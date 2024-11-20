At last, Heaven Burns Red has been launched globally, starting with version 4.0 of the game. This means that there are over 100 characters available in the game to reroll for using the game’s gacha system. Our guide will provide you with a step-by-step Heaven Burns Red reroll guide, including the best characters to reroll for.

How to Reroll in Heaven Burns Red

The reroll process in the global version of Heaven Burns Red has been softened, so players can try their reroll chances on two separate occasions instead of just one. It also takes a lot less time to reroll for SS characters than in the Japanese version of the game.

Step 1: Try Your First 20 Summons

You can start rerolling for the top characters as early as Chapter 1 of the game, which will take you only five minutes to reach. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch the game and start the tutorial. Complete Chapter 1 by quickly tapping all the dialogue boxes. Receive a message about your first rewards. Go to the “Mailbox” menu on the home screen and claim your Day 0 rewards.

As a result, you’ll be getting your first 20 summons, which you can use for rerolling immediately. But if that’s not enough, there’s another option.

Step 2: Try Your Extra 50 Summons

There’s a second reroll path in Heaven Burns Red, which allows you to summon 50 characters. But to be able to do so, you have to do the following:

Delete your account if you’re not happy with the first 20 rerolls. Make a new account and go through the same process as before. Once you have the chance to claim your first 20 summons, reject the offer. Keep playing the game until you complete Chapter 3.

Once Chapter 3 has been cleared, you’ll receive an extra 50 summons and a single SS ticket to your mailbox. In this way, you get one guaranteed SS-tier character, and the best part is that you can choose which one. So going for this second reroll path is definitely recommended!

Best Characters to Reroll for in Heaven Burns Red

The best characters in the game are buffers, who can both boost their own attacks and support their allies. Here are just a few characters you should reroll for in Heaven Burns Red:

Seika Higuchi : The best buffer in the game, who specializes in enhancing strength skills and quickly fills up an Overdrive gauge.

: The best buffer in the game, who specializes in enhancing strength skills and quickly fills up an Overdrive gauge. Tama Kunimi : This is the best healer in the game, who can also buff DP and SP. She synergizes with Megumi Aikawa, who’s arguably the best debuffer.

: This is the best healer in the game, who can also buff DP and SP. She synergizes with Megumi Aikawa, who’s arguably the best debuffer. Kozue Hiiragi : Another great debuffer and attack blocker. Her best ability is the Weakening, which reduces the strength of all enemies by 10%.

: Another great debuffer and attack blocker. Her best ability is the Weakening, which reduces the strength of all enemies by 10%. Yotsuha Ooshima : The only real alternative to Tama Kunimi, being the second-best buffer in the game.

: The only real alternative to Tama Kunimi, being the second-best buffer in the game. Ivar von Yamawiki: The best option for Tower Dungeon runs.

That’s everything you need to know on how to reroll in Heaven Burns Red. For more guides, check out Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade reroll guide and Lord of Nazarick reroll guide. We also have Anime Vanguards reroll guide, how to reroll in Disney Pixel RPG, and Tales of Terrarum reroll guide.

