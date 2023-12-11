All Evade Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

Updated December 11, 2023 Looked for new codes!

Surprisingly, horror games are ten a penny on Roblox. From Piggy to Rainbow Friends to Granny, there are enough creepy experiences to shake a pointy stick at on the popular game platform. And another spooky title called Evade is also another solid one that is worth your time. If you’ve arrived here, you’re probably trying to track down one thing: What are all the Evade codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

All Working Evade Codes in Roblox

We’ve compiled a list of all the working codes in Evade that’ll net you some free in-game items:

HolidayUpdateFix – 2k Tokens

– 2k Tokens HolidayUpdateFixEXP – 300 XP

– 300 XP therealdeal – Free Bird Badge cosmetic

All Expired Codes in Evade on Roblox

Here are all the expired codes in Evade that sadly no longer work in-game:

1bill – Free 1B Celebration cosmetic

How to Redeem Codes in Evade on Roblox

Luckily, redeeming codes in Evade is really easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Evade in Roblox.

Next, in the bottom-left side of the screen, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure that the code is exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the new items will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

And what do you know, we've revealed all the Evade codes in Roblox.