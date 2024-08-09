Be NPC or DIE Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 9, 2024 Added more codes!

A gang of rebellious bandits is wreaking havoc and pulling pranks around town, and the sheriffs are tasked with stopping them in their tracks. Everyone looks like an NPC, and you must choose carefully lest you shoot down an innocent bystander. Be NPC or DIE codes will help you out!

Be NPC or Die Codes List

All Working Be NPC or DIE Codes

125KLIKES : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash PLEASE : 5 Cash

: 5 Cash IGETNOTIFICATIONS: 500 Cash

Expired Be NPC or DIE Codes

800LIKESLETSGO

75THOUSAND

50KREAL

200FREE

300CLUB

ARSONISBAD

OUCHMYHAD

600LIKES4FUN

100KLIKES

20KLIKES

400FORFREE

500BINGO

1KNOWAY

2000ISGREAT

3000TOTHEMOON

5KNOWAY

10KISGREAT

1500LIKESYO

How to Redeem Codes in Be NPC or DIE

Pick up your rewards by redeeming Be NPC or DIE codes the correct way:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Be NPC or DIE on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button (1) at the bottom of the screen. Type your code into the Enter code text field (2). Click the arrow button (3) and obtain your goodies.

