Throne and Liberty How to Fix Chat Not Working

If you’re struggling with the chat features in Throne and Liberty, you’re not alone. Sometimes it might just be a misunderstanding of how the in-game chat features work, however, in other instances the chat is genuinely bugged and will not work. Today we’ll look at the Throne and Liberty chat not working issue and how to fix it.

Throne and Liberty Chat Not Working

The Throne and Liberty chat not working bug has popped up in the last few days and causes the chat feature to stop working for players. You can send messages into the chat but nobody will be able to see them. In more extreme cases, you cannot read or write in the chat, essentially locking you out of the chat feature altogether. Furthermore, you will also be locked out of voice chat, the icon will turn red, and you will be unable to start it again from settings. The only option available will be to read the in-game item messages.

This is obviously frustrating if you’re trying to coordinate with friends and other players. In fact, for some people, this bug completely breaks some dungeons and makes them inaccessible. So, how do we fix it?

How to Fix Chat Not Working in Throne and Liberty

The developer team is aware of the Throne and Liberty chat not working bug issue and will most likely release a hotfix to resolve it soon. The bug appeared after the 5th September update and is a server-side issue.

First of all, you need to check if you meet the minimum requirements to unlock the chat feature in Throne and Liberty. You unlock the server chat once your character reaches level 30 in Throne and Liberty.

If the issue is still there, then what seems to work for other players is simply to log off the game for a little bit and come back after 15-20 minutes. The issue automatically fixes itself after you log out for a short amount of time.

Meanwhile, we suggest you avoid some things that seem to be causing this issue. Avoid transferring servers right now, as that seems to be the cause of the bug for many players. Many players report that the bug happens to them right after they transfer servers to play with friends.

Another action that is reportedly causing this bug is changing characters. When you change characters, you are likely to run into this game-breaking bug that locks you out of the chat.

