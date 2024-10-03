Throne and Liberty is an ambitious MMORPG running on the fourth Unreal Engine. As such, it runs better than you might think, but some settings certainly allow for an even more optimized experience. Here are the best PC settings for Throne and Liberty.

What are Throne and Liberty’s Best Optimized Settings?

Throne and Liberty usually runs quite well regardless of what you’re doing. However, when you join an event with lots of people, your framerate may unfortunately tank. The following settings can help alleviate a CPU bottleneck:

Screen Settings:

Screen Mod — Fullscreen or Borderless

Resolution — Native

Frame Rate Limit — Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate

Vertical Sync — Off

Resolution Rate — 100%

(For RTX Users) NVIDIA DLSS — Balanced

(For Everyone Else) AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 — Quality

(For 4xxx Series RTX users) — Frame Generation On

Basic Graphics Settings:

Anti-Aliasing — Medium

Ambient Occlusion — Medium

Screen Space Reflection — Medium

View Distance — High

Character Count — High or Medium

Post-Processing — Medium

Character Quality — Medium

Shading Quality — Medium

Shadow Quality — Medium

Distant Shadow Quality — High or Medium

Texture Quality — High

Anisotropic Filtering — x16

Effect Quality — High

Vegetation Quality — High or Medium

Image Source: NCSOFT via Twinfinite

Advanced Graphics Settings:

Depth of Field — On or Off

Motion Blur — Off

Chromatic Aberration — Off

Lens Flare — On or Off

Level of Detail — High or Medium

Character Shadow Quality — High or Medium

Lighting Quality — Medium

Terrain Quality — Medium

Volumetric Clouds — Medium

Volumetric Fog — Medium

Shader Preloading — Epic

Hair Strands — Off

Optimize Large-Scale Combat — On

Use DirectX 12 — On

With settings like those listed above, you should be able to maintain 60fps or more during the game’s biggest battles. Depending on your hardware, you can lower certain CPU-based settings like shadows, character count, or view distance. If you have a 4000-series RTX card and you choose to use Frame Generation, you can pump up some of these settings for a more visually impressive Throne and Liberty.

