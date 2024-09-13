Jonkler Simulator Codes – Update 4 (September 2024)

If you love Roblox and memes, you’ll definitely want some Jonkler Simulator codes. This meme-heavy game tasks you with rapidly tapping the screen to increase your Jonkler level, accessing new worlds and upgrading your abilities. If you’re trying out the game and want plenty of free currency, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Jonkler Simulator Codes

Jonkler Simulator Codes (Working)

100KVISITS : 300 Diamonds

: 300 Diamonds JONKLERFOREVER : 100k Coins

: 100k Coins UPDATE5 : 200 Diamonds

: 200 Diamonds 500LIKES : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds JONKLER TSB : 1k Diamonds

: 1k Diamonds JONKLER TIKTOK: 100 Diamonds

Jonkler Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Jonkler Simulator

Redeeming codes in Jonkler Simulator is very easy, but there’s a catch. Before they work, you need to follow the developer. You can find their Roblox profile from the game page linked below, so follow them and then get to redeeming!

Load into Jonkler Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the ABX icon to the left of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit the Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Jonkler Simulator Codes?

You can find plenty of coupons in the Jonkler Simulator Discord server. Once you’ve joined, you’ll find a dedicated codes channel, updated by the devs when new coupons land. If you turn on notifications for that channel specifically, you’re bound to never miss a freebie.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this website and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Jonkler Simulator. We’ll keep an eye on the Discord and update our list with new codes, saving you from having to find them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that you haven’t followed the creator when attempting to redeem the code. This seems like something of a pitfall with code redemption, as it isn’t always clear which platform you need to follow them on.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s shown on our list. Since a lot of these codes use spaces, numbers, and capital letters, it may be easier to just copy-paste them directly.

Those are all the redeemables available in Jonkler Simulator! For more Roblox, check out Anime Vanguards codes and our tier list. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and Dummy UTMM codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy