Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 Codes (February 2024)

There are few things I dislike more than grinding in a Roblox experience for hours with no results to show for it. So, to help you out, we’ve collected all Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 codes in one place. Check them out below.

All Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 Codes

Here is a list of all the working Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 codes:

RELEASE: 100 Gems, 5-min XP Boost

100 Gems, 5-min XP Boost LAVA: 5-min XP Boost, 5-min Coin Boost

5-min XP Boost, 5-min Coin Boost CAPTAIN: 5-min XP Boost, 5-min Coin Boost

5-min XP Boost, 5-min Coin Boost BUCKET: 500 Gems

500 Gems TREASURE: 5-min Coin Boost

5-min Coin Boost FALL: 10-min Lucky Boost, 10-min Event Currency Boost (this bonus doesn’t seem relevant anymore)

Expired Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 Codes

There are no expired codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator 2

Here are instructions on how to redeem codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator 2:

Open Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 on Roblox. Press the Store button on the right. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 aren’t case-sensitive. However, if you decide to type each code out, there is a chance that you’ll make a spelling error. So, to avoid that, you should just copy and paste them into the input field instead.

Another possibility is that the code you tried to redeem has already expired or that it never existed in the first place. The former is unlikely, as not a single one for this experience has expired to date. So, the only other reason is that it’s a fake code.

How Can You Get More Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 Codes?

Unfortunately, Hunt Simulator 2 hasn’t received any updates or codes in a very long time. Previously, HenryTheDev, one of the makers of this experience, posted them on his Twitter/X profile. There is also the HD Games Discord server, but most of the info on there is about their newer experiences.

In any case, going through Twitter/X posts or Discord messages is a time-consuming process. Believe me, I do that all the time. But that’s so you don’t have to. What you should do instead is bookmark this article and check up on it once in a while to see whether there are any new ones.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Now, as there are no new updates, there are no new events either. However, there is one thing that you should definitely watch out for, and it’s the daily playtime rewards. You can access these via the rainbow icon on the top-right of your screen.

There are 12 rewards, and it will take you three hours a day to unlock all of them. Each reward gives you a free spin of the reward wheel, where you can get extremely valuable resources. Also, these don’t reset when you log out, so you can work on accumulating them even if you take breaks.

What is Treasure Hunt Simulator 2?

If you’ve played Pet Sim 99, then you know what the Digsite minigame is. Treasure Hunt Simulator is a decked-out version of that minigame. In the middle of the island, there is a pit where you can dig out treasures, which you then sell at the store.

Then, you use that money to hatch pets, buy better gear, and upgrade your character’s stats, so digging and the drops you get from it get better. It’s a simple game with a lot of replayability.

Hopefully, finding all the loot in Treasure Hunt Simulator 2 will be easier now that you have the boosts from codes. We have a designated Codes section here on Twinfinite with lists for many popular titles, so do check it out.

Finally, if one treasure-filled game isn’t enough to satisfy your appetite for loot, check out Treasure Quest. It’s an RPG experience filled with dungeons, monsters, and chests. What more does a loot goblin even need?