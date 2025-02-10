All Stellaris Console Commands and How to Use Them

Console commands are a great way to find a quick shortcut to a lingering problem in Stellaris or to get what you want as quickly as possible without the necessary grind. In this guide, we’ll provide you with tips on how to use console commands in the game, as well as include a complete list of them.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Console Commands in Stellaris

Stellaris’ debugging console can be activated by using one of several key combinations. The one you use depends on your keyboard layout. Here are all the possible keys and key combinations for opening the console:

“`” (used in most QWERTY keyboards)

Shift+Alt+C

Shift+2

Alt+2+1

Shift+3

“§”

“~”

“^”

“°”

“²”

Once you’ve opened the console, which will appear in the top-left corner of your screen, you may enter any of the commands listed below. No other additional actions are required except finding out the correct IDs for your species, leaders, empires, etc. Use the “debugtooltip” command for most default IDs, and here’s how you can find out the rest of the IDs:

IDs How to find Species Hovering over a species in the species menu will reveal its ID. The player’s species will always be 1 for the primary species and 2 for the syncretic, cyborg, biotrophic, or patent species, unless the galaxy or beginning system is altered. Leader Hovering over a leader in the leaders or empire menus will reveal their ID. The player’s beginning ruler will always be 0 unless the galaxy or starting system is altered. Empire Hovering over an empire’s borders on the galaxy map or its flag in the contacts menu will reveal its ID. The player’s empire will always be zero unless the galaxy or beginning system is altered. Ship Hovering over a ship in the fleet window will reveal its ID. The player’s initial science ship will always be zero unless the galaxy or beginning system is altered. Pop Hovering over a pop in the population tab will reveal its ID. All pop IDs can also be listed by using the add_pops command empty. The player’s pops will always be between 0 and 32 unless the galaxy or starting system are altered. Trait Hovering over a trait in the debug pane will also reveal its ID.

There are also exclusive console commands for beta and modder testers, but those are given only by the developer, as well as permission to be used.

