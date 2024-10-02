Should You Choose Classic or Action in Throne and Liberty?

RPG fans diving into Throne and Liberty are left with one big choice when first booting up: classic or action mode. It’s not immediately clear which one is best, so in this guide we’ll walk you through both to help make that decision easier.

Throne and Liberty Classic or Action, Explained

Newcomers to Throne and Liberty should choose the action camera mode when starting off. Then, you can experiment with classic once you’re familiar with the game’s mechanics and controls.

This is because the action mode is most akin to the regular over-the-shoulder perspective in third-person action games. It also automatically adjusts the camera’s direction based on where your character is moving, freeing up the mouse to focus on attacks and abilities. It may not be quite as intuitive as classic when it comes to angling your character precisely, but will allow you to get to grips with the game’s basics.

Image Source: Amazon Games

Then, once you’re comfortable with Throne and Liberty, you can try out classic mode. Here, the camera is much more zoomed out on your character, and doesn’t pan around – instead remaining at the back of your character’s head. This means you always have the cursor available to click on NPCs, merchants, and interactive environmental features. If you’re seasoned with MMOs of this nature, it may be easier to dive straight in with classic.

For newcomers or those less experienced with MMOs, though, action mode should be your starting point. You can easily switch between each camera mode in the menus, so have a play around and see which one suits you best.

