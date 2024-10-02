Throne and Liberty Builds Tier List (October 2024)

There are seven types of weapons in Throne and Liberty, which can be combined into pairs to create different classes and builds. Here, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best builds, which are primarily designed for PvE experience but will work well in PvP, too.
Best Builds Tier List for Throne and Liberty
|Ranking
|Build Names
|S
|Scorpion: Crossbow + Dagger / Spellblade: Dagger + Staff
|A
|Infiltrator: Longbow + Dagger / Templar: Wand + Sword
|B
|Ranger: Greatsword + Longbow / Crusader: Sword + Greatsword / Invocator: Staff + Wand
S-Tier Builds
Scorpion: Crossbow + Dagger Build
If you don’t mind the high skill ceiling, and you want to make the best possible build for single-target elimination with low cooldowns, then this Scorpion build will help you immensely. On top of that, it has low cooldowns, which is especially important during massive in-game events.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Dexterity + Perception
Secondary: Strength + Wisdom
|Active Skills
|Mortal Mark
Quick Fire
Selfless Diffusion
Nimble Leap
Mother Nature’s Protest
Fatal Stigma
Inject Venom
Knife Throwing
Brutal Incision
Cleaving Moonlight
Mana Exchange
Weak Point Shot
|Passive Skills
|Bloodlust Stack
Murderous Energy
Destructive Fang
Wrathful Edge
Assassin’s Instincts
Piercing Strike
Ambidexterity
Nature’s Power
|Weapons
|Early Game: Crossbows of the Resistance + Daggers of the Resistance
Midgame: Rex Chimaerus’s Crossbows + Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns
Late Game: Queen Bellandir’s Toxic Spine Throwers + Tevent’s Fangs of Fury
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Spellblade: Dagger + Staff Build
On the other hand, here’s a similarly high DPS build, but this time focusing more on the AoE aspect. You can now easily remove hoards of enemies, but be aware that this Spellblade build is very mana-intensive.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Dexterity + Perception
Secondary: Strength + Wisdom
|Active Skills
|Shadow Strike
Inner Peace
Ice Spear
Serial Fire Bombs
Chain Lightning
Frost Smokescreen
Inferno Wave
Fireball Barrage
Inject Venom
Judgment Lightning
High Focus
Icebound Tomb
|Passive Skills
|Forbidden Sanctuary
Mana Amp
Flame Condensation
Asceticism
Destructive Fang
Assassin’s Instincts
Shadow Walker
Wrathful Edge
|Weapons
|Early Game: Daggers of the Resistance + Staff of the Resistance
Midgame: Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns + Talus’s Crystalline Staff
Late Game: Tevent’s Fangs of Fury + Queen Bellandir’s Hivemind Staff
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
A-Tier Builds
Infiltrator: Longbow + Dagger Build
The first two builds on our list have a very high skill ceiling, but if you’re looking for something easier to pilot, then the ranged Infiltrator build with a longbow and fast daggers will turn your gameplay into a breeze.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Perception + Dexterity
Secondary: Strength + Wisdom
|Active Skills
|Zephyr’s Nock
Ensnaring Arrow
Decisive Sniping
Strafing
Nature’s Blessing
Brutal Arrow
Deadly Marker
Blitz
Shadow Strike
Cleaving Moonlight
Brutal Incision
Inject Venom
|Passive Skills
|Rapidfire Stance
Destructive Fang
Sniper’s Sense
Steady Aim
Roxie’s Arrowhead
Wrathful Edge
Vicious Fangs
Assassin’s Instincts
|Weapons
|Early Game: Longbow of the Resistance + Daggers of the Resistance
Midgame: Toublek’s Deathmark Longbow + Lequirus’s Wicked Thorns
Late Game: Tevent’s Screaming Bow + Tevent’s Fangs of Fury
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Templar: Wand + Sword Build
Here’s another beginner-friendly build that mostly prioritizes high defense and effective self-heal. Your damage won’t be as high as that of an Infiltrator, but you’ll feel much safer navigating the world as a Templar.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Strength + Dexterity
Secondary: Wisdom + Perception
|Active Skills
|Shield Strike
Provoking Roar
Shield Throw
Stalwart Bastion
Counter Barrier
Touch of Despair
Swift Healing
Fountain of Life
A Shot at Victory
Clay’s Salvation
