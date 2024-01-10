Warframe Incarnon Tier List (January 2024)

To be the best you can be in Warframe, besides good warframes, you’ll need good weapons. Therefore, you will eventually stumble upon Incarnon weapons, and not all of them are really worth getting. So, here is a tier list of the best Incarnon weapons in Warframe to help you cull the unnecessary grind.

What Are Incarnon Weapons in Warframe?

Incarnon weapons are Orokin Era weapons that were first added to Warframe in patch 3.15. Currently, there are five unique Incarnon weapons and 35 Incarnon Genesis variants of legacy weapons. The main difference is in the way you upgrade them and in the way you acquire them.

To get the five unique Incarnons, you must complete the Angels of the Zariman questline. However, for the Genesis variants, you will have to progress The Duviri Paradox side quests and unlock The Steel Path difficulty modifier.

Warframe Incarnon Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapons S Angstrum, Ceramic Dagger, Dread, Laetum, Latron, Paris, Strun, Torid, Lex A Boar, Braton, Burston, Dual Ichor, Dual Toxocyst, Felarx, Phenmor, Miter B Ack & Brunt, Atomos, Boltor, Furax, Furis, Gammacor, Innodem, Lato, Praedos, Vasto, Zylok C Bo, Bronco, Despair, Hate, Nami Solo, Skana, Magistar D Anku, Gorgon, Sibear, Soma, Kunai

Best S Tier Warframe Incarnon Weapons

Image Source: Digital Extremes

Each of these Warframe Incarnon weapons is miles above everything below on this tier list, both in raw stats and available evolutions. Also, the first ones you should go for are Torid, Ceramic Dagger, Latron, and Paris or Dread. Moreover, Laetum isn’t a genesis, and you can get it from Cavalero easily.

Nonetheless, Lex, Strun, and Angstrum should also be your priorities. Strun is the best Incarnon Genesis shotgun, and the other two are top-tier sidearms. However, Laetum is easier to acquire and isn’t much weaker than them, so get them in whichever order you like.

Best A Tier Warframe Incarnon Weapons

Image Source: Digital Extremes

A-tier Incarnons are all excellent weapons but fall short of their S-tier competitors. If you still need to get the Ceramic Dagger, then the Dual Ichor is your best bet for melee. Gas clouds deal massive AoE dmg, and they feel really athletic, too.

However, ranged options are vast, and choosing the best one is hard. Dual Toxocyst and Miter are my recommendations. Toxocyst has a great rate of fire and plenty of stats, while the evolved Miter shoots homing and bouncing explosive shots. Ultimately, you won’t make a mistake by picking anything from this tier.

Best B Warframe Tier Incarnon Weapons

Image Source: Digital Extremes

Even though these weapons are good stat-wise, they lack the unique abilities of the higher-tier ones. Still, they are worth getting if you already have the best ones from that week’s rotation. Atomos, Zylok, and Boltor are the best from this bunch. Moreover, Innodem and Praedos are bought from Cavalero, so they are really worth checking out.

Best C Warframe Tier Incarnation Weapons

Image Source: Digital Extremes

If the D tier didn’t exist, these seven Incarnation Genesis variants would be the worst in the game. Except as stat sticks, they hold very little value because their evolutions are either pure stats or add no meaningful gameplay boosts. Finally, Skana is probably the best one to get, especially if you have a Prisma or a Prime Skana.

Best D Warframe Tier Incarnon Weapons

Image Source: Digital Extremes

All of the D-tier Warframe Incarnon weapons on this list are simply not worth the time, and Anku is, without any doubt, the worst. Furthermore, Incarnon melees are underwhelming in general, but Soma and the Gorgon are so bad rifles that they will have you switching to a Dual Ichor or a Ceramic Dagger in no time. In conclusion, don’t waste your resources on these unless you are a completionist.

The Easiest Way to Get Incarnon Weapons

Unique Incarnon weapon blueprints can be bought from Cavalero at the center of the Chrysalith after you finish the required questlines. Additionally, they require Mastery Rank 14 to purchase and are tradable. Each of them has unique evolutions that boost their power further.

However, Incarnon Genesis weapons cycle through seven weeks, where you can get two out of five available weapons each week as rewards for The Steel Path Circuit. Furthermore, to get both Incarnon Genesis in a week, you will need to reach Tier 10, meaning 34 continuous required stages (33 with the daily bonus) and a cumulative circuit progress of 5,460.

To get the best weapons, follow this reward path:

Week 1 : Paris & Braton

: Paris & Braton Week 2 : Angstrum & Boar

: Angstrum & Boar Week 3 : Strun & Latron

: Strun & Latron Week 4 : Lex & Ceramic Dagger

: Lex & Ceramic Dagger Week 5 : Torid & another one of your choice. Atomos is probably the worst choice.

: Torid & another one of your choice. Atomos is probably the worst choice. Week 6 : Burston & anything else (the worst week regarding rewards)

: Burston & anything else (the worst week regarding rewards) Week 7: Dread & Zylok

The tier list above and the additional info should help you choose the best Incarnon weapons for your warframe. Also, we included a list of useful Warframe guides just below for you to check out, including the tier list of best warframes.