Playing alone in an RPG is fine, but playing with your friends is the best. So, if you are unsure on how to do it, in this guide we’ll tell you all about how to add friends in Throne and Liberty. They are simple steps, so let’s get to it and play with all your mates.

How Do You Add Friends in Throne and Liberty?

The basic way to add friends in Throne and Liberty is to open up the in-game menu and then follow these simple steps:

Select Relationships.

Click or select “Add Friend” in the bottom right.

Input your friend’s character’s name in the text box.

The request will be sent.

Now, once they have been added to your friends list, you can decide to invite them to your party directly from the Relationships menu. Plus there are other options available, such as chatting with them directly in the window, sending mail, or adding a feud.

How To Add A Friend To Your Party

One way to do it is, as we saw above, to go into the Relationships menu, select your friend, and then “add to your party”. But what if you happen to meet your friend in the same town you are in? In that case, it is just a matter of a few simple steps to invite them to your party.

Here’s how to do it when playing on console:

Walk up to them.

Interact (press X) with them.

Select “Invite to Party” in the menu.

If you are playing on PC, the steps are just slightly different, as you will not want to click directly on their character. Here they are:

Click near the character that your friend is playing as.

Once their name shows up in the upper left part of the screen, right-click on it.

The menu will open, select “Invite to party”.

That’s all we have for you on how to add friends in Throne and Liberty. But don’t go away yet, as we have more guides for you on topics such as the best PC settings and how to fix the character creation locked.

