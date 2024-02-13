Collect All Pets Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 13, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

If you want to collect all the pets in, well, Collect All Pets and not spend an eternity doing it, you’ll need to use any help you can get. Therefore, we made a list of all working Collect All Pets Codes to save you some time in searching for them. Check them out below.

All Collect All Pets Codes List

Know that the x2 Gold Boost time you get from these codes stacks cumulatively. That means once you redeem one of the codes, it will add up to your currently remaining x2 Gold time, and if you spend that time AFK, you will get much less value compared to when you’re playing. Therefore, the best practice is to redeem the codes one by one during your active hours.

Collect All Pets Codes (Working)

Addthisstep —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 ItsAlwaysADesert —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 FirstCodeEver —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 Brrrrr —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 4815162342 —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 SecretCodeWasHere —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 ConcaveForward —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 TreeSauce —1h Gold Boost x 2

—1h Gold Boost x 2 PentaNeoSecrets —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Sub2PHMittens —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 ArcticMoon —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Meerkat —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Viper_Toffi —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 eaglenight222 —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Plasmatic_void —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 SpeedPlayzTree —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 KlausWasHere —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 TheGreatCodeInTheSky —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Groupie —2h Gold Boost x 2

—2h Gold Boost x 2 Buttertom_1m —3h Gold Boost x 2

—3h Gold Boost x 2 Amebas —4h Gold Boost x 2

—4h Gold Boost x 2 BigHoleInTheWall —4h Gold Boost x 2

—4h Gold Boost x 2 Chocolatemilk —4h Gold Boost x 2

—4h Gold Boost x 2 CommonLoon —4h Gold Boost x 2

—4h Gold Boost x 2 Mountaineer—4h Gold Boost x 2

Collect All Pets Codes (Expired)

ThingsThatHaveWaves —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 Taikatalvi —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 TwizzyOnTop —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 IfYouAintFirst —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 Erdentempel —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 BeScaredPutin —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 2204644 —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 Orion —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 ShinyHunting —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 ItsTheGrotto —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 NewCode —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 ItsAChicken —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 ImFlying —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 FFR —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 FinalForm —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 Shinier —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 Massproduction —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 GlitteringGold —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 DuneBuggy —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 ProsperousGrounds —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 MountIn —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 OneOutOfEight —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 MusketeersAndAmigos —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 OneZero —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 AndIThinkToMyself —Gold Boost x 2

—Gold Boost x 2 SeasonsAndAMovie—Gold Boost x 2

How to Redeem Codes in Collect All Pets

Follow the instructions below to redeem Collect All Pets codes:

Open Collect All Pets on Roblox. Press the Codes button at the top right. Type in your code in the text box. Click the Submit button to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Collect All Pets has one of the most complex code-checking algorithms you’ll ever see in a Roblox experience. There is no room for spelling errors. Also, the codes are often very long, mix uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. Therefore, you should avoid typing them out and instead copy and paste them into the input field.

Other common reasons for a non-working code are expired or already used codes. Thankfully, the game will notify you if something of the sort happens. Then, you can just move on to another code and continue trying them out.

How Can You Get More Collect All Pets Codes?

The newest codes most often come with updates or events. You can find details regarding those on the official Collect All Pets Discord server. However, there is no code channel or anything, and searching for all the working codes is going to take you a lot of time.

Therefore, you should bookmark this article instead. We regularly update our Working list, so just drop in once in a while to check in for new codes. This way, it’ll only take you a couple of seconds each time to get all the latest ones.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Unfortunately, there aren’t many ways to get free stuff in Collect All Pets besides codes. The most important one you should use during the early game is the free Uncommon egg hatch. You can use it every 60 minutes in Spawn, and it’s located next to the Friends Bonus sign.

What is Collect All Pets?

Collect All Pets is very similar to another popular Roblox experience, Pet Simulator 99. You collect pets, unlock new areas, then hatch new eggs you unlocked, and so on. The end goal is to have a decked-out squad of the best pets in the game.

However, reaching that goal is much easier said than done. You will realize very early on that the hatch chances for the best pets are extremely low and that there is plenty of P2W. But there is nothing you can do about that, so stop sulking and put the hours in.

That concludes our list of all codes for Collect All Pets. For more similar articles, visit the Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out.

