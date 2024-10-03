Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
cooking in throne and liberty
Image Source: NCSoft
Category:
Guides

All Cooking Recipes and Effects in Throne and Liberty

Baking buffs and boosts
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 09:53 am

Cooking delicious meals not only nourishes the body but in Throne and Liberty it buffs the skills too! To help you pick the right recipe and find the correct ingredients, we have compiled a list of all cooking recipes and effects in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Cooking Recipes in Throne and Liberty

From the simple to the extravagant, Throne and Liberty hasa huge list of amazing recipes players can cook. These meals can then buff the player’s HP, other skills, or abilities. The higher the quality of your ingredients, the better your food will turn out to be. This in turn will give the meal stronger buffs.

All Recipes and Effects in Throne and Liberty

recipe laslan style fish stew throne liberty
Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

Below we have set out all recipes players can cook in Throne and Liberty, including the effects you gain upon consumption. In the ingredients list, you will find separate sections of food rarities from common to rare. The rarer your ingredients, the better quality dish you will create!

MealIngredients
(Common to Rare)		BuffsLevel Required
Aged SalmonSalt x 3
Red Salmon x 1		Fishing Mastery Bonus +20%22
Ardent JellyMana Blood x 5
Reaper’s Soul x 1		Boss Hit +100
Undead Damage Boost +50
Undead Damage Boost Resistance +50		20
Attack RemedyQuality Rubrix Ore x 3

Quality Natural Essence x 10

Rare Natural Essense x 10		Damage Boost +20%1
Aurora Seafood PlatterLemon Grass x 1
Clam x 2
Wine x 1
Aurora Starfish x 1

Dolly Varden Trout x 5
Belphoret Bass x 5
Pink Cod x 5
Silver Anchovy x 5
Striped Mackere x 5
Largemouth Bass x 5

Arowana x 3
Amberjack x 3
Lanquis Barracuda x 3
Banded Butterflyfish x 3
Taion Moray Eel x 3

Blacktail Snook x 1
Barracuda x 1
Ballan Wrasse x 1
Imp Catalupa x 1
Pajama Cardinalfish x 1
Fonsine Barracuda x 1		All Crowd Control Chance +40
All Hit +50
Skill Damage Boost +40		15
Aylmar FeastRare Cellana Toreuma Soup x 1
Rare Fried Fan Leaf Squid x 1
Rare Grilled Fish x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		Boss Bonus Damage +15
Boss Heavy Attack +40
Boss Critical Hit +70		25
BBQ PlatterOnion x 4
Cheese x 2
Corn x 2
Curry Powder x 1

Wolf Meat x 5
Pork x 5

Bird Meat x 3
Bland Meat x 3

Thick Meat x 1
Chewy Meat x 1
Fresh Ingredients x 1		Bonus Damage +7
Buff Duration +3%		12
Canned Salted FishLanquis Bass x 5
Black Bream x 5
Flathead Gray Mullet x 5
Blue Filefish x 5

Kahawai x 3

Mahi Mahi x 1		Cooking Mastery Bonus +20%22
Crab Meat PieOnion x 4
Salt x 1
Golden Rye x 1

Hermit Crab Tail x 3

Sea Crab Nipper x 1		Sollant Bonus +50%
Abyssal Contract Token Efficiency +10%		9
Dawn Crab PlatterMilk x 1
Saffron x 1
Uncommon Fish Oil x 1
Wine x 1

Hermit Crab Tail x 3

Sea Crab Nipper x 1		All Evasion +70
Skill Damage +40
All Crowd Control Resistance +40		14
Daybreak Shore BanquetRare Dawn Crab Platter x 1
Rare Scorpion Tail Fritters x 1
Rare Golden Apple Pie x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		PvP Evasion +120
PvP Endurance +120		20
Defense RemedyQuality Emeret Ore x 3

Quality Natural Essence x 10

Rare Natural Essence x 10		Damage Taken -20%1
Enticing Cream PuddingFermented Rotein x 5

Ant Wing x 1		Boss Hit +100
Wildkin Bonus Damage +12
Wildkin Damage Reduction +12		16
Fan Fried Fan Leaf SquidVegetable Oil x 1
Fan Leaf x 2

Squid x 3		Damage Reduction +10
Skill Damage Reduction +60
Damage Reduction +10		24
Fish And Seafood SoupGarlic x 1
Silk Mollusk x 3

Pennant Coralfish x 5
Discus x 5
Heliber Goldfish x 5
Sunspot Rockfish x 5

Luderick x 3
Small-Mouthed Rockfish x 3

Peacock Bass x 1		Skill Damage Resistance +70
Attack Speed +3%		23
Fish PottageMilk x 1
Garlic x 5
Celery x 1

