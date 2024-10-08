How to Reroll in Disney Pixel RPG

One of the essential features of a game like Disney Pixel RPG is the gacha system. This is where players get new characters to add to a lineup. To have the very best start in the game, there are certain character types to aim for. With this in mind, we have some helpful reroll tips so you can start off strong in Disney Pixel RPG.

Recommended Videos

Disney Pixel RPG Reroll Guide

If you are not happy with the first selection of characters when you complete the tutorial of Disney Pixel RPG, you have the option to reroll. Thankfully, the tutorial gacha can be rerolled over again as many times as you like. This means a good first set of characters should be easy to obtain.

Image Source: Gungho Online via Twinfinite

Ideally, you want at least one 3-star hero from your first roll. An area of effect (AoE) character is best, such as Carnival Donald Duck, Mulan, or Maleficent. If you don’t manage to roll for one of those, the next best would be any of these strong 3-star characters:

Aurora

Judy

Peter Pan

As long as your first roll in the tutorial grants you one of the high-power heroes, you can then proceed to the next stage and roll for more using your Crystals. Your first lineup should include at least one 3-star character, one of which should be an AoE hero. The rest of the team should consist of a good mix of support and tank heroes. When rolling, keep an eye out for these:

DJ Mickey (Support)

(Support) Heavy Warrior Goofy (Tank)

When To Reroll in Disney Pixel RPG

If you start the game with your new lineup and decide you are not happy with the characters you unlocked then it is time to start over. To do this, you must delete the account and start again.

Open Menu; Go to Other; Open Account Management; Delete the account; Restart and sign in; Play through the tutorial, but skip all the cutscenes to save time.

You can reroll in Disney Pixel RPG as many times as you like. It should take about five minutes to get through the tutorial each time. Just remember to take advantage of the unlimited rolls during the tutorial gacha and make sure you get the character you want.

For more Disney Pixel RPG help, check out our character tier list and see who else you should add to your team.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy