Image Credit: Bethesda
A Sleep Herb in Throne and Liberty
Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite
Guides

Where to Find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty

What is this? Monster Hunter?
Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
Published: Oct 4, 2024 07:39 am

Most of Throne and Liberty’s exploration quests are fairly straightforward, but one objective in particular is more of a struggle than it maybe should be. This is where you will find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty.

Where Can You Find Sleep Herbs in Throne and Liberty?

Sleeping Herbs are a part of the Clash! Headbutt Contest exploration quest that you can access in the Nesting Grounds part of the map—an area right before you reach Vienta Village. Regarding the start of the Clash! Headbutt Contest exploration quest, you will first need to talk to Stage Artist Musk within the Nesting Grounds. Thankfully, that objective is well-marked.

The next part of the quest is where you will be tasked to use a sleep herb on a Headcrusher Terror Bird. Doing so will allow you to capture it and finish the rest of the exploration quest. As for the sleep herbs themselves, you will definitely be able to find some on the mid-southwest side of Terror Bird Hill, near where the objective is marked.

The map in Throne and Liberty
Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

As for the sleep herb itself, it looks fluffy and creamy in color, kind of like how tater tots look before you throw them in the oven to crisp. Then all you need to do is find a Headcrusher Terror Bird, get it to less than half HP, and then have it follow you to a sleep herb. Finally, use the sleep herb, and then you’ll be finished with the most interactive aspect of the Clash! Headbutt Contest quest.

From there, the rest of the exploration quest is simple. You will be tasked with checking out an Old Pamphlet in the Impromptu arena near Kastleton Market. Finally, the fourth step will have you checking the result of the fight in the same area. That wraps up the Clash! Headbutt Contest—good luck on your grind!

For more articles like this, we have a great guide on how to get an abundance of salt in Throne and Liberty. We also have some great tips on how to optimize Throne and Liberty by using particular settings. Finally, If you've been struggling to find a Soul Arbiter in Throne and Liberty, we have another useful guide for you.

Image of Ali Taha
Ali Taha
Whether its new releases, or a new Destiny 2 season, Ali will flex his gaming and freelancer skills to cover them extensively. He started off writing features for Game Rant but found a better home here on Twinfinite. While Ali waits for the next Monster Hunter title, he enjoys publishing his progression fantasy novels as an indie author.
