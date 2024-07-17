Battle Pets TD Codes (July 2024)

Looking for some Battle Pets TD codes? This new Roblox TDS game from Spectral has an adorable art style and impressive graphics that have amassed quite the fanbase. If you’re playing the game but want a head start to get better units, we’ve got you covered.

All Battle Pets TD Codes

Battle Pets TD Codes (Working)

LaunchDay: 100 Coins (New)

Battle Pets TD Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Battle Pets TD

Making use of coupons in Battle Pets TD is very easy. Follow the instructions below to see what you have to do:

Load into Battle Pets TD from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the ABX icon in the bottom-left of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the return button.

Check your coin balance in the top-right of the screen to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Battle Pets TD Codes?

The best place to look is the official Battle Pets TD Discord server. There’s quite a long-winded verification process, requiring the standard Bloxlink method as well as answering questions manually within the ‘verify’ channel. Once you’re in though, check channels like ‘announcements’, ‘game-updates’, and ‘general-chat’ for the latest.

Alongside that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Battle Pets TD. Since codes aren’t always listed on the Discord when they drop, you can find them much more easily on our list.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This is quite a frequent occurrence on Roblox, where codes can go out of rotation without much prior warning. As quite a new game, coupons in Battle Pets TD could have a short shelf life, to make room for later codes.

Otherwise, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so ensure any capital letters are adhered to as you input the code. More simply, we’d just recommend pasting them in directly from this article.

