Throne and Liberty Little Friend in the Sky Quest Walkthrough

Throne and Liberty has a slew of side quests based on the game map’s various zones. Below is our guide and walkthrough to the Throne and Liberty’s exploration quest “Little Friend in the Sky.”

Little Friend in the Sky Exploration Quest Walkthrough

To get started with The Little Friend in the Sky, the exploration quest can be found in the Nesting Grounds tab and region.

Step 1: Starting Little Friend in the Sky

To start the quest you need to “Read Someone’s Letter” which can be found on the west side of the Nesting Grounds just south of the Starlight Overservatory Ruins. The letter will be on some rocks near the fork in the river. Press F to interact with it and even read it if that’s your speed.

Step 2: Locate and Read Someone’s Diary

Once you have read “Someone’s Letter,” you will be tasked to “Read Someone’s Diary.” While this objective should be marked on your map, you will want to continue down the southern fork of the river until you come to a log lying across the shallow river. Under the log will be the diary you will need to interact with to move on to the next step.

Image Source: NCSoft via Twinfinite

Step 3: Find the Little Friend in the Sky

Out of this quest’s five total steps, this one is certainly the most difficult, but that doesn’t mean it’s hard, it’s more of an issue of timing. You see, the Little Friend in the Sky is on the back of the Gigantrite—a giant flying whale that has blue crystal growths on its back. Every few hours this flying beast spawns from the ocean and slowly flies across the world.

Once the Gigantrite has spawned, you (and likely many other players) should wait on top of the Starlight Observatory Ruins. The flying whale will pass by just close enough for you to use your Glide morph to reach it. From there, the Yeddy Amitoi can be found perched on the side of the best about halfway between its front and its tail. Thankfully, the little stuffed Yeddy stands out visually.

Step 4: Head Back to Kastleton Inn

The fourth step has you going back to the starting city of Kastleton. Go to the inn, head up to the 2nd floor, and head into the 2nd room—the room with the red-haired boy named Noan, who is a Tailor. Talk to him and move through the dialogue to get to the final step.

Step 5: Talk to the Newly Awakened Yeddy Amitoi

After you talk to Noan, you’ll use your fragment power to wake the Yeddy Amitoi up, allowing you to talk to it. All you need to do is move through its dialogue and you will have finished the Little Friend in the Sky exploration quest! You also get to keep the Yeddy Amitoi, which is a nice bonus as the more Amitoi you have the more Sollant and EXP you will earn.