Pink Cod x 5
Silver Anchovy x 5

Amberjack x 3
Branded Butterflyfish x 3
Taion Moray Eel x 3

Barracuda x 1
Ballan Wrasse x 1		All Endurance +60
All Heavy Attack Evasion +60		7
Fish SteakGarlic x 5
Basil x 3

Belphoret Bass x 5
Largemouth Bass x 5

Arowana x 3

Fonsine Barracuda x 1		All Hit +60
Skill Damage Boost +40		8
Forest GoulashHoney x 1
Terror Bird Egg x 4
Basil x 1

Pork x 5

Bird Meat x 3

Thick Meat x 1
Chewy Meat x 1		All Evasion +50
All Crowd Control Resistance +75		11
Fried EggSalt x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Terror Bird Egg x 5
Egg x 5

Lizard Egg x 3

Sandworm Egg x 1		Boss Hit +90
Boss Critical Hit +90		1
Golden Apple PieHoney x 1
Fruice x 1
Salt x 1
Golden Rye x 1

Golden Apple x 1		Mastery Bonus +50%
Abyssal Contract token Efficiency +10%		11
Golden Rye BanquetRare White Meat Mortis x 1
Rare Mushroom Stir Fry x 1
Rare Soft Steamed Bird Egg x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		Boss Damage Reduction +15
Evasion +60
Endurance +60		16
Grilled Crown FishSaffron x 1
Salt x 1

Dolly Varen Trout x 5
Belphoret Bass x 5
Largemouth Bass x 5

Arowana x 3
Lanquis Barracuda x 3

Imp Catalupa x 1
Pajama Cardinalfish x 1
Fonsine Barracuda x 1		Bonus Damage +7
Skill Damage Boost +50		13
Grilled FishHorse Mackerel x 5
Rainbow Ray-Finned Fish x 5
Bluegill x 5
Stripped Crimson Seabream x 5

Mackerel x 3

Lanquis Carp x 1		PvP Hit +100
All Crowd Control Resistance +75		23
Healthy MilkRotein x 1

Milk x 5		Mana Recovery +500 p/s8
Herb-Marinated Chicken DrumstickShitake Mushroom x 1
Salt x 1

Bird Meat x 3		All Critical Hit +60
All Heavy Attack Chance +60		6
Herba BanquetRare Mushroom Stew x 1
Rare Wild Grape Pie x 1
Rare Shark Crab Soup x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		Boss Damage Reduction +15
All Evasion +70
All Endurance +70		25
Honey Rye CookieHoney x 1
Salt x 1

Golden Rye x 5		Health Recovery +500 p/s4
Honey Sponge CakeHealthy Milk x 1
Honey Rye Cookies x 1		Health Recovery +500 p/s
Mana Recovery +500 p/s		10
Kastler BanquetRare BBQ Platter x 1
Rare Quarba Omelet x 1
Rare Kastler Salad x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		Boss Bonus Damage +15
Hit +60
Critical Hit +60		14
Kastler SaladSalt x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Quarba x 3
Celery x 3

Herba x 1
Fresh Ingredients x 1		EXP Bonus +50%3
Laslan-Style Braised MeatHoney x 1
Garlic x 5
Salt x 1

Chewy Meat x 1		All Evasion +50
All Endurance +60		9
Laslan-Style Fish StewMilk x 1
Garlic x 5

Pink Cod x 5
Silver Anchovy x 5

Banded Butterflyfish x 3
Taion Moray Eel x 3		All Evasion +60
All Endurance +60		3
Lobster SandwichBasil x 1
Talandre Wild Grape x 2

Mantis Shrimp x 3		All Endurance +90
Critical Hit Damage Reduction +8%		24
Meat And Onion SoupOnion x 4
Salt x 1

Wolf Meat x 5
Pork x 5

Bird Meat x 3
Bland Meat x 3

Thick Meat x 1
Chewy Meat x 1		All Defense +1501
Mushroom StewSilk Mollusk x 2
Fan Leaf x 1

Shiitake Mushroom x 6
Pine Mushroom x 6

Winter Truffle x 2		Recovers Stamina Immediately On Use21
Mushroom Stir FryOnion x 4
Salt x 1

Shiitake Mushroom x 3		Max Mana +300
Mana Regen +20		2
Pickled Fruit CandyHoney x 1
Lemongrass x 1

