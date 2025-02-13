Civilization 7 Tier List – Best Leaders and Civilizations (February 2025)

There are 26 leaders in Civilization 7 in total, and in this installment, they play an even more important role than the civilizations themselves. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a tier list of all leaders in Civilization 7, including the best civilization combos for each age: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern.
All Leaders Tier List for Civilization 7
|Ranking
|Leaders
|S
|Ibn Battuta, Trung Trac, Harriet Tubman, Confucius, Ashoka (World Renouncer), Amina, Tecumseh, Benjamin Franklin, Machiavelli, Hatshepsut
|A
|Augustus, Pachacuti, Xerxes (King of Kings), Isabella, Charlemagne
|B
|Friedrich (Oblique), Jose Rizal, Lafayette
|C
|Napoleon (Emperor), Catherine the Great, Friedrich (Baroque), Napoleon (Revolutionary)
|D
|Ashoka (World Conqueror), Himiko (Queen of Wa), Xerxes (The Achaemenid), Himiko (High Shaman)
S-Tier Leaders
|Leaders
|Features
|Best Civilizations
Ibn Battuta
|· The Trung Trac’s military prowess is unmatched, especially when dealing with empires. She can blitz through the infantry line of enemy armies, which makes her a top pick for players who prefer aggressive gameplay.
· Among a whole list of military leaders, Trung Trac has offensive traits that set her apart as one of the few leaders that can both lead in battle and maintain technological supremacy.
· Trung Trac’s abilities allow players to settle as many times as possible and build Academies in the Exploration Age, which can serve as a great science base for later ages.
|· Aksum;
· Abbasid;
· Buganda.
Trung Trac
|· Whenever another civilization declares war, Harriet Tubman gives you a +5 to War Support. With this bonus, the odds of winning your wars and the chances of negotiating for peace become significantly easier. That’s particularly useful for players who wish to go on the offensive against empires.
· She can sabotage her enemy’s plans while also gaining important intel. Tubman does not impose movement restrictions on her units. This means she is great for more diverse maps as troops can be moved more easily, and positioned better.
· Her heavy-duty toolkit contains high-level spying and rough terrain management, helping you turn the tide and eventually claim victory in the war.
|· Khmer;
· Chola;
· Meiji Japan.
Harriet Tubman
|· This leadership is one of the best options for achieving Science Victory since his abilities increase science output. He can construct larger cities that have a higher population growth, which subsequently increases the country’s scientific production output.
· Confucius can become the leader of all Chinese dynasties, such as the Han, Ming, and Qing, which makes him a good fit for players who want to balance science with different styles of gameplay.
· Perfect for players who prefer a peaceful, builder-focused strategy.
|· Aksum;
· Inca;
· America.
Confucius
|· Han China;
· Ming China;
· Qing China.
Ashoka (World Renouncer)
|· Grants bonuses to Faith and Religious Victory. Also, he might facilitate the spread of religions more peacefully, including more incentives via Holy Sites or trade routes.
· As his title suggests, the ‘World Renouncer’ rewards players for conducting no war at all. He can add bonus culture or faith towards keeping other civilizations happy, potentially making him a powerful leader for either a diplomatic or cultural playstyle.
· His bonuses also include enhanced favors, improved trade deals, culture bonuses, governance policies, and loyalty boosts for cities under his control.
|· Khmer;
· Chola;
· Mughal.
Amina
|· Amina is a powerhouse when it comes to military strategy and economic management. Her early-game military tactics are second to none, giving players the edge they need to quickly grow their empire and steamroll their neighbors.
· Amina’s got a knack for trade and resource management that puts her in the top tier for Economic Victory strategies. Her unique abilities give a serious boost to your gold reserves and make your trade routes way more efficient, setting you up for a booming economy.
· This leader really shines in plains and desert areas, where she gets some extra perks. If you’re playing on a map with lots of open or dry terrain, you’re in luck, as that’s where Amina’s civilization truly thrives.
|· Aksum;
· Abbasid;
· Buganda.
