Best Ways to Spend Skill Specialization Points in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty has several layers of RPG systems that allow you to build and upgrade your character in unique ways. On top of the large variety of skills available for each weapon and class, you also have Skill Specializations, which can make you very strong early on. Today, we’re going to go over Skill Specialization Points in Throne and Liberty, how to get them, and how to best spend them.

What Are Skill Specialization Points?

You unlock Skill Specialization once you reach level 15 in Throne and Liberty. Skill Specialization unlocks as a tab next to your Skills menu and unlocks the upgrade tree for all of your skills. Each skill can have several upgrades that affect different attributes and how it functions. Furthermore, each specialization has different levels that you can focus on. For example, you can choose to stack multiple specializations or focus on a single one.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Skill Specialization Points

You unlock Skill Specialization Points in Throne and Liberty at Level 15 where you receive ten of them. From here onwards, every level up gets you two Skill Specialization points up to level 30 and then three Points per level up to level 50, adding up to a maximum total of 100 Skill Specialization Points for your character.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Luckily, you can spend these freely without any cost and respec and reallocate them free of cost as well. Once you spend Specialization Points, you can click on the return arrow on the Specialization screen to refund all of your points.

How to Spend Skill Specialization Points

Since you can refund Skill Specialization Points at will without any restrictions, we highly encourage you to experiment with them and find different combinations that suit your playstyle. Once you unlock them, go through all the weapon skills and specializations, as some of the unlocked specializations can completely change how a skill functions or your character’s playstyle and encourage you to try out different builds and weapons.

For the early game, you’ll want to invest in damage Skill Specializations as the damage boost you get earlier in the game is a lot more significant. You can even stack multiple damage specializations on the same skill if you use it consistently enough. However, note that not all skills allow you to stack others and this will be marked by red text under the skill description.

That’s all you need to know on how to spend Skill Specialization Points in Throne and Liberty and how to get more. For more guides, also check out how to get an abundance of salt in Throne and Liberty, and how to find sleep herbs and the Soul Arbiter.

