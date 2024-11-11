Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has made its Global debut, and with the manga coming to an end, tons of players are craving more content. If you want to experience all the new original content from Phantom Parade, you’re going to want the best units to get through the story missions. This Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Reroll guide will help you pick the best units for your team.

Should You Reroll in Phantom Parade

There are two primary reasons you should reroll in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. First of all, you might want to collect your favorite characters or a certain type of team because, for many people, those characters are the reason they picked up Phantom Parade. However, besides fandom reasons, you might also want the best meta units because they make the base game much easier, reduce frustration, give you some bragging rights, and allow you to clear the hardest content in the game.

However, do note that Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is a pure PvE game, and there is no reason to competitively collect top-tier units. The primary focus of the game is clearing the story and event content, and this is very much possible without having to deal with the hassle of rerolling each time with a slim chance of getting the exact characters you want.

How to Reroll in Phantom Parade

You can Reroll in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade through the online early gacha web event. This event is currently only available till 20th November, and you can sign up here with different emails to check the SSR character and SSR Recollection Bits that you get without getting into the game. Once the event ends, rerolling will become a lot harder as you’ll actually need to go into the game and manually reroll each time. Note that you can only use one email per account, and the site will detect salted emails, so you can’t trick the system. It’s a bit of a hassle, but if you have a couple of spare emails, it’s worth taking out 5-10 minutes to get a potentially amazing start to your Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade journey.

If you want to be even more efficient with your rerolls, then we suggest logging into the game and using your Cubes for some summons. Even if you miss the SSR character you want from the web event, you might just luck out and get it inside the game.

image via Phantom Parade

If you want to reroll, close the game and press “Change Account” on the login screen and sign up with a fresh account or use a different one already registered through the web event.

Best Reroll Targets in Phantom Parade

If you’re going through the whole process of rerolling to get the best possible start on your account, here are the best units to look out for:

(The Strongest) Satoru Gojo

(Girl Of Steel) Nobara Kugisaki

(Ariadne’s Thread Educator) Masamichi Yaga

(Cursed Technique Boost) Kaito Yuki

(Cursed Energy Flashes Black) Yuji Itadori

If you want a much more in-depth breakdown of all the best characters, be sure to check out our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list. That concludes our Phantom Parade reroll guide. You can also check out the latest Phantom Parade codes, and our Jujutsu Awakening tier list.