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

All Console Commands List in Stellaris

Console Commands Effects activate_all_traditions Activates all Traditions. activate_ascension_perk [AP id] Activates the specified Ascension Perk, pressing tab reveals all IDs. activate_gateways Activates all gateways in the galaxy. activate_relic [relic id] Activates the triumph effect of [relic id]. activate_tradition [tradition id] Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption. add_anomaly [anomaly id] Adds the specified anomaly to the selected celestial body, pressing tab reveals all IDs. add_intel [target] [amount] Adds [amount] of intel towards [target], default 10. add_loyalty [target] [amount] Adds [amount] of loyalty from [target], default 10. add_opinion [source] [target] [amount] Increases the [source] empire’s Opinion of the [target] empire by [amount], default 40. add_pops [species id] [amount] Creates [amount] of pops from [species id] on the selected celestial body, entering without ID reveals all species IDs. add_relic [relic id] Grants [relic id], pressing tab reveals all IDs and writing all instead of the ID grants all relics. add_ship [design name] Creates a fleet with one ship of [design name], pressing tab reveals the NPC ship names. add_spynetwork_value [target] [amount] Adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target]. add_time [unit] [amount] Adds [amount] of [unit] time, valid units are days, months and years. add_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id] Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class, opposite traits cannot be added. add_trait_species [species id] [trait id] Adds [trait id] to [species id]. advance_council_agenda [amount] Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda, entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch. ai Toggles the AI on or off. alloys [amount] Adds [amount] of Alloys, default 5000. annex [target] Takes control of all worlds and starbases of target. break_fleet_contract Returns the selected leased fleet to its original owner. build_pops [amount] Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body, requires a currently assembling species. cash [amount] Adds [amount] of Energy Credits, defaults 5000. colonize [colonizer pop id] Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body using a copy of the pop with the ID given. communications Establishes communications with all empires and enclaves and the Shroud. contact Starts first contact with all empires. create_megastructure [megastructure id] Creates a Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs. create_navy [amount] Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses [amount] percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100%. damage [amount] All ships in the selected fleet take [amount] hull damage. debug_nomen Toggles AI empires always refusing player proposals. debug_yesmen Toggles AI empires always agreeing to player proposals. effect add_building = [building id] Adds [building id] to the selected celestial body. effect add_deposit = [deposit id] Adds [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body. effect remove_deposit = [deposit id] Removes [deposit id] resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body. effect add_district = [district id] Adds [district id] to the selected celestial body. effect add_planet_devastation = [amount] Adds [amount] of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it. effect add_situation_progress = [amount] Adds [amount] of progress to the selected situation. effect country_add_ethic = [ethic id] Adds [ethic id] to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics. effect country_remove_ethic = [ethic id] Removes [ethic id] from the player empire. effect create_archaeological_site = [archaeological site id] Adds [archaeological site id] to the selected celestial body, writing [random] creates a random archeological site. effect destroy_situation = this Ends the selected situation. effect force_add_civic = [civic id] Adds [civic id] to the player empire, incompatible civics will remain inactive. effect force_remove_civic = [civic id] Removes [civic id] to the player empire. effect remove_megastructure = this Removes the selected megastructure. effect remove_modifier = [modifier id] Removes [modifier id] from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected. effect set_origin = [origin id] Replaces the origin of the player empire with. effect shift_ethic = [ethic id] Shifts the player empire’s ethics to [ethic id]. effect destroy_colony Decolonizes the selected world. election Starts a ruler election. end_senate_session Passes/fails the currently voted resolution. engineering [amount] Adds [amount] of Engineering tech points, default 5000. event [event id] [target id] Triggers [event id], worlds can be selected manually but ships require [target id]. federation_add_experience [amount] Adds [amount] of Experience to the Federation, default 1000. federation_add_cohesion [amount] Adds [amount] of Cohesion to the Federation, default 200. federation_add_cohesion_speed [amount] Adds [amount] of Monthly Cohesion to the Federation, default 10. federation_examine_leader Triggers a Federation succession. finish_arc_stage Finishes the current chapter of an archaeological site. finish_research Finishes all active research. finish_special_projects Finishes all special projects. finish_terraform Finishes all terraforming processes. food [amount] Adds [amount] of Food, default 5000. force_integrate [target] Ends the current Senate recess. force_senate_vote Ends the current senate recess. free_government Toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit and ignores civics restrictions. free_policies Toggles allowing player to change policies and species rights without restriction, including policies previously disabled. grow_pops [amount] Adds [amount] of pops to selected world, requires a currently growing pop. hire_all_leaders Hires all leaders in the leader pool. influence [amount] Adds [amount] of Influence, default 5000. instant_build Toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades and resource storage becomes unlimited. instant_specialization_conversion Toggles instantly converting specialized subjects. intel Gives sight of the entire galaxy. invincible Player ships will not take damage. max_resources Fills all resource storages. minerals [amount] Adds [amount] of Minerals, default 5000. observe Switches to observer mode, use the play command to revert control. own [planet id] Take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase, or planet. physics [amount] Adds [amount] of Physics tech points, default 5000. planet_ascension_tier [amount] Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount], can go above regular values. planet_class [planet class id] Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]. planet_happiness [amount] Adds a modifier with [amount] Happiness to the selected planet, default 100. planet_size [size] Changes the Size of the selected celestial body. play [empire ID] Switches player control to empire [empire ID]. random_ruler Replaces the empire ruler with a new random one. remove_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id or index] Removes [trait id] from [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals the name for all current traits. remove_trait_species [species id] [trait id] Removes [trait id] from [species id]. research_all_technologies [boolean] [amount] Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. research_technology [technology id] Instantly research [technology id]. resource [amount] [resource] Adds [amount] of [resource], default 5000. skills [amount] Adds [amount] of skill levels to every leader hired by the player, default 1. skip_agreement_cooldowns Toggles allowing the change of subject terms of agreement without cooldown. skip_federation_cooldowns Toggles allowing the change of federation laws without cooldown. skip_galactic_community_cooldowns Toggles allowing the proposition of resolutions from the same group without cooldown. society [amount] Adds [amount] of Society tech points, default 5000. survey Surveys all celestial bodies, requires at least one science ship. techupdate Re-rolls the current available tech choices. unity [amount] Adds [amount] of Unity, default 500. unlock_edicts Unlocks all edicts. update_leader_pool Refreshes the leader pool. branchoffice Create or take control of the branch office on the selected world. minor_artifacts [amount] Adds [amount] of Minor Artifacts, default 5000. menace [amount] Adds [amount] of Menace, default 5000. imperial_authority [amount] Adds [amount] of Imperial Authority, default 10. add_subject_xp [target] [amount] Adds [amount] of specialized subject experience to [target], default 10. effect unlock_council_slots = 1 Unlocks a council slot. astral_threads [amount] Adds [amount] of Astral Threads, default 5000. finish_rift_stage Finishes the current chapter of the selected astral rift. set_completed_rifts [amount] Sets the number of completed Astral Rifts to [amount]. spawn_astral_rift [astral rift id] Spawns [astral rift id] in the current system or a random one if none is entered, pressing tab reveals all IDs. advanced_logic [amount] Adds [amount] of Advanced Logic, default 5000. add_specimen [specimen id] Adds a specimen, pressing tab reveals all IDs while writing random adds a random specimen. add_to_vivarium Adds a copy of the selected space fauna fleet to the Vivarium.

That’s it for a complete list of all Stellaris console commands and tips on how to use them. For more guides, check out Top 70 Best Skyrim Mods for Xbox and King Arthur: Legends Rise Tier List.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy