Cooking delicious meals not only nourishes the body but in Throne and Liberty it buffs the skills too! To help you pick the right recipe and find the correct ingredients, we have compiled a list of all cooking recipes and effects in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

Cooking Recipes in Throne and Liberty

From the simple to the extravagant, Throne and Liberty hasa huge list of amazing recipes players can cook. These meals can then buff the player’s HP, other skills, or abilities. The higher the quality of your ingredients, the better your food will turn out to be. This in turn will give the meal stronger buffs.

All Recipes and Effects in Throne and Liberty

Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

Below we have set out all recipes players can cook in Throne and Liberty, including the effects you gain upon consumption. In the ingredients list, you will find separate sections of food rarities from common to rare. The rarer your ingredients, the better quality dish you will create!

Meal Ingredients

(Common to Rare) Buffs Level Required Aged Salmon Salt x 3

Red Salmon x 1 Fishing Mastery Bonus +20% 22 Ardent Jelly Mana Blood x 5

Reaper’s Soul x 1 Boss Hit +100

Undead Damage Boost +50

Undead Damage Boost Resistance +50 20 Attack Remedy Quality Rubrix Ore x 3



Quality Natural Essence x 10



Rare Natural Essense x 10 Damage Boost +20% 1 Aurora Seafood Platter Lemon Grass x 1

Clam x 2

Wine x 1

Aurora Starfish x 1



Dolly Varden Trout x 5

Belphoret Bass x 5

Pink Cod x 5

Silver Anchovy x 5

Striped Mackere x 5

Largemouth Bass x 5



Arowana x 3

Amberjack x 3

Lanquis Barracuda x 3

Banded Butterflyfish x 3

Taion Moray Eel x 3



Blacktail Snook x 1

Barracuda x 1

Ballan Wrasse x 1

Imp Catalupa x 1

Pajama Cardinalfish x 1

Fonsine Barracuda x 1 All Crowd Control Chance +40

All Hit +50

Skill Damage Boost +40 15 Aylmar Feast Rare Cellana Toreuma Soup x 1

Rare Fried Fan Leaf Squid x 1

Rare Grilled Fish x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 Boss Bonus Damage +15

Boss Heavy Attack +40

Boss Critical Hit +70 25 BBQ Platter Onion x 4

Cheese x 2

Corn x 2

Curry Powder x 1



Wolf Meat x 5

Pork x 5



Bird Meat x 3

Bland Meat x 3



Thick Meat x 1

Chewy Meat x 1

Fresh Ingredients x 1 Bonus Damage +7

Buff Duration +3% 12 Canned Salted Fish Lanquis Bass x 5

Black Bream x 5

Flathead Gray Mullet x 5

Blue Filefish x 5



Kahawai x 3



Mahi Mahi x 1 Cooking Mastery Bonus +20% 22 Crab Meat Pie Onion x 4

Salt x 1

Golden Rye x 1



Hermit Crab Tail x 3



Sea Crab Nipper x 1 Sollant Bonus +50%

Abyssal Contract Token Efficiency +10% 9 Dawn Crab Platter Milk x 1

Saffron x 1

Uncommon Fish Oil x 1

Wine x 1



Hermit Crab Tail x 3



Sea Crab Nipper x 1 All Evasion +70

Skill Damage +40

All Crowd Control Resistance +40 14 Daybreak Shore Banquet Rare Dawn Crab Platter x 1

Rare Scorpion Tail Fritters x 1

Rare Golden Apple Pie x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 PvP Evasion +120

PvP Endurance +120 20 Defense Remedy Quality Emeret Ore x 3



Quality Natural Essence x 10



Rare Natural Essence x 10 Damage Taken -20% 1 Enticing Cream Pudding Fermented Rotein x 5



