Quests in RPGs are often all about finding characters, but if you have to travel all over Solisium, you might waste a bit too much time. So, let’s look at where to find Soul Arbiter in Throne and Liberty, so you don’t need to run around and encounter random enemies as well.

Recommended Videos

Soul Arbiter Location in Throne And Liberty

The events that will lead you down the way of finding the Soul Arbiter will be part of the Abyssal Contract. Your end objective is finding Circe, but first, to do this you need to find the Arbiter. They will provide a necessary item to guide you along your way.

Image Source: Amazon Games

First, you need to head to the Carmine forest to speak with Rutaine. They will provide you with some information on what to do next. But first, to find the right place, simply open up the map of Solisium and you should see a forest, smack in the middle, just a few clicks south from it. Now, pass a small lake with a kind of curious U-shape and continue towards the south. After a while, you should find an enemy lurking around, the Soul Arbiter, who brings with them a level 18 mob of spiders.

Try to keep your distance and deal with the hordes of spiders first, then attack the big one. Once they have been defeated, the dead body of the Soul Arbiter will drop a small soul, called Syleus’s Undead Soldier’s Soul. This is your guide to find Circe who is guarding the ruins. She is a level 19 witch who is just another strong enemy that you will have to defeat on your way to complete the Abyssal Contract quest.

That’s all we have for you on where to find Soul Arbiter in Throne and Liberty. But if you need more information on the game, we’ve got you covered with topics such as how to get salt and all cooking recipes and effects.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy