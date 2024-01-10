Roblox Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 10, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Ability Wars Tower Defense is a Roblox experience where you can get almost anything if you grind enough. However, some exclusive skins and bonuses are only unlocked through codes. So, we compiled a list of all Ability Wars Tower Defense codes for you to use.

All Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes List

Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes (Working)

tyfor10kvisits!! : Slug Skin

: Slug Skin SUB2ARY0O51 : Ary0O Skin

: Ary0O Skin AimbotLovesCoffee : Aimbot Skin

: Aimbot Skin KittyClan : KittyGuy Skin

: KittyGuy Skin who honestly is going to write an essay just to get a code? i honestly dont get why you should just write this out, also im pretty sorry for the users who dont have the copy and paste liability so have fun and goodluck on that. make sure to just enjoy the duck lord devouring all your souls (totally not an aw reference) anyways yeah im actually done typing this out lol (but fr i am) actually wait i have to play ability wars tower defense to get this RARE SKIN? OMG? OK. WOW. I DONT WANNA CONTINUE TALKING TO MYSELF IN THIRD PERSON. THIS IS SOOOOO WEIRD… ANYWAYS here is your cazerdus, fr this time: Cazerdus Skin

Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Ability Wars Tower Defense

Follow the instructions below to redeem Ability Wars Tower Defense codes:

Open Ability Wars Tower Defense on Roblox. Walk inside the Shop. Approach the Skins (WIP) vendor. Type in your code in the text box at the bottom. Click on the green X button to claim the code.

How Can You Get More Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes?

New codes are posted on the official Ability Wars Tower Defense Discord server. However, if you plan to go through hundreds of irrelevant messages just to find working codes, prepare for a massive waste of time. What you should do is bookmark this article instead. We update our Working codes list often, so check on it occasionally for any new codes.

Why Are My Ability Wars Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, there are a couple of things that might have happened:

Spelling mistake : Codes are case-sensitive and often include a mixture of letters, numbers, and special symbols. One code is 116 words long even. So, copy-paste them, and you won’t have to worry about spelling errors.

: Codes are case-sensitive and often include a mixture of letters, numbers, and special symbols. One code is 116 words long even. So, copy-paste them, and you won’t have to worry about spelling errors. Expired codes : Most codes have expiration dates that publishers don’t announce. Therefore, it’s best to try using a code whenever you find one.

: Most codes have expiration dates that publishers don’t announce. Therefore, it’s best to try using a code whenever you find one. Already used codes: You might have already used a code from this list. There is a sound notification in-game if a code is working, so if you hear a ping while redeeming, know that you have successfully claimed the loot.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Ability Wars Tower Defense

You can claim a few rewards for free in Ability Wars Tower Defense. Here is a list of them and how to get each one.

How to Get the Spirit Skin

To get the Spirit skin, you will need to beat a fairly easy jumping minigame. You can access the minigame by following the route in the image above. Just climb up the rocks to the left of the 1-player portal and above the tallest tree on that road.

Now, loop around to find the tree with a small stone statue underneath it. Finally, click the statue to teleport to the minigame. Once you beat it, you will receive the skin and access it from the Shop.

How to Get the Royalty Skin

No easy minigames or codes for this Ability Wars Tower Defense skin. The Royalty skin is also a reward from a minigame, though a very difficult shooting/swordfighting one. To get to the minigame, follow the route from the spawn as in the image above. The route is mostly the same as for the Spirit skin.

However, once you climb the bricks sticking out the wall, jump towards the red door in the sky. Only the first few steps have gaps between them. Afterward, you don’t need to jump as the rest of the way is transparent but solid.

Use the pistol on lower health enemies and the sword on melee ones for the minigame. Continue to kite them while going backward, and you should defeat all five waves easily. Once you complete the minigame, you will be teleported back to spawn and rewarded the skin.

How to Get the Free Rewards Box

There is an event quest currently that requires you to get 25 wins in any game mode. Once you get those wins, go to the Shop and find the Event Cat sitting in the left corner. Click on it to see the quest and redeem the free rewards box. Additionally, any new quests will pop up here as well so visit the Event Cat often to check if there is something new up.

What is Ability Wars Tower Defense?

Ability Wars Tower Defense is a tower defense parody of a popular Roblox experience, Ability Wars. There are multiplayer and single-player game modes where you build your defenses against waves of enemies.

Whatever punches you earn by defeating progressively more difficult stages, you can use to get different units and better skins. Ultimately, compete with the other players and become the highest-ranked tower defender on the leaderboard.

