Often a tasty dish needs a sprinkle of salt, but this ingredient is hard to find in Throne and Liberty! If your recipe calls out for salt but you find it hard to get some, then we can point you in the right direction. Read on to find out how to get salt in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Where To Farm Salt in Throne and Liberty

Salt is essential in a lot of recipes in Throne and Liberty, but it is so hard to farm for. The ingredient is essentially sea salt, so head to a coastal area in Stonegard or Laslan such as Windhill Shores. Some of the creatures in those shoreline areas will occasionally drop Salt when killed.

Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

A guaranteed way to get Salt would be by completing an expedition. Access the Amitoi Expeditions and search through for one that rewards players with Salt. This way you will get more than just one Salt at a time like you would when killing crustaceans. Also, open any Quality Ingredient Selection Chest you find to have a chance of finding Salt inside.

All Creatures to Drop Salt in Throne and Liberty

Laslan will have lower-level creatures like the Hermit Lobster while players can find higher-level creatures like Marsharks in Stonegard. The drops are rare so be ready to farm for a while! Getting salt this way is fine if you only need a few pots, but if you require a bunch of it then it may take a lot of coastline battling before you have what you need.

Hermit Lobster Megalobster Chestacean Large Stone Crab Sea Crab Starlight Firefly Hermit Crab Iron Chestacean Marshark (All types) Golems (All types)

How to Use Salt in Throne and Liberty

Salt is an essential ingredient in 22 recipes from Fried Eggs to Grilled Fish. A lot of these recipes give players buffs like increasing critical hits or boosting health regen. Use salt to craft any of the following dishes:

Fried Egg Wild Game Steak Herb-Marinaded Chicken Drumstick Grilled Crown Fish Meat and Onion Soup Laslan-Style Braised Meat White Meat Mortis Veg Stir Fry Mushroom Stir Fry Quarba Omelet Vienta-Style Seafood Fritters Scorpion Tail Fritters Honey Rye Cookie Rye Bread Kastler Salad Brid Egg Custard Tranapple Tart Crab Meat Pie Golden Apple Pie Aged Salmon Grilled Fish Canned Salted Fish

That’s all for finding and using Salt in Throne and Liberty! For more Throne and Liberty tips check out our weapons and builds tier lists.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy