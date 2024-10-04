Pixel Tower Defense Tier List (October 2024)

Choose the best units for your defensive line in Pixel Tower Defense! There are so many to choose from, so check our Pixel Tower Defense tier list below to choose the right unit to upgrade via crafting.

Pixel Tower Defense Units Tier List

Base units can be obtained via the Summon area in Pixel Tower Defense. Also found within the Summon area are the Crafting and Enchant tables, where players can arm and upgrade their units. To help you choose the right units, we have sorted every unit into S, A, B, and C tiers in the list below.

Tier Units S Solaris, Dragon Emperor, Grim Reaper, Demon Lord, Necromancer, Agni, Dark Necromancer, Dark Angi, Miner, Ice Princess, Hell Necromancer A Soku, Dark Pyromancer, Fire Guardian, Light Pyromancer, Iron Cyborg, Rosy Apollo, Enderguy, Reaper King, Demonic Angi B Toilet, Stretchy, Witch, TNT, Apollo, Wizard of The Night, Dark Odin, Odin, Wizard of the Heavens C Lancelot, Captain Boom, Posessed Lancelot, Zombie Lancelot, Farmer, Dark Evelyn, Ice King, Headless, Spiderguy, Magma, Noob, Crawler, Hottie, Diamond Slayer, Dark Magma, Thunder Claw, Storm Havok, Wizard of Hell D Raiden, Galaxy Magma, Thunder, Frosty, Evelynn, Captain, Skeleton, Alchemist, Grand Master, Mystic Monk, Havok, Wrath, Scorch, Brawler, Barbarian, Dark Archer, Archer, Hell Havok

The units in bold are evolved or crafted units. These use resources for upgrades and weapons so aren’t as accessible as the base units.

Best Units in Pixel Tower Defense

The top three units in Pixel Tower Defense are Solaris, Demon Lord, and Necromancer. These towers are strong on their own, but also amazingly powerful when upgraded.

Solaris : This is a smaller range unit but it makes up for it with some of the highest damage and speed of all units. It’s great when several are placed close together for rapid high-damage defense.

: This is a smaller range unit but it makes up for it with some of the highest damage and speed of all units. It’s great when several are placed close together for rapid high-damage defense. Demon Lord : This is a super strong unit with superb range, high damage, and is fast too. Demon Lord is a solid choice for high level modes.

: This is a super strong unit with superb range, high damage, and is fast too. Demon Lord is a solid choice for high level modes. Necromancer: This is a high-damage unit with excellent range, much like the Demon Lord tower. With upgrades to transform it into a Dark or Hell version, it is unstoppable.

That’s all you need to know about the best units in Pixel Tower Defense. For more tower defense fun on Roblox, why not check out Anime Tower Defense or grab the latest codes for Pixel Tower Defense? We’ve also got the Sorcery Trello link, Jood Piece 2 codes, and Jonkler Simulator codes.