Tecumseh
|· Tecumseh’s leadership style is deeply rooted in diplomacy, particularly with city-states. His military prowess grows with each city-state alliance, making him an excellent choice for players who enjoy a diplomatic approach.
· His cities see increases in food production and overall productivity. This can lead to rapid growth and development, giving Tecumseh’s civilization a real edge.
· The combat bonuses his units receive from city-state alliances mean he can hold his own in a fight. This makes him adaptable to various situations, whether you’re aiming for a peaceful victory or need to defend against aggressive neighbors.
|· Mississippian;
· Shawnee;
· America.
Benjamin Franklin
|· Franklin’s unique ability, aptly named ‘The First American,’ gives a significant boost to science output from production buildings in cities. This advantage becomes particularly useful in the middle and later stages of the game.
· Through diplomatic finesse and strategic alliances, he can secure permanent increases to his science output via Research Collaborations with other leaders.
· Players using Franklin will find themselves able to complete science-related projects much faster than most other leaders.
|· Greece;
· Norman;
· America.
Machiavelli
|· His unique ability to mess with other civilizations’ trade routes is a brilliant strategy that can seriously damage opponents’ economies and create openings for Machiavelli to exploit.
· This leader can recruit spies faster and have better success rates on missions. If you’re the type of player who loves sneaking around and sabotaging your rivals, Machiavelli is your guy.
· He can dominate through military might, diplomatic maneuvering, or even cultural influence. His ability to destabilize other civilizations gives him a significant advantage in competitive games, no matter which victory condition you’re aiming for.
|· Greece;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
Hatshepsut
|· Hatshepsut has a unique knack for turning trade into culture. For every resource she imports, her civilization gains an extra culture point. This makes her a top pick for players who love to wheel and deal with other civilizations.
· If you settle in cities next to rivers, which you can navigate, you’ll get a sweet 15% production boost when building both regular buildings and wonders.
· This is basically the top leader if you’re aiming for the Cultural Victory.
|· Aksum;
· Abbasid;
· Buganda.
A-Tier Leaders
|Leaders
|Features
|Best Civilizations
Augustus
|· His Imperium Maius ability is a production powerhouse, giving your capital city a +2 production boost for every town in your empire.
· He also gets a sweet 50% discount when buying buildings in towns with gold. This is a big deal, especially in the mid-game when your coffers start to fill up.
|· Egypt;
· Abbasid;
· French Empire.
Pachacuti
|· His unique ability gives you extra food if located next to mountains. This makes him a top-tier choice if you’re starting in or close to mountain ranges.
· Pachacuti’s bonuses to gold production, industry, and cultural buildings also allow you to build a thriving empire with multiple paths to victory.
|· Maya;
· Hawai’i;
· America.
Xerxes (King of Kings)
|· Xerxes brings some serious muscle to the battlefield with his troops that get a significant boost in combat strength (+3 advantage whenever they’re fighting outside their own borders).
· You can also rake in some serious profit through conquest. This makes Xerxes a solid choice for those who want to fund their empire’s growth through military campaigns.
|· Maurya India;
· Abbasid;
· Mughal.
Isabella
|· Isabella boosts faith output from Holy Sites placed next to Natural Wonders, and she gains even more faith when successfully converting cities of rival civilizations.
· Cities founded on continents other than her starting location benefit from increased gold, faith, or production.
|· Egypt;
· Abbasid;
· French Empire.
Charlemagne
|· Charlemagne stands out as one of the top leaders for those aiming for a Military Victory in the game, having combat advantages with units fighting near cities with Holy Sites.
· One of Charlemagne’s key strengths is the reduced maintenance cost for his military units. This allows players to field larger armies without putting too much strain on their economy.
|· Greece;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
B-Tier Leaders
|Leaders
|Features
|Best Civilizations
Friedrich (Oblique)
|· Each time you construct a science building with this leader, you receive a free infantry unit. This allows you to bolster your armed forces while simultaneously advancing your research capabilities.
