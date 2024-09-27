There are so many potential builds and weapon synergies in T&L, and that can be extremely confusing to the average player. Therefore, we decided to break it down and give you a cheat sheet on which ones you should and shouldn’t use. Here is our definitive tier list of all classes (weapons) in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty Classes (Weapons) Tier List

S Tier Throne and Liberty Classes/Weapons

Sword / Greatsword — Sword + Greatsword is the ultimate tank in Throne and Liberty, making it indispensable for both PvE and PvP. It also has really good AoE skills for farming.

— Sword + Greatsword is the ultimate tank in Throne and Liberty, making it indispensable for both PvE and PvP. It also has really good AoE skills for farming. Staff / Dagger — Staff’s long-range AoE and burst, combined with all the crazy passives and utility the Dagger provides, is a winning combo both in PvP and PvE. It’s as close as you can get to a mage assassin in T&L.

— Staff’s long-range AoE and burst, combined with all the crazy passives and utility the Dagger provides, is a winning combo both in PvP and PvE. It’s as close as you can get to a mage assassin in T&L. Greatsword / Dagger — Greatsword and Dagger is the best combo for small-scale PvP. Its playstyle is fairly simple: you dash to your opponent, and then you proceed to chain CC them as their HP goes 100-0. The downside is that your PvE potential isn’t that great.

— Greatsword and Dagger is the best combo for small-scale PvP. Its playstyle is fairly simple: you dash to your opponent, and then you proceed to chain CC them as their HP goes 100-0. The downside is that your PvE potential isn’t that great. Wand / Longbow — Wand & Longbow is the best support class in Throne and Liberty. The heals you provide are vital in PvE and massive-scale PvP, and the only thing you’ll really struggle with is grinding alone.

— Wand & Longbow is the best support class in Throne and Liberty. The heals you provide are vital in PvE and massive-scale PvP, and the only thing you’ll really struggle with is grinding alone. Crossbow / Dagger — Crossbows & Dagger is by far the best single-target DPS combo for PvE. Plus, the burst damage and mobility are amazing, making it fairly OP for running down and isolating enemies in PvP.

A Tier Throne and Liberty Classes/Weapons

Longbow / Dagger — Unlike Crossbow & Dagger, Longbow & Dagger has a fair bit of AoE skills and more utility, making it better for large-scale PvP. However, the burst damage is much lower.

— Unlike Crossbow & Dagger, Longbow & Dagger has a fair bit of AoE skills and more utility, making it better for large-scale PvP. However, the burst damage is much lower. Longbow / Staff — Longbow & Staff is probably the best combo for large-scale PvP and farming, as it has insane AoE damage and range. However, its single-target DPS pales in comparison to Crossbow / Dagger and the like.

— Longbow & Staff is probably the best combo for large-scale PvP and farming, as it has insane AoE damage and range. However, its single-target DPS pales in comparison to Crossbow / Dagger and the like. Wand / Staff — Wand & Staff is a support combto that unlike Wand & Longbow has quite a bit of AoE damage. Therefore, it’s ideal for solo farming and leveling your character, as well as other forms of PvE.

— Wand & Staff is a support combto that unlike Wand & Longbow has quite a bit of AoE damage. Therefore, it’s ideal for solo farming and leveling your character, as well as other forms of PvE. Wand / Dagger — Wand & Dagger combo is primarily a support build that focuses on buffing and healing allies and disrupting enemies. It’s best suited for PvP and using it for PvE can make you feel useless.

— Wand & Dagger combo is primarily a support build that focuses on buffing and healing allies and disrupting enemies. It’s best suited for PvP and using it for PvE can make you feel useless. Sword / Wand — Sword & Wand is a self-sufficient frontliner that besides tankines also provides plenty of CC, healing, and AoE damage. However, if you already have a designated healer, it provides a bit less overall value than Sword & Greatsword.

— Sword & Wand is a self-sufficient frontliner that besides tankines also provides plenty of CC, healing, and AoE damage. However, if you already have a designated healer, it provides a bit less overall value than Sword & Greatsword. Sword / Dagger — Sword & Dagger is a combo that provides immense value in both small-scale and large-scale PvP due to its combination of mobility, sustain, and CC. It’s arguably the best frontline disruptor in the game.

B Tier Throne and Liberty Classes/Weapons

Longbow / Crossbow — Longbow & Crossbow is a solid combo for farming and PvE because it has pretty good AoE and sustained DPS. However, you have no mobility and virtually no one-shot potential, making it a liability in PvP.

— Longbow & Crossbow is a solid combo for farming and PvE because it has pretty good AoE and sustained DPS. However, you have no mobility and virtually no one-shot potential, making it a liability in PvP. Staff / Crossbow — Staff & Crossbow takes advantage of Mother Nature’s Protest synergy with both weapons’s plethora of projectile attacks. However, bringing your cooldowns down and mana regen up can be difficult.

— Staff & Crossbow takes advantage of Mother Nature’s Protest synergy with both weapons’s plethora of projectile attacks. However, bringing your cooldowns down and mana regen up can be difficult. Greatsword / Crossbow — Greatsword and long-range weapons have bad synergies in general in Throne and Liberty. However, with the Crossbow, you’ll at least have good single-target DPS.

— Greatsword and long-range weapons have bad synergies in general in Throne and Liberty. However, with the Crossbow, you’ll at least have good single-target DPS. Sword / Longbow — Sword & Longbow can be a viable tank/support setup, though not as good as other builds.

— Sword & Longbow can be a viable tank/support setup, though not as good as other builds. Sword / Crossbow — Sword & Crossbow can work as a tank build for PvE, but outside of that, they’re nowhere close to other combos.

C Tier Throne and Liberty Classes/Weapons

Wand / Crossbow — Using Wand & Crossbow will make you a huge liability in PvP as you won’t provide nearly enough DPS or heals compared to other builds.

— Using Wand & Crossbow will make you a huge liability in PvP as you won’t provide nearly enough DPS or heals compared to other builds. Greatsword / Longbow — Greatsword and Longbow aren’t a great combo, but they are still better than Greatsword and Wand. You can use it for PvE farming.

— Greatsword and Longbow aren’t a great combo, but they are still better than Greatsword and Wand. You can use it for PvE farming. Greatsword / Staff — Both Greatsword and Staff have relatively long cooldowns, which results in a lot of downtime. Plus, the passives of both don’t synergize well.

— Both Greatsword and Staff have relatively long cooldowns, which results in a lot of downtime. Plus, the passives of both don’t synergize well. Greatsword / Wand — Greatsword and Wand mix like oil and water. If you want to have a self-healing Greatsword build, Longbow is a better combo.

— Greatsword and Wand mix like oil and water. If you want to have a self-healing Greatsword build, Longbow is a better combo. Sword / Staff — Sword & Staff is probably the worst weapon combo (class) possible whether you want to play a tank or a DPS in Throne and Liberty.

