ages. · Aksum;



· Abbasid;



· Buganda.



Trung Trac · Whenever another civilization declares war, Harriet Tubman gives you a +5 to War Support. With this bonus, the odds of winning your wars and the chances of negotiating for peace become significantly easier. That’s particularly useful for players who wish to go on the offensive against empires.



· She can sabotage her enemy’s plans while also gaining important intel. Tubman does not impose movement restrictions on her units. This means she is great for more diverse maps as troops can be moved more easily, and positioned better.



· Her heavy-duty toolkit contains high-level spying and rough terrain management, helping you turn the tide and eventually claim victory in the war. · Khmer;



· Chola;



· Meiji Japan.



Harriet Tubman · This leadership is one of the best options for achieving Science Victory since his abilities increase science output. He can construct larger cities that have a higher population growth, which subsequently increases the country’s scientific production output.



· Confucius can become the leader of all Chinese dynasties, such as the Han, Ming, and Qing, which makes him a good fit for players who want to balance science with different styles of gameplay.



· Perfect for players who prefer a peaceful, builder-focused strategy. · Aksum;



· Inca;



· America.



Ashoka (World Renouncer) · Grants bonuses to Faith and Religious Victory. Also, he might facilitate the spread of religions more peacefully, including more incentives via Holy Sites or trade routes.



· As his title suggests, the ‘World Renouncer’ rewards players for conducting no war at all. He can add bonus culture or faith towards keeping other civilizations happy, potentially making him a powerful leader for either a diplomatic or cultural playstyle.



· His bonuses also include enhanced favors, improved trade deals, culture bonuses, governance policies, and loyalty boosts for cities under his control. · Khmer;



· Chola;



· Mughal.



Amina · Amina is a powerhouse when it comes to military strategy and economic management. Her early-game military tactics are second to none, giving players the edge they need to quickly grow their empire and steamroll their neighbors.



· Amina’s got a knack for trade and resource management that puts her in the top tier for Economic Victory strategies. Her unique abilities give a serious boost to your gold reserves and make your trade routes way more efficient, setting you up for a booming economy.



· This leader really shines in plains and desert areas, where she gets some extra perks. If you’re playing on a map with lots of open or dry terrain, you’re in luck, as that’s where Amina’s civilization truly thrives. · Aksum;



· Abbasid;



· Buganda.



Tecumseh · Tecumseh’s leadership style is deeply rooted in diplomacy, particularly with city-states. His military prowess grows with each city-state alliance, making him an excellent choice for players who enjoy a diplomatic approach.



· His cities see increases in food production and overall productivity. This can lead to rapid growth and development, giving Tecumseh’s civilization a real edge.



· The combat bonuses his units receive from city-state alliances mean he can hold his own in a fight. This makes him adaptable to various situations, whether you’re aiming for a peaceful victory or need to defend against aggressive neighbors. · Mississippian;



· Shawnee;



· America.



Benjamin Franklin · Franklin’s unique ability, aptly named ‘The First American,’ gives a significant boost to science output from production buildings in cities. This advantage becomes particularly useful in the middle and later stages of the game.



· Through diplomatic finesse and strategic alliances, he can secure permanent increases to his science output via Research Collaborations with other leaders.



· Players using Franklin will find themselves able to complete science-related projects much faster than most other leaders. · Greece;



· Norman;



· America.



Machiavelli · His unique ability to mess with other civilizations’ trade routes is a brilliant strategy that can seriously damage opponents’ economies and create openings for Machiavelli to exploit.



· This leader can recruit spies faster and have better success rates on missions. If you’re the type of player who loves sneaking around and sabotaging your rivals, Machiavelli is your guy.



· He can dominate through military might, diplomatic maneuvering, or even cultural influence. His ability to destabilize other civilizations gives him a significant advantage in competitive games, no matter which victory condition you’re aiming for. · Greece;



· Norman;



· French Empire.