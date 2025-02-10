All Stellaris Console Commands and How to Use Them

|activate_all_traditions
|Activates all Traditions.
|activate_ascension_perk [AP id]
|Activates the specified Ascension Perk, pressing tab reveals all IDs.
|activate_gateways
|Activates all gateways in the galaxy.
|activate_relic [relic id]
|Activates the triumph effect of [relic id].
|activate_tradition [tradition id]
|Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption.
|add_anomaly [anomaly id]
|Adds the specified anomaly to the selected celestial body, pressing tab reveals all IDs.
|add_intel [target] [amount]
|Adds [amount] of intel towards [target], default 10.
|add_loyalty [target] [amount]
|Adds [amount] of loyalty from [target], default 10.
|add_opinion [source] [target] [amount]
|Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40.
|add_pops [species id] [amount]
|Creates [amount] of pops from [species id] on the selected celestial body, entering without ID reveals all species IDs.
|
|add_relic [relic id]
|Grants [relic id], pressing tab reveals all IDs and writing all instead of the ID grants all relics.
|add_ship [design name]
|Creates a fleet with one ship of [design name], pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names.
|add_spynetwork_value [target] [amount]
|Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target].
|add_time [unit] [amount]
|Adds [amount] of [unit] time, valid units are days, months and years.
|add_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id]
|Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class, opposite traits cannot be added.
|add_trait_species [species id] [trait id]
|Adds [trait id] to [species id].
|advance_council_agenda [amount]
|Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda, entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch.
|ai
|Toggles the AI on or off.
|alloys [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5000.
|annex [target]
|Takes control of all worlds and starbases of target.
|
|break_fleet_contract
|Returns the selected leased fleet to its original owner.
|build_pops [amount]
|Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body, requires a currently assembling species.
|cash [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5000.
|colonize [colonizer pop id]
|Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body using a copy of the pop with the ID given.
|communications
|Establishes communications with all empires and enclaves and the Shroud.
|contact
|Starts first contact with all empires.
|create_megastructure [megastructure id]
|Creates a Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs.
|create_navy [amount]
|Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100%.
|damage [amount]
|All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage.
|debug_nomen
|Toggles AI empires always refusing player proposals.
|
|debug_yesmen
|Toggles AI empires always agreeing to player proposals.
|effect add_building = [building id]
|Adds [building id] to the selected celestial body.
|effect add_deposit = [deposit id]
|Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body.
|effect remove_deposit = [deposit id]
|Removes [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body.
|effect add_district = [district id]
|Adds [district id] to the selected celestial body.
|effect add_planet_devastation = [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it.
|effect add_situation_progress = [amount]
|Adds [amount] of progress to the selected situation.
|effect country_add_ethic = [ethic id]
|Adds [ethic id] to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics.
|effect country_remove_ethic = [ethic id]
|Removes [ethic id] from the player empire.
|effect create_archaeological_site = [archaeological site id]
|Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected celestial body, writing [random] creates a random archeological site.
|
|effect destroy_situation = this
|Ends the selected situation.
|effect force_add_civic = [civic id]
|Adds [civic id] to the player empire, incompatible civics will remain inactive.
|effect force_remove_civic = [civic id]
|Removes [civic id] to the player empire.
|effect remove_megastructure = this
|Removes the selected megastructure.
|effect remove_modifier = [modifier id]
|Removes [modifier id] from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected.
|effect set_origin = [origin id]
|Replaces the origin of the player empire with.
|effect shift_ethic = [ethic id]
|Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id].
|effect destroy_colony
|Decolonizes the selected world.
|election
|Starts a ruler election.
|end_senate_session
|Passes/fails the currently voted resolution.
|
|engineering [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5000.
|event [event id] [target id]
|Triggers [event id], worlds can be selected manually but ships require [target id].
|federation_add_experience [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1000.
|federation_add_cohesion [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200.
|federation_add_cohesion_speed [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10.
|federation_examine_leader
|Triggers a Federation succession.
|finish_arc_stage
|Finishes the current chapter of an archaeological site.
|finish_research
|Finishes all active research.
|finish_special_projects
|Finishes all special projects.
|finish_terraform
|Finishes all terraforming processes.
|
|food [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Food, default 5000.
|force_integrate [target]
|Ends the current Senate recess.
|force_senate_vote
|Ends the current senate recess.
|free_government
|Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit and ignores civics restrictions.
|free_policies
|Toggles allowing player to change policies and species rights without restriction, including policies previously disabled.
|grow_pops [amount]
|Adds [amount] of pops to selected world, requires a currently growing pop.
|hire_all_leaders
|Hires all leaders in the leader pool.
|influence [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Influence, default 5000.
|instant_build
|Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades and resource storage becomes unlimited.
|instant_specialization_conversion
|Toggles instantly converting specialized subjects.
|
|intel
|Gives sight of the entire galaxy.
|invincible
|Player ships will not take damage.
|max_resources
|Fills all resource storages.
|minerals [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5000.
|observe
|Switches to observer mode, use the play command to revert control.
|own [planet id]
|Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase, or planet.
|physics [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5000.
|planet_ascension_tier [amount]
|Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount], can go above regular values.
|planet_class [planet class id]
|Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id].
|planet_happiness [amount]
|Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100.
|
|planet_size [size]
|Changes the Size of the selected celestial body.
|play [empire ID]
|Switches player control to empire [empire ID].
|random_ruler
|Replaces the empire ruler with a new random one.
|remove_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id or index]
|Removes [trait id] from [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits.
|remove_trait_species [species id] [trait id]
|Removes [trait id] from [species id].
|research_all_technologies [boolean] [amount]
|Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies.
|research_technology [technology id]
|Instantly research [technology id].
|resource [amount] [resource]
|Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5000.
|skills [amount]
|Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader hired by the player, default 1.
|skip_agreement_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the change of subject terms of agreement without cooldown.
|
|skip_federation_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the change of federation laws without cooldown.
|skip_galactic_community_cooldowns
|Toggles allowing the proposition of resolutions from the same group without cooldown.
|society [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000.
|survey
|Surveys all celestial bodies, requires at least one science ship.
|techupdate
|Re-rolls the current available tech choices.
|unity [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500.
|unlock_edicts
|Unlocks all edicts.
|update_leader_pool
|Refreshes the leader pool.
| branchoffice
|Create or take control of the branch office on the selected world.
| minor_artifacts [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5000.
|
| menace [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5000.
| imperial_authority [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10.
| add_subject_xp [target] [amount]
|Adds [amount] of specialized subject experience to [target], default 10.
| effect unlock_council_slots = 1
|Unlocks a council slot.
| astral_threads [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Astral Threads, default 5000.
| finish_rift_stage
|Finishes the current chapter of the selected astral rift.
| set_completed_rifts [amount]
|Sets the number of completed Astral Rifts to [amount].
| spawn_astral_rift [astral rift id]
|Spawns [astral rift id] in the current system or a random one if none is entered, pressing tab reveals all IDs.
| advanced_logic [amount]
|Adds [amount] of Advanced Logic, default 5000.
| add_specimen [specimen id]
|Adds a specimen, pressing tab reveals all IDs while writing random adds a random specimen.
| add_to_vivarium
|Adds a copy of the selected space fauna fleet to the Vivarium.