· Friedrich’s special ability, ‘Berlin Academy,’ automatically enhances Army Commanders with the Merit Commendation upgrade. This improvement extends their command radius by one tile, giving you a significant edge in combat situations.
|· Egypt;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
Jose Rizal
|· Rizal comes with a built-in preference for tropical regions. These areas are often loaded with valuable resources and fertile soil, giving your cities a serious growth from the get-go.
· Every time you get rewards from Narrative Events with Rizal, you’ll make extra gold for each of the ages.
|· Khmer;
· Chola;
· Mughal.
Lafayette
|· Lafayette’s ‘Reform’ ability grants an extra Social Policy slot to himself and his supporters, making him very good in multiplayer matches.
· If you’re eyeing a Military Victory, pair him with a government structure that’s heavy on Traditions, and you’ll be well rewarded.
|· Greece;
· Norman;
· America.
C-Tier Leaders
|Leaders
|Features
|Best Civilizations
Napoleon (Emperor)
|· Napoleon’s unique ability, ‘Empereur des Français,’ is strong, but it’s also very much a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows him to cripple an opponent’s economy by reducing their Trade Route capacity.
· On the other hand, these advantages come with significant drawbacks. The use of Napoleon’s ability generates massive Grievances, which can lead to diplomatic isolation.
|· Persia;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
Catherine the Great
|· Catherine’s ‘Star of the North’ ability ramps up the Culture you get from Great Works as the ages progress and throws in an extra slot for buildings during the Modern and Future Eras.
· Unfortunately, her Tundra start bias can make the early game a bit of a slog. Tundra tiles aren’t exactly known for their abundance of food or production, so plan carefully to overcome this initial hurdle.
|· Greece;
· Mongolia;
· Prussia.
Friedrich (Baroque)
|· When Friedrich captures a settlement for the first time, he snags a Great Work. Plus, every time he builds a culture-focused structure, he gets a free Infantry Unit.
· However, it’s worth noting that Friedrich’s strengths are heavily tied to military action. In peaceful games or against civilizations with strong defenses, Friedrich might struggle.
|· Egypt;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
Napoleon (Revolutionary)
|· On the positive side, Napoleon’s movement bonus for land units is a significant tactical advantage. It allows for quicker troop deployment, granting more flexibility during military maneuvers.
· However, the reliance on combat for cultural gains might push players towards constant warfare, which isn’t always the best strategy, leading to diplomatic penalties and resource drain.
|· Persia;
· Norman;
· French Empire.
D-Tier Leaders
|Leaders
|Features
|Best Civilizations
Ashoka (World Conqueror)
|· You can expand aggressively with Ashoka without worrying too much about other civilizations getting upset, which is nice if you want to grab a lot of territory early on without immediately sparking wars or diplomatic issues.
· However, it’s important to note that Ashoka might not be as effective in games where military aggression isn’t a viable strategy. Pay special attention to maps with limited land or when facing opponents who are particularly good at defense.
|· Khmer;
· Chola;
· Mughal.
Himiko (Queen of Wa)
|· Himiko’s unique ability, the ‘Friend of Wei Endeavor,’ can bring a significant boost to your scientific progress.
· But Himiko is tied to her diplomatic relations way too much, so you’d have to constantly maintain alliances and keep neighboring civilizations happy.
|· Khmer;
· Hawai’i;
· Meiji Japan.
Xerxes (The Achaemenid)
|· Xerxes can easily establish extra trade routes with other leaders compared to the standard limits of the game, allowing you to build a wide-reaching trade network.
· Of course, this means you’ll be at a disadvantage if you can’t set these trade routes up or keep them running smoothly, which may take a while.
|· Maurya India;
· Abbasid;
· Mughal.
Himiko (High Shaman)
|· For each leader she maintains friendly or helpful relations with, she receives an additional 4 Science points per age.
· Though her relationships with other leaders tend to sour when she constructs Culture and Happiness buildings in her settlements.
|· Khmer;
· Hawai’i;
· Meiji Japan.
That’s it for our tier list of all leaders in Civilization 7. For more guides, check out Civilization 7’s Age System Explained and Top 70 Best Skyrim Mods for Xbox.
Published: Feb 13, 2025 02:09 am