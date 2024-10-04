Where to Find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty

Most of Throne and Liberty’s exploration quests are fairly straightforward, but one objective in particular is more of a struggle than it maybe should be. This is where you will find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty.

Where Can You Find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty?

Sleeping Herbs are a part of the Clash! Headbutt Contest exploration quest that you can access in the Nesting Grounds part of the map—an area right before you reach Vienta Village. Regarding the start of the Clash! Headbutt Contest exploration quest, you will first need to talk to Stage Artist Musk within the Nesting Grounds. Thankfully, that objective is well-marked.

The next part of the quest is where you will be tasked to use a sleep herb on a Headcrusher Terror Bird. Doing so will allow you to capture it and finish the rest of the exploration quest. As for the sleep herbs themselves, you will definitely be able to find some on the mid-southwest side of Terror Bird Hill, near where the objective is marked.

Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

As for the sleep herb itself, it looks fluffy and creamy in color, kind of like how tater tots look before you throw them in the oven to crisp. Then all you need to do is find a Headcrusher Terror Bird, get it to less than half HP, and then have it follow you to a sleep herb. Finally, use the sleep herb, and then you’ll be finished with the most interactive aspect of the Clash! Headbutt Contest quest.

From there, the rest of the exploration quest is simple. You will be tasked with checking out an Old Pamphlet in the Impromptu arena near Kastleton Market. Finally, the fourth step will have you checking the result of the fight in the same area. That wraps up the Clash! Headbutt Contest—good luck on your grind!