Tranapple x 1		Cooking Mastery Bonus +15%1
Poultry And Shitake Mushroom Stir FryShiitake Mushroom x 1
Curry Powder x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Bird Meat x 3		Skill Heal +2.5%
Mana Cost Efficiency +4%		12
Purification RemedyAbyssal Aggregate x 1
Quality Stalon Ore x 3

Rare Natural Essence x 10		On Use Bind, Sleep, and Stun Removed1
Quarba OmeletSalt x 1
Quarba x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Terror Bird Egg x 5
Egg x 5

Lizard Egg x 3

Sandworm Egg x 1
Fresh Ingredients x 1		Health Regen +35
Mana Regen +35		6
Roaring SteakFermented Rotein x 5

Orc Heart x 1		Boss Hit +100
Humanoid Damage Boost +50
Humanoid Damage Resistance +50		18
Roasted Honey AppleHoney x 1

Apple x 3

Golden Apple x 1		PvP Hit +90
Critical Hit +90		1
Rye BreadMilk x 1
Salt x 1

Golden Rye x 5		Fishing Mastery Bonus +15%1
Scorpion Tail FrittersUncommon Fish Oil x 1
Salt x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Scorpion Tail x 1		Move Speed +3.5%
Attack Speed +3%		17
Shark Crab SoupSea Crab Nipper x 1
Red Water Lily x 1

Blacktip Shark x 1		All Critical Hit +75
Critical Damage +5%		25
Skipjack Tuna TadakiUncommon Fish Oil x 1
Silk Mollusk x 1

Skipjack Tuna x 1		All Hit +6
All Crowd Control Chance +75		25
Soft Steamed Bird EggMilk x 1
Salt x 1

Terror Bird Egg x 5
Egg x 5

Lizard Egg x 3

Sandworm Egg x 1		Sollant Bonus +50%5
Sweet Grilled MushroomsHoney x 1
Onion x 4

Pine Mushroom x 3		All Hit +60
All Critical Hit +60		2
Tender Meat And Pine MushroomsMilk x 1
Cheese x 2
Pine Mushroom x 1

Dolly Varden Trout x 5
Belphoret Bass x 5
Largemouth Bass x 5

Arowana x 3

Pajama Cardinalfish x 1		Bonus Damage +1210
Terror Bird StewOnion x 4
Golden Rye x 1

Bird Meat x 3		All Evasion +60
All Heavy Attack Evasion +60		5
Thrilling PapilloteFermented Rotein x 5

Lizard Scale x 1		Boss Hit +100
Wildkin Damage Boost +50
Wildkin Damage Resistance +50		17
Tranapple TartHoney x 1
Sat x 1
Golden Rye x 1

Tranapple x 1		EXP Bonus +30%
Sollant Bonus +30%		7
Vegetable Stir FrySalt x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Quarba x 3
Celery x 3

Herba x 1		Max Health +300
Health Regen +20		1
Vienta BanquetRare Aurora Seafood Platter x 1
Rare Scorpion Tail Fritters x 1
Rare Tranapple Tart x 1

Rare Marind x 5
Rare Processed Marind x 5
Rare Marind Ore x 5		PvP +100
PvP Critical Hit +100		18
Vienta-Style Seafood FrittersUncommon Fish Oil x 1
Salt x 1
Vegetable Oil x 1

Hermit Crab Tail x 3

Sea Crab Nipper x 1		Incoming Heal +2.5%
Amitoi Heal +50%		15
White Meat MortisPine Mushroom x 1
Salt x 1
Tomato x 1
Egg x 4

Pink Cod x 5
Silver Anchovy x 5
Striped Mackerel x 5

Amberjack x 3
Banded Butterflyfish x 3
Taion Moray Eel x 3

Blacktail Snook x 1
Barracuda x 1
Ballan Wrasse x 1		Damage Reduction +9
Debuff Duration -3%		13
Wild Game SteakSalt x 1
Tomato x 1

Wolf Meat x 5
Pork x 5

Bird Meat x 3
Bland Meat x 3

Thick Meat x 1
Chewy Meat x 1		All Hit +60
All Heavy Attack Chance +60		4
Wild Grape PieHoney x 1
Red Water Lily x 3

Talandre Wild Grape x 3		Max Stamina +15
Stamina Regen +4		21
Wild Pot-Au-FeuMana Blood x 5

Beast Fang x 1		Boss Hit +100
Demon Damage Boost +50
Demon Damage Resistance +50		19

That’s it for Throne and Liberty recipes and their effects! For more Throne and Liberty tips, why not check out how to add friends or farm for Salt?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.