Ant Wing x 1 Boss Hit +100

Wildkin Bonus Damage +12

Wildkin Damage Reduction +12 16 Fan Fried Fan Leaf Squid Vegetable Oil x 1

Fan Leaf x 2



Squid x 3 Damage Reduction +10

Skill Damage Reduction +60

Damage Reduction +10 24 Fish And Seafood Soup Garlic x 1

Silk Mollusk x 3



Pennant Coralfish x 5

Discus x 5

Heliber Goldfish x 5

Sunspot Rockfish x 5



Luderick x 3

Small-Mouthed Rockfish x 3



Peacock Bass x 1 Skill Damage Resistance +70

Attack Speed +3% 23 Fish Pottage Milk x 1

Garlic x 5

Celery x 1



Pink Cod x 5

Silver Anchovy x 5



Amberjack x 3

Branded Butterflyfish x 3

Taion Moray Eel x 3



Barracuda x 1

Ballan Wrasse x 1 All Endurance +60

All Heavy Attack Evasion +60 7 Fish Steak Garlic x 5

Basil x 3



Belphoret Bass x 5

Largemouth Bass x 5



Arowana x 3



Fonsine Barracuda x 1 All Hit +60

Skill Damage Boost +40 8 Forest Goulash Honey x 1

Terror Bird Egg x 4

Basil x 1



Pork x 5



Bird Meat x 3



Thick Meat x 1

Chewy Meat x 1 All Evasion +50

All Crowd Control Resistance +75 11 Fried Egg Salt x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Terror Bird Egg x 5

Egg x 5



Lizard Egg x 3



Sandworm Egg x 1 Boss Hit +90

Boss Critical Hit +90 1 Golden Apple Pie Honey x 1

Fruice x 1

Salt x 1

Golden Rye x 1



Golden Apple x 1 Mastery Bonus +50%

Abyssal Contract token Efficiency +10% 11 Golden Rye Banquet Rare White Meat Mortis x 1

Rare Mushroom Stir Fry x 1

Rare Soft Steamed Bird Egg x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 Boss Damage Reduction +15

Evasion +60

Endurance +60 16 Grilled Crown Fish Saffron x 1

Salt x 1



Dolly Varen Trout x 5

Belphoret Bass x 5

Largemouth Bass x 5



Arowana x 3

Lanquis Barracuda x 3



Imp Catalupa x 1

Pajama Cardinalfish x 1

Fonsine Barracuda x 1 Bonus Damage +7

Skill Damage Boost +50 13 Grilled Fish Horse Mackerel x 5

Rainbow Ray-Finned Fish x 5

Bluegill x 5

Stripped Crimson Seabream x 5



Mackerel x 3



Lanquis Carp x 1 PvP Hit +100

All Crowd Control Resistance +75 23 Healthy Milk Rotein x 1



Milk x 5 Mana Recovery +500 p/s 8 Herb-Marinated Chicken Drumstick Shitake Mushroom x 1

Salt x 1



Bird Meat x 3 All Critical Hit +60

All Heavy Attack Chance +60 6 Herba Banquet Rare Mushroom Stew x 1

Rare Wild Grape Pie x 1

Rare Shark Crab Soup x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 Boss Damage Reduction +15

All Evasion +70

All Endurance +70 25 Honey Rye Cookie Honey x 1

Salt x 1



Golden Rye x 5 Health Recovery +500 p/s 4 Honey Sponge Cake Healthy Milk x 1

Honey Rye Cookies x 1 Health Recovery +500 p/s

Mana Recovery +500 p/s 10 Kastler Banquet Rare BBQ Platter x 1

Rare Quarba Omelet x 1

Rare Kastler Salad x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 Boss Bonus Damage +15

Hit +60

Critical Hit +60 14 Kastler Salad Salt x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Quarba x 3

Celery x 3



Herba x 1

Fresh Ingredients x 1 EXP Bonus +50% 3 Laslan-Style Braised Meat Honey x 1

Garlic x 5

Salt x 1



Chewy Meat x 1 All Evasion +50

All Endurance +60 9 Laslan-Style Fish Stew Milk x 1

Garlic x 5



Pink Cod x 5

Silver Anchovy x 5



Banded Butterflyfish x 3

Taion Moray Eel x 3 All Evasion +60

All Endurance +60 3 Lobster Sandwich Basil x 1

Talandre Wild Grape x 2



Mantis Shrimp x 3 All Endurance +90

Critical Hit Damage Reduction +8% 24 Meat And Onion Soup Onion x 4

Salt x 1



Wolf Meat x 5

Pork x 5



Bird Meat x 3

Bland Meat x 3



Thick Meat x 1

Chewy Meat x 1 All Defense +150 1 Mushroom Stew Silk Mollusk x 2

Fan Leaf x 1



Shiitake Mushroom x 6

Pine Mushroom x 6



Winter Truffle x 2 Recovers Stamina Immediately On Use 21 Mushroom Stir Fry Onion x 4

Salt x 1



Shiitake Mushroom x 3 Max Mana +300

Mana Regen +20 2 Pickled Fruit Candy Honey x 1

Lemongrass x 1



Tranapple x 1 Cooking Mastery Bonus +15% 1 Poultry And Shitake Mushroom Stir Fry Shiitake Mushroom x 1

