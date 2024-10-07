Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Gungho Online via Twinfinite
Guides

Disney Pixel RPG Tier List (October 2024)

Pick your best Disney hero
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 09:25 am

Take on wave after wave of enemies by choosing the right team of Disney heroes! From classic characters like Mickey to princesses like Rapunzel, each has strengths and skills. Find out how to choose the right team with our Disney Pixel RPG tier list.

Disney Pixel RPG Characters Tier List

It can be tricky deciding who to add to your lineup and who is worth upgrading in Disney Pixel RPG. We have sorted each character into tiers S, A, B, and C to help you pick the best Disney hero for your next match.

enchanted rapunzel Disney pixel rpg
Image Source: Gungho Online via Twinfinite
TierCharacters
SCarnival Donald Duck, Legendary Warrior Mulan, Enchanted Princess Rapunzel, Special Agent Nick, Heavy Warrior Goofy
ACarnival Daisy Duck, Hero Mickey Mouse, Honey Farm Pooh, Special Agent Judy, Enchanted Princess Aurora, Evil Ruler Maleficent, Jewel Guardian Genie, Robot Baymax, DJ Mickey Mouse, Never Land Peter Pan
BThief Flynn Rider, Carnival Minnie Mouse, Carnival Mickey Mouse, Ukulele Master Snitch, Adventurer Pinocchio, Honey Farm Tigger, Honey Farm Piglet, Little Elephant Dumbo
CCarnival Chip, Carnival Dale, Carnival Goofy, Carnival Pluto, Singer Marie, Archer Donald Duck, Never Land Tinker Bell, Honey Farm Eeyore, Scientist Mickey Mouse

Best Characters in Disney Pixel RPG

The best characters in Disney Pixel RPG are the top S Tier characters in our tier list:

  • Carnival Donald Duck
  • Legendary Warrior Mulan
  • Enchanted Princess Rapunzel

Carnival Donald Duck is a 3-star DPS character with strong elemental attacks. Donald can use his special attacks to exploit enemy weaknesses, making waves of enemies a breeze to deal with. Donald also has a decent area-of-effect attack so is worth keeping in your lineup.

Legendary Warrior Mulan is another 3-star DPS character. She also has excellent area-of-effect attacks with some of the best damage output out of all Disney Pixel RPG heroes.

Enchanted Princess Rapunzel is a 3-star support character ideal to add to help out other A or S Tier heroes. Rapunzel heals and cures characters suffering from paralysis, which is undoubtedly very helpful in hard battles. This character also has the ability to break Skill Lock effects.

That’s all you need to know about choosing the best character in Disney Pixel RPG. For more Disney Pixel fun check out more RPGs to play on your phone. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Vanguards tier list, and Pixel Tower Defense tier list.

