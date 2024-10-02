Throne and Liberty Builds Tier List (October 2024)

There are seven types of weapons in Throne and Liberty, which can be combined into pairs to create different classes and builds. Here, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best builds, which are primarily designed for PvE experience but will work well in PvP, too.

Recommended Videos

Best Builds Tier List for Throne and Liberty

Ranking Build Names S Scorpion: Crossbow + Dagger / Spellblade: Dagger + Staff A Infiltrator: Longbow + Dagger / Templar: Wand + Sword B Ranger: Greatsword + Longbow / Crusader: Sword + Greatsword / Invocator: Staff + Wand

S-Tier Builds

Scorpion: Crossbow + Dagger Build

If you don’t mind the high skill ceiling, and you want to make the best possible build for single-target elimination with low cooldowns, then this Scorpion build will help you immensely. On top of that, it has low cooldowns, which is especially important during massive in-game events.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Dexterity + Perception

Secondary: Strength + Wisdom Active Skills Mortal Mark

Quick Fire

Selfless Diffusion

Nimble Leap

Mother Nature’s Protest

Fatal Stigma

Inject Venom

Knife Throwing

Brutal Incision

Cleaving Moonlight

Mana Exchange

Weak Point Shot Passive Skills Bloodlust Stack

Murderous Energy

Destructive Fang

Wrathful Edge

Assassin’s Instincts

Piercing Strike

Ambidexterity

Nature’s Power Weapons Early Game: Crossbows of the Resistance + Daggers of the Resistance

Midgame: Rex Chimaerus’s Crossbows + Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns

Late Game: Queen Bellandir’s Toxic Spine Throwers + Tevent’s Fangs of Fury Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Spellblade: Dagger + Staff Build

On the other hand, here’s a similarly high DPS build, but this time focusing more on the AoE aspect. You can now easily remove hoards of enemies, but be aware that this Spellblade build is very mana-intensive.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Dexterity + Perception

Secondary: Strength + Wisdom Active Skills Shadow Strike

Inner Peace

Ice Spear

Serial Fire Bombs

Chain Lightning

Frost Smokescreen

Inferno Wave

Fireball Barrage

Inject Venom

Judgment Lightning

High Focus

Icebound Tomb Passive Skills Forbidden Sanctuary

Mana Amp

Flame Condensation

Asceticism

Destructive Fang

Assassin’s Instincts

Shadow Walker

Wrathful Edge Weapons Early Game: Daggers of the Resistance + Staff of the Resistance

Midgame: Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns + Talus’s Crystalline Staff

Late Game: Tevent’s Fangs of Fury + Queen Bellandir’s Hivemind Staff Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Image Source: NCSOFT

A-Tier Builds

Infiltrator: Longbow + Dagger Build

The first two builds on our list have a very high skill ceiling, but if you’re looking for something easier to pilot, then the ranged Infiltrator build with a longbow and fast daggers will turn your gameplay into a breeze.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Perception + Dexterity

Secondary: Strength + Wisdom Active Skills Zephyr’s Nock

Ensnaring Arrow

Decisive Sniping

Strafing

Nature’s Blessing

Brutal Arrow

Deadly Marker

Blitz

Shadow Strike

Cleaving Moonlight

Brutal Incision

Inject Venom Passive Skills Rapidfire Stance

Destructive Fang

Sniper’s Sense

Steady Aim

Roxie’s Arrowhead

Wrathful Edge

Vicious Fangs

Assassin’s Instincts Weapons Early Game: Longbow of the Resistance + Daggers of the Resistance

Midgame: Toublek’s Deathmark Longbow + Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns

Late Game: Tevent’s Screaming Bow + Tevent’s Fangs of Fury Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Templar: Wand + Sword Build

Here’s another beginner-friendly build that mostly prioritizes high defense and effective self-heal. Your damage won’t be as high as that of an Infiltrator, but you’ll feel much safer navigating the world as a Templar.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Strength + Dexterity

