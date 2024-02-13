Silly Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

The only silly thing in this Roblox experience is the game’s name! Silly Tower Defense will test your tactical skills and strategic thinking as soon as you start, so prepare to fight and make sure to buy and upgrade towers whenever possible with some Silly Tower Defense codes!

All Silly Tower Defense Codes List

Silly Tower Defense Codes (Working)

HalfASilly – 125 EXP (New)

– 125 EXP SillyStasis – 3 WellTokens (New)

– 3 WellTokens another350milestone – 2 WellTokens (New)

– 2 WellTokens OneClap1kClapMembersClap – 111 EXP (New)

How to Redeem Codes in Silly Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Silly Tower Defense is a short and easy process. Follow our instructions to claim your rewards:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Silly Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the MENU button at the bottom of the screen. Choose Settings in the drop-down menu. Insert your code (or copy one from our Working list and paste) in the Code Here text box. Hit the green REDEEM button to grab your freebies!

