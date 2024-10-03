How to Fix Character Creation Locked in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is the newest MMORPG to grace Steam and while its reception has been “mixed,” the hype and player numbers speak to the game’s early success. That is until you try to make a character and you’re met with locked servers. Here are our solutions for fixing locked character creation in Throne and Liberty.

How Do You Fix Locked Character Creation in Throne and Liberty?

If you’ve been playing Throne and Liberty since its early access launch date, then it’s very likely you’ve had a few issues with character creation. That’s because there simply weren’t as many players as there are now that the game has launched as free-to-play. But now, there are hundreds of thousands of people trying to explore the game’s seamless and gorgeous world all at once.

Because each server in each region of Throne and Liberty has its own cap of players (say 10,000 each), some, or even most, of the early-access servers will be at capacity on Throne and Liberty’s F2P launch. So what’s the solution to not being able to make a character on your server of choice? Well, if you tried to play on October 1st, then there is an excellent chance that NCSOFT have added new servers by the time you’re reading this.

Image Source: NCSOFT via Twinfinite

Case in point: When looking at Eastern America’s servers, NCSOFT has added over 10 new servers that you should be able to create a character on right now. Likewise, Europe has over 12 new servers that are free to start on. Additionally, NCSOFT is currently running an event in Throne and Liberty’s in-game premium shop where you can obtain a server-change ticket for free twice per day until the Event period is over.

So don’t be afraid to start playing in your home region on a new available server and then use those free server-change tickets to change before the event period is over on October 17th. In the worst-case scenario, you can wait another day or two before more servers are opened up or older servers empty out a bit. If all else fails, restarting your game and/or uninstalling or reinstalling should potentially fix not being able to make a new character or if every server says they are locked.

For more like this, check out our guide on whether you should use Throne and Liberty's Action or Classic camera modes, we also have a handy guide going over the best weapons/classes in a recent tier list.