Secondary: Wisdom + Perception Active Skills Shield Strike

Provoking Roar

Shield Throw

Stalwart Bastion

Counter Barrier

Touch of Despair

Swift Healing

Fountain of Life

A Shot at Victory

Clay’s Salvation

Invincile Wall

Blessed Barrier Passive Skills Aegis Shield

Impenetrable

Noble Revival

Resilient Mind

Devotion and Emptiness

Selfless Soul

Spectrum of Agony

Wraith’s Beckon Weapons Early Game: Scepter of the Resistance + Resonance Blade

Midgame: Excavator’s Mysterious Scepter + Nirma’s Sword of Echoes

Late Game: Tevent’s Warblade of Despair + Crimson’s Demon Crushing Sword Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Shock Commander Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Guardian Torque, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Image Source: NCSOFT

B-Tier Builds

Ranger: Greatsword + Longbow Build

Although greatsword provides extremely high burst DPS, it works well only under specific circumstances. That’s why you’ll need support from a longbow, filling those gaps. Note that this build relies heavily on the choice of gear.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Strength + Dexterity

Secondary: Perception + Wisdom Active Skills Nature’s Blessing

Valiant Brawl

Stunning Blow

Ascending Slash

Guillotine Blade

Death Blow

Gaia Crash

Willbreaker

Deadly Marker

DaVinci’s Courage

Ensnaring Arrow

Nature’s Blessing Passive Skills Victor’s Morale

Vital Force

Cold Warrior

Robust Constitution

Rapidfire Stance

Steady Aim

Devoted Shield

Raging Frenzy Weapons Early Game: Broadsword of the Resistance + Longbow of the Resistance

Midgame: Duke Magna’s Fury Warblade + Karnix’s Netherbow

Late Game: Tevent’s Warblade of Despair + Tevent’s Screaming Bow Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Crusader: Sword + Greatsword Build

If you don’t mind playing as a tank, then here’s a perfect build for you. It’s not as DPS-focused as other builds on our list, but it has great defense and resilience. It’s recommended specifically for tanking the PvE dungeons.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Strength + Dexterity

Secondary: Wisdom + Perception Active Skills Guillotine Blade

Provoking Roar

Counter Barrier

Stalwart Bastion

Valiant Brawl

DaVinci’s Courage

Blood Devotion

Chain Hook

Strategic Rush

Shield Strike

Gaia Crash

Willbreaker Passive Skills Indomitable Armor

Vital Force

Robust Constitution

Resilient Mind

Aegis Shield

Victor’s Morale

Spectrum of Agony

Impenetrable Weapons Early Game: Resonance Blade + Broadsword of the Resistance

Midgame: Nirma’s Sword of Echoes + Duke Magna’s Provoking Warblade

Late Game: Crimson’s Demon Crushing Sword + Tevent’s Warblade of Despair Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Shock Commander Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Guardian Torque, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Invocator: Staff + Wand Build

The only other alternative to tanking would be the Invocator build, which offers excellent healing skills and cooldown mechanics. But even with all of its capabilities, this build still remains quite vulnerable to incoming damage.

Build Elements Choices Attributes Primary: Wisdom + Strength

Secondary: Perception + Dexterity Active Skills Frost Smokescreen

Icebound Tomb

High Focus

Inner Peace

Touch of Despair

Invincile Wall

Cursed Nightmare

Fountain of Life

Karmic Haze

Swift Healing

Blessed Barrier

Clay’s Salvation Passive Skills Mana Amp

Echoic Barrier

Forbidden Sanctuary

Selfless Soul

Noble Revival

Full of Corruption

Devotion and Emptiness

Asceticism Weapons Early Game: Staff of the Resistance + Scepter of the Resistance

Midgame: Talus’s Crystalline Staff + Excavator’s Mysterious Scepter

Late Game: Queen Bellandir’s Hivemind Staff + Overture of Soul Salvation Armor Sets Early Game: Heroic Set

Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set

Late Game: Winged Wind Set Jewelry Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision

Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power

That’s it for our tier list of the best builds in Throne and Liberty. In case you can’t decide whether to choose Classic or Action in Throne and Liberty, then head over to our guide for the best decision.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy