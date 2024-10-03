Image Credit: Bethesda
throne and liberty feature
Image Source: NCSoft
How to Get Salt in Throne and Liberty

Season your food!
Published: Oct 3, 2024

Often a tasty dish needs a sprinkle of salt, but this ingredient is hard to find in Throne and Liberty! If your recipe calls out for salt but you find it hard to get some, then we can point you in the right direction. Read on to find out how to get salt in Throne and Liberty.

Where To Farm Salt in Throne and Liberty

Salt is essential in a lot of recipes in Throne and Liberty, but it is so hard to farm for. The ingredient is essentially sea salt, so head to a coastal area in Stonegard or Laslan such as Windhill Shores. Some of the creatures in those shoreline areas will occasionally drop Salt when killed.

map coastline throne and liberty
Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

A guaranteed way to get Salt would be by completing an expedition. Access the Amitoi Expeditions and search through for one that rewards players with Salt. This way you will get more than just one Salt at a time like you would when killing crustaceans. Also, open any Quality Ingredient Selection Chest you find to have a chance of finding Salt inside.

All Creatures to Drop Salt in Throne and Liberty

Laslan will have lower-level creatures like the Hermit Lobster while players can find higher-level creatures like Marsharks in Stonegard. The drops are rare so be ready to farm for a while! Getting salt this way is fine if you only need a few pots, but if you require a bunch of it then it may take a lot of coastline battling before you have what you need.

  1. Hermit Lobster
  2. Megalobster
  3. Chestacean
  4. Large Stone Crab
  5. Sea Crab
  6. Starlight Firefly
  7. Hermit Crab
  8. Iron Chestacean
  9. Marshark (All types)
  10. Golems (All types)

How to Use Salt in Throne and Liberty

Salt is an essential ingredient in 22 recipes from Fried Eggs to Grilled Fish. A lot of these recipes give players buffs like increasing critical hits or boosting health regen. Use salt to craft any of the following dishes:

  1. Fried Egg
  2. Wild Game Steak
  3. Herb-Marinaded Chicken Drumstick
  4. Grilled Crown Fish
  5. Meat and Onion Soup
  6. Laslan-Style Braised Meat
  7. White Meat Mortis
  8. Veg Stir Fry
  9. Mushroom Stir Fry
  10. Quarba Omelet
  11. Vienta-Style Seafood Fritters
  12. Scorpion Tail Fritters
  13. Honey Rye Cookie
  14. Rye Bread
  15. Kastler Salad
  16. Brid Egg Custard
  17. Tranapple Tart
  18. Crab Meat Pie
  19. Golden Apple Pie
  20. Aged Salmon
  21. Grilled Fish
  22. Canned Salted Fish

That’s all for finding and using Salt in Throne and Liberty! For more Throne and Liberty tips check out our weapons and builds tier lists.