Invincile Wall
Blessed Barrier
|Passive Skills
|Aegis Shield
Impenetrable
Noble Revival
Resilient Mind
Devotion and Emptiness
Selfless Soul
Spectrum of Agony
Wraith’s Beckon
|Weapons
|Early Game: Scepter of the Resistance + Resonance Blade
Midgame: Excavator’s Mysterious Scepter + Nirma’s Sword of Echoes
Late Game: Tevent’s Warblade of Despair + Crimson’s Demon Crushing Sword
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Shock Commander Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Guardian Torque, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
B-Tier Builds
Ranger: Greatsword + Longbow Build
Although greatsword provides extremely high burst DPS, it works well only under specific circumstances. That’s why you’ll need support from a longbow, filling those gaps. Note that this build relies heavily on the choice of gear.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Strength + Dexterity
Secondary: Perception + Wisdom
|Active Skills
|Nature’s Blessing
Valiant Brawl
Stunning Blow
Ascending Slash
Guillotine Blade
Death Blow
Gaia Crash
Willbreaker
Deadly Marker
DaVinci’s Courage
Ensnaring Arrow
Nature’s Blessing
|Passive Skills
|Victor’s Morale
Vital Force
Cold Warrior
Robust Constitution
Rapidfire Stance
Steady Aim
Devoted Shield
Raging Frenzy
|Weapons
|Early Game: Broadsword of the Resistance + Longbow of the Resistance
Midgame: Duke Magna’s Fury Warblade + Karnix’s Netherbow
Late Game: Tevent’s Warblade of Despair + Tevent’s Screaming Bow
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Crusader: Sword + Greatsword Build
If you don’t mind playing as a tank, then here’s a perfect build for you. It’s not as DPS-focused as other builds on our list, but it has great defense and resilience. It’s recommended specifically for tanking the PvE dungeons.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Strength + Dexterity
Secondary: Wisdom + Perception
|Active Skills
|Guillotine Blade
Provoking Roar
Counter Barrier
Stalwart Bastion
Valiant Brawl
DaVinci’s Courage
Blood Devotion
Chain Hook
Strategic Rush
Shield Strike
Gaia Crash
Willbreaker
|Passive Skills
|Indomitable Armor
Vital Force
Robust Constitution
Resilient Mind
Aegis Shield
Victor’s Morale
Spectrum of Agony
Impenetrable
|Weapons
|Early Game: Resonance Blade + Broadsword of the Resistance
Midgame: Nirma’s Sword of Echoes + Duke Magna’s Provoking Warblade
Late Game: Crimson’s Demon Crushing Sword + Tevent’s Warblade of Despair
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Shock Commander Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Guardian Torque, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Invocator: Staff + Wand Build
The only other alternative to tanking would be the Invocator build, which offers excellent healing skills and cooldown mechanics. But even with all of its capabilities, this build still remains quite vulnerable to incoming damage.
|Build Elements
|Choices
|Attributes
|Primary: Wisdom + Strength
Secondary: Perception + Dexterity
|Active Skills
|Frost Smokescreen
Icebound Tomb
High Focus
Inner Peace
Touch of Despair
Invincile Wall
Cursed Nightmare
Fountain of Life
Karmic Haze
Swift Healing
Blessed Barrier
Clay’s Salvation
|Passive Skills
|Mana Amp
Echoic Barrier
Forbidden Sanctuary
Selfless Soul
Noble Revival
Full of Corruption
Devotion and Emptiness
Asceticism
|Weapons
|Early Game: Staff of the Resistance + Scepter of the Resistance
Midgame: Talus’s Crystalline Staff + Excavator’s Mysterious Scepter
Late Game: Queen Bellandir’s Hivemind Staff + Overture of Soul Salvation
|Armor Sets
|Early Game: Heroic Set
Midgame: Phantom Wolf Set
Late Game: Winged Wind Set
|Jewelry
|Early Game: Necklace of Clarity, Bracelet of Conquest, Violent Signet, Ring of Precision
Midgame: Clasp of the Conqueror, Bracers of the Primal King, Amber Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
Late Game: Slayer’s Quicksilver Pendant, Bracers of the Primal King, Sapphire Dimensional Band, Band of Universal Power
That’s it for our tier list of the best builds in Throne and Liberty. In case you can’t decide whether to choose Classic or Action in Throne and Liberty, then head over to our guide for the best decision.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 10:21 am