Curry Powder x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Bird Meat x 3 Skill Heal +2.5%

Mana Cost Efficiency +4% 12 Purification Remedy Abyssal Aggregate x 1

Quality Stalon Ore x 3



Rare Natural Essence x 10 On Use Bind, Sleep, and Stun Removed 1 Quarba Omelet Salt x 1

Quarba x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Terror Bird Egg x 5

Egg x 5



Lizard Egg x 3



Sandworm Egg x 1

Fresh Ingredients x 1 Health Regen +35

Mana Regen +35 6 Roaring Steak Fermented Rotein x 5



Orc Heart x 1 Boss Hit +100

Humanoid Damage Boost +50

Humanoid Damage Resistance +50 18 Roasted Honey Apple Honey x 1



Apple x 3



Golden Apple x 1 PvP Hit +90

Critical Hit +90 1 Rye Bread Milk x 1

Salt x 1



Golden Rye x 5 Fishing Mastery Bonus +15% 1 Scorpion Tail Fritters Uncommon Fish Oil x 1

Salt x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Scorpion Tail x 1 Move Speed +3.5%

Attack Speed +3% 17 Shark Crab Soup Sea Crab Nipper x 1

Red Water Lily x 1



Blacktip Shark x 1 All Critical Hit +75

Critical Damage +5% 25 Skipjack Tuna Tadaki Uncommon Fish Oil x 1

Silk Mollusk x 1



Skipjack Tuna x 1 All Hit +6

All Crowd Control Chance +75 25 Soft Steamed Bird Egg Milk x 1

Salt x 1



Terror Bird Egg x 5

Egg x 5



Lizard Egg x 3



Sandworm Egg x 1 Sollant Bonus +50% 5 Sweet Grilled Mushrooms Honey x 1

Onion x 4



Pine Mushroom x 3 All Hit +60

All Critical Hit +60 2 Tender Meat And Pine Mushrooms Milk x 1

Cheese x 2

Pine Mushroom x 1



Dolly Varden Trout x 5

Belphoret Bass x 5

Largemouth Bass x 5



Arowana x 3



Pajama Cardinalfish x 1 Bonus Damage +12 10 Terror Bird Stew Onion x 4

Golden Rye x 1



Bird Meat x 3 All Evasion +60

All Heavy Attack Evasion +60 5 Thrilling Papillote Fermented Rotein x 5



Lizard Scale x 1 Boss Hit +100

Wildkin Damage Boost +50

Wildkin Damage Resistance +50 17 Tranapple Tart Honey x 1

Sat x 1

Golden Rye x 1



Tranapple x 1 EXP Bonus +30%

Sollant Bonus +30% 7 Vegetable Stir Fry Salt x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Quarba x 3

Celery x 3



Herba x 1 Max Health +300

Health Regen +20 1 Vienta Banquet Rare Aurora Seafood Platter x 1

Rare Scorpion Tail Fritters x 1

Rare Tranapple Tart x 1



Rare Marind x 5

Rare Processed Marind x 5

Rare Marind Ore x 5 PvP +100

PvP Critical Hit +100 18 Vienta-Style Seafood Fritters Uncommon Fish Oil x 1

Salt x 1

Vegetable Oil x 1



Hermit Crab Tail x 3



Sea Crab Nipper x 1 Incoming Heal +2.5%

Amitoi Heal +50% 15 White Meat Mortis Pine Mushroom x 1

Salt x 1

Tomato x 1

Egg x 4



Pink Cod x 5

Silver Anchovy x 5

Striped Mackerel x 5



Amberjack x 3

Banded Butterflyfish x 3

Taion Moray Eel x 3



Blacktail Snook x 1

Barracuda x 1

Ballan Wrasse x 1 Damage Reduction +9

Debuff Duration -3% 13 Wild Game Steak Salt x 1

Tomato x 1



Wolf Meat x 5

Pork x 5



Bird Meat x 3

Bland Meat x 3



Thick Meat x 1

Chewy Meat x 1 All Hit +60

All Heavy Attack Chance +60 4 Wild Grape Pie Honey x 1

Red Water Lily x 3



Talandre Wild Grape x 3 Max Stamina +15

Stamina Regen +4 21 Wild Pot-Au-Feu Mana Blood x 5



Beast Fang x 1 Boss Hit +100

Demon Damage Boost +50

Demon Damage Resistance +50 19

That’s it for Throne and Liberty recipes and their effects! For more Throne and Liberty tips, why not check out how to add friends or farm for Salt?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy